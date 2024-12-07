December 7, 2024
Nine candidates qualify for race to replace Mike Waltz in CD 6

A.G. Gancarski December 7, 2024

Randy Fine
A state senator, a former presidential candidate, and a previous candidate for Congress are in the mix.

Multiple Republicans and Democrats will be joined by more marginal candidates in the battle to replace former U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz, currently slated to be a National Security Advisor to President-elect Donald Trump.

With the qualification deadline of noon Saturday now passed, the field is finalized in the Special Election in East-Central Florida’s 6th Congressional District.

Of the nine candidates in the mix, three are Republicans, with one in particular carrying the greatest advantages into the primary.

Aaron Baker of Sorrento and Ehsan Joarder of Brooksville will face off against state Senator Randy Fine of Brevard County.

Fine, who was elected in November after serving four terms in the Florida House, has earned endorsements from President-elect Donald Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson, Sen. Rick Scott, and the American Israeli Public Affairs Committee, among others.

He has the advantage against his two opponents, who are comparatively unknown and inexperienced politically.

Multiple Democratic candidates are also presenting themselves for voters.

Daytona Beach’s Purvi BangdiwalaElkton’s George Selmont, and Orlando’s Josh Weil are all on the ballot.

Selmont has run for Congress before.

In 2018, he lost to Rep. John Rutherford in Florida’s 4th Congressional District, getting 32% of the vote in a heavily Republican area that included much of Duval County and part of St. Johns.

Other candidates will advance automatically to the General Election ballot.

Chuck Sheridan of Merritt Island will be a write-in, while 2024 presidential candidate Randall Terry will run as a no-party candidate. Andrew Parrott will run under the Libertarian banner.

This race likely will be decided in the Republican Primary for all practical purposes. Nearly 46% of the electorate is registered to the Republican Party. Meanwhile, fewer than 27% of voters are Democrats, according to the most recent L2 voter data.

The Primary is set for Jan. 28, with a Special General Election scheduled for April 1, a day after Fine’s last day in the Senate.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

Categories