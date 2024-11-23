Rick Scott signs on to Senate DOGE Caucus

Sen. Rick Scott is all on board with the efficiency initiative from President-elect Donald Trump.

Scott is part of the DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) Caucus in the Senate, joining Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa in that cost-cutting quest.

“It’s past time for big reforms that scale back big government regulation and get our country back on track. Our country is drowning in debt and massive government expansion during Democrat control of Washington is pushing us deeper every day. This is a serious threat to our national security and the American Dream, and I believe DOGE is the answer to fixing it. I’ve spent years fighting against waste, fraud, reckless earmarks and political passion projects or personal favors Washington bureaucrats sneak into bills and try to pay for with hard-earned taxpayer money. Thank you to Senator Ernst for starting this caucus. I am looking forward to slashing government waste and delivering for the American people. Let’s get to work,” the Naples Republican said.

Scott is joined by another Floridian in the House who is also down with DOGE.

Fernandina Beach’s Rep. Aaron Bean says the “national debt has surpassed a staggering $36 trillion and should be a wakeup call for all Americans.”

“We must take action to avoid diving headfirst off the cliff of fiscal ruin. The DOGE Caucus will work with President Trump, Elon Musk, and Vivek Ramaswamy to dismantle the out-of-control bureaucracy, cut wasteful programs, slash excess regulations, and restructure federal agencies,” he added.