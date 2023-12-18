December 18, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Lawmaker refiles bill to ban pride flag from government buildings
St. Pete hoists the flag for Pride month.

Jesse SchecknerDecember 18, 20234min1

Related Articles

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Ron DeSantis says ‘real risk’ Nikki Haley would send U.S. troops to Ukraine

HeadlinesInfluence

2 Sachs Media pros honored as ‘top women in communications’

Epilogue: TrumpHeadlines

Ron DeSantis argues Donald Trump should have done more for ‘railroaded’ J6 demonstrators

st. pete pride
The measure would require governments and their agencies to ‘remain neutral’ on political viewpoints when flying flags.

City hall flagpoles around Florida could lose some color if a bill by Rep. David Borrero passes in the upcoming Session.

Borrero, a Sweetwater Republican, refiled a proposal (HB 901) that would prohibit local governments and agencies from flying the LGBTQ pride flag or any other banner representing a social or political position.

“The government agency must remain neutral when representing political viewpoints in displaying or erecting a flag,” the measure says.

As written, HB 901 would ban local governments, government agencies and public schools, colleges and universities from displaying any flag that represents a partisan, racial, sexual, gender or political viewpoint.

It also requires that in cases where the United States flag is flown near or alongside other flags, the U.S. flag must be in a “prominent position that is superior to any other” on display.

Borrero’s bill is similar to legislation he and Tampa Republican Sen. Jay Collins filed in February (SB 668).

Borrero’s bill would have only allowed the U.S., Florida, Firefighter Memorial and POW-MIA flags to be flown at government facilities. Collins’ measure, initially, would have only permitted flags the Governor approves.

Collins later filed an amendment with a list of allowable flags, including the Confederate flag, but quickly withdrew it and his original bill from consideration.

Both versions of the legislation died after gaining little traction in their respective chambers.

Opposition to the rainbow pride flag and other symbols being flown for public view have persisted for years. Under Gov. Ron DeSantis, who signed bills restricting LGBTQ-inclusive classroom instruction, drag performances and policies prioritizing diversity, equity and inclusion, complaints about the flags have grown louder and in few cases turned physical.

Last year, a parent sued the Palm Beach County school district over a pair of pride flags hung in his seventh-grade child’s classroom. He echoed DeSantis’ repeated assertion that the flag represents a concerted effort to “indoctrinate” kids.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous2 Sachs Media pros honored as ‘top women in communications’

nextRon DeSantis says 'real risk' Nikki Haley would send U.S. troops to Ukraine

One comment

  • TallyPatriot

    December 18, 2023 at 1:26 pm

    If they want to restrict it then we should only allow the US flag and the state flag. That is it. No other flags.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories