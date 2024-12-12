December 12, 2024
Personnel note: Suzanne Dowling named COO at Health Network One

Drew Wilson
December 12, 2024

Suzanne Dowling copy
Dowling has worked at the company for more than 25 years.

Suzanne Dowling has been promoted to COO at Health Network One, the company announced this week.

With more than 25 years of experience at HN1, most recently as Senior Vice President of Operations, Dowling has been instrumental in shaping the company’s operational strategy and driving significant growth in partnership with HN1’s current COO and co-founder, Robert Leahy, who is retiring but will remain with the company as a Senior Adviser.

Dowling’s appointment comes on the heels of the recent announcement of Heyward Donigan as CEO and the transition of current CEO Luis Mosquera to Executive Chairman, also effective Jan. 1, 2025.

“Suzanne is a highly skilled and dedicated leader who has consistently delivered exceptional results,” said Mosquera. “Her deep understanding of our business, coupled with her strong operational acumen, makes her the ideal person to lead our operations team.

“Throughout her career at HN1, Suzanne has played a pivotal role in leading the development team for GDS (Global Delivery System), the company’s specialty management system. She, Paul Batignani, and their talented team have worked tirelessly to build and design this state-of-the-art, proprietary platform.”

GDS is a highly adaptable and robust platform designed to meet the unique needs of value-based reimbursement programs. Configurable to align with specific client requirements, GDS seamlessly integrates essential modules such as claims processing, clinical management, credentialing, encounter data reporting, and business analytics.

In her new role, Dowling will oversee all aspects of HN1’s operations, including Information Systems, Information Technology, Claims Operations, and Business Intelligence. She will be critical to driving the company’s next stage of growth through the launch of new, value-based specialty programs and networks nationwide.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunities I’ve had at Health Network One and am excited to be continuing my HN1 journey in this new role,” Dowling said. “I look forward to working closely with Heyward and the rest of the executive team to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Categories