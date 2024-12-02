Mike Fasano, Pasco officials to host 30th annual holiday food giveaway

Pasco County Tax Collector Mike Fasano is joining a slate of fellow regional officials to host the county’s 30th annual food giveaway on Dec. 13.

Also pitching in are U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis, state Sen. Ed Hooper, state Rep. Brad Yeager, Sheriff Chris Nocco, Clerk of Court Nikki Alvarez-Sowles, Supervisor of Elections Brian Corley, Property Appraiser Mike Wells and Superintendent John Legg.

The event will run from 9-11 a.m. at Faith Baptist Church, located at 9230 Ridge Road in New Port Richey.

Supplies will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees should plan to arrive before 9 a.m., though no food will be given out before 9.

“This is the 30th year we have hosted our annual holiday food giveaway to help feed families in need during the holiday season,” Fasano said. “We invite any member of our community who needs food to come and pick up fresh and prepared foods that will provide a complete holiday meal and more.”

Fasano’s Office hosts a charity of the month for all 12 months of the year, with December typically featuring charities that align with the Christmas holiday.

This year, in addition to the food drive, the office is participating in Toys 4 Tots, the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Drive, and Be a Santa to a Senior.

The Tax Collector’s Office is collecting donations for Toys 4 Tots at all five of its offices, with donations to be picked up for distribution to those in need on Dec. 13. The offices are also collecting personal care items, including toiletries, bath sets, greeting cards, stationary and stamps for seniors until Dec. 13.

The Red Kettle Drive includes donation sites at the Gulf Harbors and Wesley Chapel offices on Dec. 7 and Dec. 14 from 8:30 a.m. until noon.

The food giveaway is also fueled by donations for fresh food and other items, which can be made online.

The five Tax Collector offices are located at the West Pasco Government Center, 8731 Citizens Drive, Room 120, New Port Richey; Gulf Harbors, 4720 U.S. Highway 19, New Port Richey; Land O’ Lakes, 4135 Land O’ Lakes Blvd. (U.S. 41), Land O’ Lakes; Wesley Chapel, 4610 Pet Lane, Room C 101, Lutz/ Wesley Chapel; and the East Pasco Government Center, 14236 Sixth St., Room 100, Dade City.