Kate MacFall: When Governors stand up for animals, everyone wins

As Hurricane Milton bore down on Florida’s Gulf Coast, a haunting video emerged that would galvanize our state’s commitment to animal welfare.

A dog, later named Trooper, stood helplessly chained to a fence post along Interstate 75, water rising around his legs, abandoned to face the fury of an approaching hurricane alone.

The footage of Florida Highway Patrol Officer Orlando Morales rescuing this terrified animal didn’t just go viral — it sparked a moral reckoning about our responsibilities toward the most vulnerable members of our communities.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ announcement of criminal charges against the dog’s former owner, Giovanny Garcia, represents a watershed moment for animal welfare in Florida. It signals that animal cruelty cases deserve serious prosecution and that our emergency management procedures must account for all members of our communities — human and animal alike.

The details of this case are stark. Garcia admitted to authorities that he abandoned his dog because he “couldn’t find anyone to pick the dog up” while evacuating to Georgia. This explanation ignores Florida’s robust emergency systems for pets during disasters, including emergency shelters that accept animals and networks of volunteers ready to assist pet owners in crisis. The choice to chain an animal in the path of a hurricane violated both moral obligations and existing community resources.

The prosecution of this case matters for three crucial reasons. First, it demonstrates that Florida takes seriously the link between animal cruelty and public safety. Research consistently shows that individuals who commit acts of animal cruelty often pose broader risks to society. By prosecuting these cases aggressively, we help prevent future acts of violence.

Second, this case sends a clear message about disaster preparedness: pet ownership comes with responsibilities that don’t end when evacuation orders begin. Florida has learned hard lessons from previous hurricanes about the importance of including pets in emergency planning. People who refuse to evacuate because they can’t take their pets put themselves and first responders at risk.

Third, and perhaps most significantly, this prosecution establishes a precedent that abandoning animals during natural disasters will be treated as a serious crime.

The response to Trooper’s case shows how far Florida has come in recognizing animal welfare as a matter of public policy. The swift response from law enforcement agencies, the governor’s office’s direct involvement, and the state attorney’s focused approach to prosecution all indicate a system working as it should to protect vulnerable animals.

But this case also highlights areas for improvement. We must expand public awareness about pet-friendly emergency shelters and evacuation assistance. We need stronger networks of temporary foster homes during disasters. And we need to better integrate animal welfare considerations into our emergency response systems at every level.

Trooper’s story has become one of hope. Now safe in Tallahassee with the Leon County Humane Society, his rescue testifies to the power of compassion and dedication.

As Florida continues to face increasingly severe weather events, the prosecution of this case sets a vital precedent. It tells pet owners that resources are available and that our justice system will treat animal cruelty with the seriousness it deserves. Most importantly, it reminds us that in times of crisis, our moral obligation to protect the vulnerable – whether human or animal – must guide our actions and our laws.

___

Kate MacFall is the Florida state director for The Humane Society of the United States.