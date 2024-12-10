Dana Young announces retirement from VISIT FLORIDA

VISIT FLORIDA leader Dana Young announced she is retiring after six years of running the state’s official tourism marketing organization.

Young, who is the longest-serving agency head in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration, plans to remain as the organization’s President and CEO until her replacement is appointed and onboarded, according to a press release.

Young said the job was the best she’s ever had and she is grateful to DeSantis for the opportunity to lead the organization.

“I am very proud of the work we have done (and will continue to do) at VISIT FLORIDA, maximizing return on investment for Florida taxpayers,” Young said.

Young was in charge while the state’s tourism industry has been hit with multiple hurricanes and during the pandemic when travel declined across the U.S. and the world. Despite those challenges, Florida’s tourism industry has grown. Young helped the state generate those strong numbers as the Legislature repeatedly debated defunding the agency.

“During Dana Young’s tenure, Florida’s tourism industry has consistently set records and exceeded all expectations. She has done more for our state and industry than we could ever measure, guiding us through challenging times with unwavering determination and leading the way to record-breaking visitation,” said John Lai, Chair of the VISIT FLORIDA Board of Directors.

“We owe her a tremendous debt of gratitude for her hard work and dedication, and I am excited to see her embark on her next chapter.”

According to VISIT FLORIDA, the Sunshine State drew an estimated 140.6 million visitors in 2023, which generated a $127.7 billion economic impact.

“Visitation rose 7.3% during her tenure, and economic impact grew 32.4%,” the agency said in the press release. “The valuation of the state’s vacation brand surged from $106 billion to $142 billion, cementing its status as the premier global travel destination.”

Added Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly, “Dana Young’s leadership at VISIT FLORIDA has been transformative, ensuring Florida remains the top destination for travelers. Her tireless dedication has created record-breaking and lasting success for Florida’s economy and tourism industry. We are grateful for her years of service and wish her the best in her retirement.”