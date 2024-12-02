December 2, 2024
Personnel note: Marc Caputo heading to Axios
Sorry: Marc Caputo backtracks on Twitter.

caputo, marc - bw
It's a major move as a new administration is ready to begin.

Axios has hired Marc Caputo to be a senior politics reporter. He will start in January 2025, continuing his reporting on President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

“Marc has been essential reading for anyone wanting to understand President-elect Trump and the people around him,” said Axios editor-in-chief Aja Whitaker-Moore. “We are excited for him to bring that clinical coverage to Axios.”

Caputo is a veteran journalist who has worked at several prominent publications. He spent more than 10 years as a political reporter for the Miami Herald beginning in the early 2000s.

In 2015, he joined POLITICO as one of the first members of the publication’s Florida bureau. He spent four years writing the Florida Playbook before moving up to the national desk to cover President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign.

In late 2021, Caputo joined NBC News covering presidential politics. In 2023, he left the position abruptly after appearing to boast about evicting a tenant on social media.

He has since worked at The Bulwark, an independent outlet “founded to provide analysis and reporting in defense of America’s liberal democracy.”

Staff Reports

Categories