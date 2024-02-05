Congratulazioni: Ron Sachs, founder of ‘top place to work,’ to receive Italian knighthood

Veteran Florida communicator Ron Sachs, founder of leading communications firm Sachs Media, will be honored with an Italian knighthood during a special ceremony at the Ritz Carlton Naples later this month.

The Royal Order of Francis I, a prestigious order established by the Royal House of Bourbon two centuries ago, honors individuals in various fields including business, science, and education for their significant contributions to society in service and philanthropy.

Sachs will be honored alongside 11 other distinguished candidates in Florida, each being knighted for their extensive service, societal contributions, and achievements. Notably, singing legend and Rock and Roll hall of famer Frankie Valli is also among the honorees.

In addition to building a thriving business that is now in its 28th year, Sachs has repeatedly been recognized for his community service, including creating and sustaining Tallahassee’s Best and Brightest scholarship award program. For nearly 20 years, that program has provided almost $1 million in scholarship funds to more than 2,500 service-minded high school seniors.

“This unexpected honor recognizes the importance of helping others and on that basis, I am very gratified,” Sachs said. “Next to family, friends, and colleagues, public and community service has always been a passion, deep in my heart.”

Meanwhile, the company Sachs founded has notched another award in from the communications industry publication Ragan. Two months after team members Karen Cyphers and Amy Climenhage snagged individual honors, the firm has made Ragan’s 2024 list of “Top Places to Work in Communications.”

“Being named a top workplace by Ragan is a significant honor for us, and one we work hard to earn,” said Michelle Ubben, President and CEO of Sachs Media.

“It underscores our dedication to creating an environment that nurtures creativity, collaboration, and professional growth, but with the personal touch that makes a workplace somewhere people want to be. This recognition is a reflection of our team’s dedication and collaborative spirit.”

This award is the latest in a series of recognitions for Sachs Media. The firm was recently listed among PRNews’ “Agency Elite Top 100” for the third time, recognizing its innovative impact in communications and digital content creation.

The firm credited the award to its blend of skilled professionals, a nurturing work culture and its dedication to client success.

“Our aim is to be a leader in the communications industry, both in the quality of our work and in our internal culture. These recent accolades from Ragan and PRNewsaffirm that we’re doing things the right way,” Ubben said.