Shumaker’s new St. Pete office is still growing

Less than a year after Shumaker opened its new St. Pete office with the addition of a new Partner, the business law and legislative affairs giant is growing, this time with the hiring of Katharine Haddad as an Associate.

Haddad is joining the firm’s national Litigation and Disputes Service Line.

“We are thrilled to welcome Katharine to our growing St. Petersburg office,” said Mindi Richter, Shumaker St. Petersburg Managing Partner. “Her dedication to her clients and proven ability to navigate complex legal matters make her a valuable addition to our growing team.”

Haddad began her law career as an Assistant State Attorney, where she gained trial skills and honed her courtroom experience. As an Assistant State Attorney, Haddad handled tough caseloads, including jury trials, evidentiary challenges and motions. She later moved into business and real estate litigation at a mid-sized law firm in St. Pete.

A sixth-generation Floridian, Haddad earned both her undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Florida. In law school, she served as a member of the Moot Court team’s executive board. She also served internships with Judge Elizabeth Kovachevich in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida and with Judge Edward LaRose of Florida’s Second District Court of Appeal.

Haddad also serves as a member of the Florida Bar Young Lawyers Division Board of Governors.

Haddad will serve under Richter and alongside lawyer David Delrahim, both of whom were part of the St. Pete office’s opening earlier this year.

Shumaker leaders expect the new location to further bolster its commitment to businesses and other clients in the area, while fostering stronger relationships in the St. Pete community.

Others serving in the St. Pete office include former St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman, the firm’s executive vice president and principal of U.S. cities practice; firm partner and St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors member Robert Warchola; and paralegal Diedre Turner.

The new office is located in the Northern Trust building, located at 100 2nd Ave. S.