Space Florida, Israel Innovation Authority invite companies to apply for $2M in research funding

In an effort to increase the aerospace ecosystem in the state, Space Florida and the Israel Innovation Authority are offering $2 million to boost research efforts.

The agencies made the joint announcement in what is the 12th call for project proposals in the Space Florida-Israel Innovation Partnership. The partnership has already tapped about $22 million in funding for innovative research in previous years.

To be considered for the funding, companies need to demonstrate they can develop commercial and economic benefits from aerospace projects that will help Florida and Israel. The program is also designed to augment the relationship between the two nations, as companies from Florida and Israel will be eligible if they can incorporate joint research and it results in a partnership between the two companies.

“The Florida — Israel Innovation Partnership highlights Florida’s dedication to driving innovation and fostering global collaboration,” said Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez. “By connecting leading-edge companies in Florida and Israel, we are strengthening our economies, advancing groundbreaking aerospace technologies, and reinforcing our position as leaders in the global innovation landscape.”

Officials with Space Florida say aerospace company partnerships between Israel and Florida produce unique results that can’t be found anywhere else.

“We are proud to continue our collaboration with the Israel Innovation Authority for the 12th year,” said Rob Long, President and CEO of Space Florida. “Through this partnership, we are fueling new opportunities for innovation that will have lasting impacts on both Florida and Israel, and the global aerospace industry.”

The application window for the funding runs until 2 p.m. on Feb. 25. Applications will undergo evaluations and will be scored on merit by both Space Florida and the Israel Innovation Authority, which will reach a joint decision on who gets the money.

“The partnership with Space Florida exemplifies a groundbreaking collaboration that bridges the gap between cutting-edge innovation and real-world implementation. By focusing on Israeli companies specializing in aerospace, this initiative strategically connects them with Florida’s thriving aerospace ecosystem,” said Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority.

“This emphasis not only fosters the development of transformative technologies but also prioritizes solutions that address critical challenges in the aerospace and space industries.”