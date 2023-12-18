2 Sachs Media pros honored as ‘top women in communications’

Sachs Media is celebrating a big win for two of its team members this week after they were named among the top women and communications by “Ragan,” a communications industry publication.

Sachs Media Partner and Director of Research Karen Cyphers was honored in the award’s “Data Dynamos” category, while Account Manager Amy Climenhage was selected as a rising star within the communications industry.

Cyphers has led hundreds of opinion surveys for Sachs, garnering tens of thousands of responses. Her efforts allow clients to assess public sentiment and help them shape strategies and messaging. Her work has led to important changes to Florida’s Medicaid dental program for kids. And she extends her expertise beyond the workplace, with work that focuses on community and social justice.

Climenhage has guided several initiatives for Sachs Media’s public affairs and public relations practices. She recently directed a successful early childhood education campaign to recruit teachers. She also worked on advocacy for solar rooftop panels in Florida. Her work previously earned her recognition in Influence magazine’s “Rising Stars of Florida Politics.”

“Public relations has a long history of dynamic women leaders, and Karen and Amy are no exception,” Sachs Media President and CEO Michelle Ubben said. “These recognitions reflect the caliber of talent and leadership we nurture at Sachs Media, and these two extraordinary women exemplify our commitment to excellence, innovative thinking, and meaningful impact in the communications industry.”

Sachs Media offers a full range of services to clients, including public relations, public affairs, digital and social media, creative content, research, content management, web development, video production and media buying. Sachs has been recognized as a Top 100 Agency Elite by “PR News” for 2023 and 2024, a 2023 “Florida Trend” Best Company to Work For, and a 2022 Top Agency by “PR Daily.” Sachs is also ranked the No. 1 public affairs firm in the Southeast and a Top 5 national PR firm for nonprofits.