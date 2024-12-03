Randy Fine officially enters CD 6 race

A just-elected state Senator is already eyeing his next political office.

Brevard County’s Randy Fine is officially in the race to replace former U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz in Florida’s 6th Congressional District.

Waltz is headed to the White House as President-elect Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor. Meanwhile, Trump has already endorsed Fine, calling him an “America First Patriot.”

“A Harvard Educated, Successful Businessman, and Highly Respected State Legislator, Randy has been an incredible Voice for MAGA and the Great People of Florida. In Congress, Randy will be an INCREDIBLE Fighter who will work tirelessly with me to Stop Inflation, Grow our Economy, Secure the Border, Champion our Military/Vets, Restore American Energy DOMINANCE, Protect our always-under-siege Second Amendment, and Restore PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH,” Trump added.

Fine, 50, was elected this year to represent Senate District 19. He previously served four full terms in the Florida House.

For eight years in the House, he was one of the foremost advocates for strong relationships between Israel and the United States and has been a consistent voice against antisemitism throughout his time in Tallahassee as the only Jewish Republican in the Legislature.

Fine endorsed Trump for President over Gov. Ron DeSantis when most legislators were backing DeSantis, and that loyalty to Trump is clearly appreciated and reciprocated.

Other candidates are in the race but lack the crucial Trump endorsement or Fine’s profile.

Former Marion County School Board member Don Browning will face Fine in the Republican Primary, along with Joshua Vasquez of Ocala.

Waltz won CD 6 with 66% of the vote this year and did even better in 2022, winning with more than 75% of the vote. Nearly 46% of the electorate is registered to the Republican Party. Meanwhile, less than 27% of voters are Democrats, according to the most recent L2 voter data.

The Senator enters this race after a very successful election cycle.

Fine won the General Election in SD 19 with 60% of the vote after getting 73% in the Primary.

This race likely will be decided in the Republican Primary for all practical purposes. The Primary is set for Jan. 28, with a Special General Election scheduled for April 1, a day after Fine’s last day in the Senate. Thus far, Libertarian Andrew Parrott is the only non-Republican in the field.

“While I am sorry that my service in the Senate will be abbreviated, it seems that my path will return me to a People’s House where I will fight for Floridians under the familiar title of Representative,” he said in a resignation letter to Senate President Ben Albritton and DeSantis last month.

Jacob Ogles contributed to this report.