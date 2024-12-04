Last Call for 12.4.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

According to new polling from Morning Consult, more Americans than not approve of President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees.

Even Trump’s most controversial nominees are above water with the American public, pollsters say — Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s appointment as HHS Secretary sports a 44%-39% rating and Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth stands at 36%-32%.

Overall, 53% of those polled said they approve of how Trump is handling his transition. Republicans heavily bolster the figure, although one in five Democrats and 44% of no-party voters also approve.

The Trump transition said the results provide “the latest proof that Americans re-elected President Trump with a mandate for sweeping change — and voters support him making good on it.”

As for Trump himself, his approval rating is back in positive territory. A recent Gallup poll echoed Morning Consult’s finding, showing the President-elect’s net favorability exceeds President Joe Biden’s by 17 points.

The positivity carries to Republicans at large, with the Republican Party’s favorability in line with its 22-year average while the Democrat Party’s rating is 11 points below its average.

“Joe’s the right man for the job!”

— Jimmy Patronis, endorsing Joe Gruters to replace him as CFO.

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

It’s too early to order Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez a Governor, but go ahead and tell the bartender to get the ingredients ready.

Pour a Retreat for Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, who backed away from his nomination for Drug Enforcement Agency Administrator days after it was announced.

With more candidates filing for vacated state legislative seats, we’ll need a trayful of Shake Up Lemonades.

Owls, Panthers meet in South Florida rivalry

Florida Atlantic takes the hourlong drive south on the Florida Turnpike to face FIU in men’s basketball tonight (6:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network).

The Owns (4-5) are coming off a last-second loss to Florida Gulf Coast 80-78. As time expired, FGCU’s Jevin Muniz’s jumper handed the Owls a third straight loss. FAU has not won since defeating Oklahoma State on Nov. 21.

The Panthers (2-5) also lost their last game to FGCU, 60-59. FIU overcame a 12-point halftime deficit and had a chance to win the game, but Dashon Gittens’ three-pointer missed at the buzzer. Close games have been the trend for the Panthers, who have lost three of their last four games. Each of the four has been decided by five points or less.

FIU will debut the “Vice” uniforms, which feature the area code 305 and the Panther head logo in place of the 0 on the front of the jersey.

The game will be the 55th meeting between the two teams, dating back to 1990. FAU has won the last seven games between the two Florida teams, including a 94-60 Owls win the previous year.

Last Call is published by Peter Schorsch, assembled and edited by Phil Ammann and Drew Wilson, with contributions from the staff of Florida Politics.