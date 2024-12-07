December 7, 2024
Broward prosecutor seeks to clear records of people charged with buying police-made crack in 1980s
Hands, man and arrest of engineer in handcuffs for theft, crime or fraud. Corruption, law and logistics, shipping or container worker or criminal in hand cuffs arrested for bribery, scam or stealing

Associated PressDecember 7, 20242min0

'It is never too late to do the right thing.'

A Florida prosecutor says he will seek to vacate as many as 2,600 convictions of people who bought crack cocaine manufactured by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office for sting operations between 1988 and 1990.

The Florida Supreme Court ruled in 1993 that people couldn’t be charged in cases where the sheriff’s office had made the crack cocaine and undercover deputies then sold it to buyers who were arrested and charged.

Broward County State Attorney Harold F. Pryor said on Friday that while his office was reviewing old records, prosecutors realized that many of people may still have criminal charges or convictions on their records because of the sting operation.

“It is never too late to do the right thing,” Pryor said in a statement.

It’s just one example of how the crack cocaine epidemic of the 1980s and early 1990s led to harsh police practices and heavy criminal penalties.

Some people may have been convicted of serious felonies because they bought drugs within 1,000 feet (300 meters) of a school. Conviction under that law required at the time that defendants be sentenced to at least three years in prison.

Republished with permission of the Associated Press.

