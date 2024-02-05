February 5, 2024
Shumaker to open St. Pete office, adds new partner
Image via Shumaker

David Delrahim
'With a longstanding commitment to the region, we believe now is the opportune time to expand our presence in St. Pete and further serve the community.'

Business law and legislative affairs giant Shumaker is adding a new office to its slate of properties, this time in St. Petersburg. 

The expansion will allow the firm to better serve clients in the region, according to its announcement last week. 

Shumaker also announced the addition of St. Pete attorney David Delrahim to the firm. 

“We had specific criteria in targeting St. Pete talent to help in opening the office, and David’s commitment to legal excellence, paired with a deep understanding of and involvement in the region’s legal landscape, aligns seamlessly with Shumaker’s culture of providing first-class legal counsel to its clients,” said Mindi Richter, who will serve as the St. Petersburg Managing Partner.

Shumaker leaders expect the new location to further bolster its commitment to businesses and other clients in the area, while fostering stronger relationships in the St. Pete community. 

“Shumaker has been entrenched in the St. Pete community for an extensive period, fostering deep connections and contributing to the city’s growth. With a longstanding commitment to the region, we believe now is the opportune time to expand our presence in St. Pete and further serve the community, strengthen local partnerships, and continue our tradition of delivering exceptional legal services in this vibrant and unique city,” Management Committee Chair Jennifer Compton said.

In addition to Delrahim and Richter, former St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman, the firm’s executive vice president and principal of U.S. cities practice; firm partner and St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Robert Warchola; and paralegal Diedre Turner will also serve the new office. 

“The collective experience and deep-rooted involvement of all four attorneys in the St. Petersburg community, coupled with their combined knowledge and commitment to the local landscape, positions them as invaluable assets in our mission to serve the legal needs of the St. Pete area,” Shumaker Management Committee Vice Chair Jaime Austrich said. 

The new office will be located int he Northern Trust building, located at 100 2nd Ave. S. It is expected to open in June. 

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

