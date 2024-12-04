Jacksonville Bold for 12.4.24: Fish story

Reps. John Rutherford and Aaron Bean want a more extended Atlantic Ocean red snapper season.

“Over the last 12 years, the South Atlantic fishing community has worked hard to help rebuild the red snapper stock,” said Rutherford, who led a letter to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Administrator Richard Spinrad, which was co-signed by Bean and 21 other Republican legislators, including Mike Waltz.

“I have heard repeatedly from local anglers that they see more red snapper off the coast of Northeast Florida than they ever have seen before. That’s why last summer’s one-day season was confounding and ridiculous. I was proud to send a letter with my fellow House colleagues to urge NOAA not to implement draconian closures and to use better data to evaluate the red snapper population. Florida’s anglers deserve dependable access to red snapper fishing,” Rutherford adds.

The letter argues that “as the stock grows, more encounters occur out of season, which leads to increased discards.”

“These discards ultimately count against fishermen, leaving them with short or nonexistent seasons even after complying with all the rules. This is a frustrating cycle that prevents fishermen from accessing this important resource.”

Meanwhile, Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has been frustrated with the feds, has already expanded the red snapper season in the Gulf of Mexico to include Dec. 6-8, 13-15, 20-22 and 24-31 (Christmas Eve through New Year’s Eve)

“Because of our good state stewardship, we can offer these extra Gulf Red Snapper days during December,” DeSantis said. “Many Floridians are still recovering from the impacts of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, and I hope this extended season allows families to enjoy fishing together this holiday season.”

Bradley priorities

Sen. Jennifer Bradley has several significant issues on tap for the 2025 Legislative Session.

And the overwhelming theme is serving the people over the powerful.

“I’ve had some long years in Tallahassee, and I think that it’s really important that we spend a Session on what people really need in this state, which is the ability to afford a home, have insurance, support our teachers, support our correctional officers,” she said.

“You know, those are the folks that expect us to go up and represent them. They don’t have powerful special interest lobbies. They expect us to be their lobbyists, and it’s time we started doing it.”

Bradley is also bringing back a “hugely important” insurance bill that “didn’t get over the finish line” last year. The bill would stipulate that people with wind policies couldn’t be dropped for floods.

“The insurance company lobbied against it. They killed it. It was the right thing to do, and I’m going to bring that back. We should not leave people uninsured just because their house flooded instead of being affected by wind,” she said, noting that the decision leaves people “out of compliance with their mortgages.”

”I frankly think we’ve given insurance companies a whole lot in that building, and (asking) them to stay on the policy of flooded homes for one year shouldn’t have been such a fight,” Bradley said.

Free kill targeted

Sen. Clay Yarborough will chair the Senate Judiciary Committee again and is looking to land a bill that proved elusive in 2024 this coming year.

“One of the issues I worked on last year that we didn’t get resolution on was a wrongful death exception,” the Jacksonville Republican said.

SB 248 died in the Fiscal Policy Committee. It would have closed a loophole that currently stops the families of certain people over 25 from suing for medical malpractice.

Yarborough noted that the so-called “free kill” loophole has existed for 34 years. And it “leaves a gap for those families” without legal options.

“It’s those families that then really have no avenue if there was a legitimate case of negligence,” Yarborough added.

“It’s not that we want to increase legal burdens in our state, but there still needs to be accountability and it leaves these families with no avenue to pursue that and so that to me is the unjust part because specifically it’s if you’re not married, if you have no kids over 25, and you’re over 25, then there’s no way to seek the accountability for what may have been an act of medical negligence.”

Yarborough said caps on damages may be one compromise that leads to a successful final product.

However, much depends on leadership and what Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to see.

Speaker on deck

Speaker-designate Sam Garrison will again be in a position of power in the House this year, and he will be able to advance his legislative agenda and regional priorities.

As the Clay County Republican and current Rules and Ethics Chair prepares to take the gavel from Daniel Perez in two years, he will spend considerable time on organizational priorities.

“Traditionally, the Speaker-designate doesn’t carry a lot of legislation. That’s not for any reason other than you’re kind of pulled into 1,000 different directions, and so I honestly don’t know if I’ll be formally carrying any bills this year. I’ll certainly be very involved in what we’re doing in the House and with legislation I care about and supporting my colleagues,” Garrison said.

He will also have to monitor the 2026 election cycle, ensuring strong House candidates are “ready to roll in two years” when he becomes Speaker.

“That’s kind of the role I have this year, and then also making sure that from the rules perspective that the House itself is operating efficiently,” Garrison said. “It’s kind of a servant leadership position with this term and that role. You’ve really got to focus on your colleagues more than yourself.”

This year, Garrison sees part of his path as ensuring legislative “continuity” from one Speaker to the next. He also expects this to happen if Rep. Jennifer Canady takes over (as expected) as Speaker after the 2028 election.

“Speaker Perez and I are fortunate that we have not just an excellent professional relationship, but we’re personal friends, and I think that comes across hopefully in our interactions,” Garrison said. “It allows me an opportunity to not just take notes on what he’s doing that I think is good that I’d want to carry forward, but also just the why (something was done a certain way).”

Duggan doings

The House Speaker Pro Tempore this Session is Jacksonville’s Wyman Duggan.

And the Republican from House District 12 looks forward to the responsibility, he tells Bold.

“Serving as Speaker pro tempore is a tremendous honor and responsibility. It means ensuring that the House operates with integrity, efficiency, and respect for the legislative process. I see this role as an opportunity to uphold the rules and traditions that make our chamber effective. My goal is to foster collaboration among Members, ensure fair debate, and help guide our work toward meaningful results for Floridians,” Duggan says.

He’s also chairing Ways and Means, giving us insight into his priorities there.

“I look forward to exploring opportunities that empower Florida’s families and businesses, ensuring our state remains a place where opportunity thrives. I believe people, not the government, should have control over their hard-earned money, and that guiding principle will shape the committee’s work.”

‘System of distinction’

Decades ago, accreditation issues plagued Jacksonville schools amid problems desegregating.

But those days are over.

Jacksonville Today reports that Duval County Public Schools is being recognized for its good work.

Accrediting agency Cognia lauds its “focus on excellence in curriculum design and implementation, along with the strategic use of data analytics” and “commitment to high-quality instruction, organizational effectiveness and a relentless pursuit of continuous improvement.”

“To not only receive accreditation but also be recognized by Cognia as a ‘System of Distinction’ is a testament to the dedication of our administrators and educators to excellence and continuous improvement,” said Paula Renfro, Duval Schools’ chief academic officer, to reporter Megan Mallicoat.

Beer cheer

Hoist a glass in tribute to Anheuser-Busch for investing $10 million in its Jacksonville facility, part of a more extensive $2 billion national upgrade program.

The money will upgrade the facility, manufacturing equipment and (what a press release calls) “critical plant infrastructure at the brewery.”

“Investing in the communities where our people live and work is part of who we are. At Anheuser-Busch, we’ve been producing high-quality, great-tasting products for generations, and through continued investments in our facilities like our Jacksonville brewery, we’re improving our capabilities and also contributing to the prosperity of the communities we serve,” says CEO Brendan Whitworth.

“We have been proud to brew in Jacksonville for the last 55 years and this new $10 million investment will not only improve our local facility here but also make a positive economic impact in our Duval County community. Anheuser-Busch’s investments in its facilities, including our brewery here in Jacksonville, ensures that we are able to continue showing up locally as an employer and community partner while brewing at the highest quality and efficiency standards,” adds General Manager Craig Tomeo.

Hamburger hill

A famous restaurant chain is the latest indication of Murray Hill’s commercial renaissance.

Per the Jacksonville Daily Record, Hamburger Mary’s will bring drag shows and dining options to Edgewood Avenue later this month. Its Southside location closed after an electrical fire last year.

Jordyn Shepherd, a performer at the previous location, handles the relaunch.

Shepherd is also opening Drag-on, “a beauty salon and retail space next door at 943 Edgewood Ave., specializing in bachelorette party novelties and performers’ fashion needs — eyelashes, makeup, clothing and wigs.”

Servers will not be in drag, notes Shepherd.

“I want people to be able to identify who is working there as staff. I want them dressed in uniforms so that the audience can focus on the drag queens who are in the show.”

Roofers cop plea

Two brothers behind a $10 million roofing scam between 2017 and 2020 have pleaded guilty to various infractions associated with that scheme to defraud.

As Roofing Contractor reports, “Travis Morgan Slaughter and Tripp Charles Slaughter were charged in connection to a yearslong scheme involving unpaid payroll taxes, falsified workers’ compensation insurance premiums and underreported personal income.”

They issued payroll checks with lower amounts than employees made, making up the difference off the books. And they will be paying big money back: “Travis will forfeit $2.7 million in fraud proceeds and pay $9.8 million in restitution, while Tripp will forfeit $416,800 and pay $1.17 million.”

They could be in prison for 25 years if prosecutors pursue the maximum penalties.

Tiger talk

The Flagler Tiger Bay Club is closing out its year on an entrepreneurial note.

The political forum organization in Northeast Florida usually focuses on speakers from the world of politics. However, global entrepreneur and motivational speaker Jeff Hoffman will close the year for the Club.

Hoffman will be the keynote speaker at the Flagler Tiger Bay Club Holiday Dinner on Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Avenue Royale in Palm Coast. The cost is $60 per person, and interested parties can register at www.FlaglerTigerBayClub.com.

Hoffman is Chair of the Global Entrepreneurship Network, a humanitarian effort involving entrepreneurs from 190 countries. Hoffman is also the founder and CEO of World Youth Horizons, which helps kids with food, health care and education.

“Jeff is not only a highly successful global entrepreneur but also a world-changer and global humanitarian. While many see problems and say, ‘They should do something about that,’ Jeff reminds us that ‘they’ don’t exist — there’s only you. He leads by example, embodying the belief that it’s up to each of us to take action and create meaningful change. Don’t miss this opportunity to hear from and meet Jeff in person,” said Jay Scherr, President of the Flagler Tiger Bay Club.

Downtown bound

The Florida Small Business Development Center at the University of North Florida (SBDC) is expanding its presence on the First Coast.

The entrepreneur and small shop support and development group with more than a half dozen locations in Florida has had an office on the University of North Florida campus in Jacksonville for years. However, the SBDC is now available to consult with entrepreneurs in downtown Jacksonville.

The SBDC opened an office at 112 W. Adams St. in November in Jacksonville’s urban core. The “Downtown Enterprise Hub” will help encourage collaboration and the development of small businesses downtown. SBDC personnel in the downtown office will provide access to resources and establish educational programs designed to help companies thrive in the city’s center.

“We are thrilled to open our new downtown office, which will serve as a beacon of support and innovation for small businesses in Jacksonville. This space represents our commitment to fostering an environment where entrepreneurs can collaborate, learn and grow,” said Debbie Magyar, regional director of the SBDC at UNF.

The SBDC at UNF serves 18 different counties in North Florida.

Women kick-off

The first professional women’s sports team in Jacksonville has a kick-off date.

Sporting JAX announced that the women’s soccer team will begin the 2025-2026 USL Super League season, with the first game scheduled for August.

The Club also announced that UNF’s Hodges Stadium will host the season as negotiations continue on the site of a 15,000-seat stadium.

“We are excited to partner with the University of North Florida and bring our inaugural women’s professional season to Hodges Stadium, said Steve Livingstone, Sporting JAX president and CEO. “Our Sporting JAX women’s team will make history as the first-ever major league women’s professional sports team for Jacksonville and the First Coast. Our Club motto is ‘Lift Every Voice’ and we are dedicated to shining a spotlight on talented female athletes as they represent our hometown and play at the highest level of professional Division I soccer in the United States.”

The USL Super League launched this August with eight teams, including two in Florida, the Tampa Bay Sun and Fort Lauderdale United FC. The league’s website lists future teams in Chattanooga, Indianapolis, Oakland, Palm Beach, Madison, Wisc., Phoenix and Tucson.

In advance of the first season, U.S. Soccer granted the USL Super League first division status, joining the NWSL as the top tier of women’s professional soccer in the country.

“I am incredibly excited to welcome Sporting JAX into the Super League for the 2025/26 season,” said Amanda Vandervort, USL Super League president. “The Club’s leadership group is committed to breaking barriers and creating more professional playing opportunities for the women on the First Coast and beyond. Sporting JAX will be a wonderful addition to the league, and we look forward to seeing them take the field at UNF next Fall.”

On Tuesday, the Club announced at UNF that season tickets are now on sale. Previously, the Club accepted only deposits for season tickets.

Part of the partnership between the university and the Club includes capital improvements to the campus, including new practice fields.

“We are proud to host the first women’s professional soccer team at the University of North Florida,” said Nick Morrow, University of North Florida Director of Athletics. “Hodges Stadium is a great asset to the City of Jacksonville and has hosted many national and international events while generating a large economic impact for the city. The partnership between UNF and Sporting JAX is another example of how our university can make a positive impact on our community while also advancing women’s sports. We look forward to that historic first kick in August 2025.”

Sporting JAX also plans to field a men’s team in the USL Championship, the second division of pro soccer in the U.S., although no start date has been announced.

Khan stands pat?

Did the Walker Little signing tell us anything?

Amid the Jaguars’ latest loss, Sunday’s 23-20 defeat by the Houston Texans, came news that may give insight into owner Shad Khan’s plans.

In the hours before the game kicked off, left tackle Little signed a three-year, $45 million contract extension.

On the one hand, the move makes sense. After the Jaguars traded incumbent left tackle Cam Robinson to the Minnesota Vikings earlier this season, Little stepped into the starting lineup and played fairly well. Left tackle is a premium position on the offensive line, and finding a quality free agent is difficult and expensive.

Little’s average annual salary of $15 million falls just below that of right guard Brandon Scherff. His contract has a voidable year in 2025, and a decision will have to be made whether to keep him or move on. Scherff is a tough, physical player who has not lived up to his Pro Bowl reputation since signing in Jacksonville as a free agent.

The rest of the line is set for the future. Right tackle Anton Harrison is on his rookie deal, center Mitch Morse signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract before the season, and left guard Ezra Cleveland is in the first year of a three-year, $24 million contract. With Little’s deal, only the right guard spot is in question for the starting lineup next season.

That said, for Khan to have allowed general manager Trent Baalke to negotiate the deal with Little during the season, a practice Baalke has rejected in the past (see also, Josh Hines-Allen’s contract process).

Would Khan allow a general manager he expects to fire to negotiate a new contract with a key offensive player? It seems suspicious unless Khan’s intentions are to retain Baalke as the top football mind in the organization.

If that is the case, does this mean Khan is leaning toward retaining head coach Doug Pederson?

Since starting 8-3 last season, Pederson has led the Jaguars to three wins in 12 games. There are extenuating circumstances, such as injuries and a difficult starting schedule.

How Pederson finishes the season may sway Khan’s decision. If this is the end of Trevor Lawrence’s season, the Jaguars will have to find a way to be more efficient on offense, but the schedule is conducive to a strong finish. Jacksonville faces the Titans (twice), Jets, Raiders and Colts, none of whom have a winning record as of today.

If the Jaguars put together positive results to end the season, we could see the same leadership open the Jaguars 2025 season.