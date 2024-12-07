December 7, 2024
Executive of Tyler Perry Studios dies when plane he was piloting crashes in Homosassa

Associated PressDecember 7, 20242min0

AP Tyler Perry plane
The president of Atlanta-based Tyler Perry Studios died Friday night when the small plane he was piloting crashed on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The studio confirmed on Saturday that Steve Mensch, its 62-year-old president and general manager, had died.

“We are incredibly saddened by the passing of our dear friend Steve Mensch,” the studio said in a statement. “Steve was a cherished member of our team for more than eight years and well-beloved in the community of Atlanta. It’s hard to imagine not seeing him smiling throughout the halls. We will miss him dearly. Our heart goes out to his family as we all send them our prayers.”

The crash happened in Homosassa, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) north of Tampa. Photos from the scene show the plane having come to rest upside down on a road. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

The single-engine Vans RV-12IS was registered to Mensch at his home address in the Atlanta suburb of Fayetteville, according to FAA records.

Mensch helped advocate for and maintain Georgia’s film tax credit of more than $1 billion a year. Those lavish subsidies have made Georgia one of the most active places in the United States for film and television production.

___

Republished with permission of the Associated Press.

Associated Press

