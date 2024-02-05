Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.5.24

Good Monday morning.

Breaking overnight — “Senate releases new $118 billion package for Ukraine, Israel, border” via Stef W. Kight of Axios —The Senate Appropriations Committee released on Sunday the text of their sweeping $118.3 billion emergency spending package, which combines foreign aid with restrictive policy changes for the U.S.-Mexico border. The bill’s fate is highly uncertain, with the package held up for months as a bipartisan group of Senators hashed out a border deal to appease Republicans. An initial vote is expected this week. Republicans are divided over whether to support additional aid for Ukraine and whether the newly negotiated border measures go far enough to stop illegal border crossings. Some progressive Democrats are expected to vote against what would be one of the most restrictive border bills of the century. House Speaker Mike Johnson is undermining the effort further by planning a vote on an Israel-only aid package.

Breaking overnight — “Taylor Swift announces new album set for April release in Grammys surprise” via Lexy Perez of The Hollywood Reporter — “This is my 13th Grammy,” Swift said when accepting the Grammy for best pop vocal album, acknowledging her proclaimed lucky number. “I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans. So, I want to say, ‘thank you’ to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years — which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19.” The album will be called The Tortured Poet’s Department.

Ron Sachs, founder of leading communications firm Sachs Media, will be honored with an Italian knighthood during a special ceremony at the Ritz Carlton Naples later this month.

The Royal Order of Francis I, a prestigious order established by the Royal House of Bourbon two centuries ago, honors individuals in various fields, including business, science and education, for their significant contributions to society in service and philanthropy.

Sachs will be honored alongside 11 other distinguished candidates in Florida, each being knighted for their extensive service, societal contributions and achievements. Notably, singing legend and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Frankie Valli will also be honored at the event.

Sachs has repeatedly been recognized for his community service, including creating and sustaining Tallahassee’s Best and Brightest scholarship award program, which has provided almost $1 million in scholarship funds to more than 2,500 service-minded high school seniors since its founding.

“This unexpected honor recognizes the importance of helping others and on that basis, I am very gratified,” Sachs said. “Next to family, friends and colleagues, public and community service has always been a passion, deep in my heart.”

Meanwhile, the company Sachs founded has notched another award from the communications industry publication Ragan. Two months after team members Karen Cyphers and Amy Climenhage snagged individual honors, the firm has made Ragan’s 2024 list of “Top Places to Work in Communications.”

“Being named a top workplace by Ragan is a significant honor for us, and one we work hard to earn,” said Michelle Ubben, President and CEO of Sachs Media.

“It underscores our dedication to creating an environment that nurtures creativity, collaboration and professional growth, but with the personal touch that makes a workplace somewhere people want to be. This recognition is a reflection of our team’s dedication and collaborative spirit.”

Government affairs firm Shumaker Advisors is elevating Jordyn S. Ferguson to the role of adviser on its state team.

In her new role, Ferguson will help foster and maintain relationships with elected officials, community leaders and other key stakeholders, further solidifying Shumaker’s commitment to its mission and vision.

Ferguson joined Shumaker Advisors in January 2021, when she was hired as an intern. Since then, she has served part time as a and most recently, she worked full time as a Content Research Analyst and Writer.

“Since joining our team, Jordyn has worked hard at learning the intricacies of the Florida State Legislature, and she has become an integral part of our team. As an Advisor, Jordyn will play a pivotal role in shaping and implementing initiatives that align with Shumaker Advisors’ core values, ensuring the organization’s continued success in making a positive impact on the community,” shared Gino Casanova, Chief of Staff for Shumaker Advisors.

In her elevated role, Jordyn will support the state team in legislative affairs, focusing on navigating the legislative process, influencing policy outcomes, client communications, legislative tracking and analysis, and other lobbying-related endeavors.

Listen up — POLITICO Florida reporter Gary Fineout joins News Service of Florida political reporter Dara Kam for her “Deeper Dive” podcast, dish about Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature, a Donald Trump v. President Joe Biden matchup, and some of the 2024 Session’s hot topics. To hear the latest from the “Terracotta Room,” visit the link here.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@DeanBPhillips: Cracking four digits never felt so good! Congratulations, Mr. President, on a good old-fashioned whooping. See you in Michigan.

—@Messina2012: The best way to predict how people will vote is to look at how they voted. Last night Biden beat polls by 20% in SC, and got 96% of the vote.

—@AlexThomp: New NBC News poll has Trump ahead of Biden 47-42 That’s a 9-point swing from July when NBC had Biden up 49-45.

—@NewtGingrich: Today’s NBC News Poll is a real warning for Democrats. 73-22 wrong track. President Biden is at 60 disapprove (49 strongly) 37 approve (16 strongly). That is a three-to-one strongly disapproving margin. Among Republicans, President Trump is ahead of (Nikki) Haley 79-19. Trump beats Biden 47-42. For Congress voters prefer a Republican Congress over a Democratic Congress 49-45. These are staggering numbers for Democrats. A positive, solutions-oriented GOP could win a Reagan-scale victory this Fall.

Tweet, tweet:

Awesome welcome home from deployment from my family and George! Love being back at the Beaches and America! Wow, we are blessed. 🇺🇸 USA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/iAcTcWBOAB — Rory Diamond (@RoryDiamond) February 3, 2024

—@ChrisDorworth: I am working with others in the community to put together a credible offer to purchase the Sentinel from Alden Capital. I grew up in Orlando reading the OS and hate that a collection of partisan hacks there now ruined my hometown paper. Time to Make the Sentinel Great Again.

—@KirkHerbstreit: Know matter how hard this lunatic fringe portion of the FSU fan base tries I refuse to hold this against the Noles and their real fans. Been a fan of the Noles teams since the early days of Bobby Bowden in early 80s and will continue to respect that brand and its tradition for as long as I’m covering CFB. See ya in Ireland week 0!!

— TOP STORIES —

“‘Should we really be doing this?’: What went wrong for Ron DeSantis’ campaign” via Will Steakin, Will McDuffie, Hannah Demissie and Rachel Scott of ABC News — He begins 2024 as another name on the growing list of rivals who failed to shake the former President’s popularity among the GOP — after his campaign and allied super PAC spent a combined $158,000,000, all to place a distant second in the first nominating contest, in Iowa, before quickly exiting the race.

Among his problems, sources inside and around the DeSantis campaign said, were being hamstrung by the inexperience of key aides, a culture of blinding loyalism, an unusual relationship with his main political group and a strategic failure on how to face the former President who was DeSantis’ biggest foe.

“Even if we ran a perfect campaign, I still don’t think we would have beaten Trump,” one former staffer said.

DeSantis’ early actions since leaving the race have already sparked speculation that the Governor, who is only 45, could make another White House run in the future. A source close to him said that he has privately expressed interest in running again as early as 2028 and has brought it up as a possibility.

DeSantis also plans to keep a small political team around him moving forward, multiple people familiar told ABC News.

More immediately, said one person close to the Governor, he is relishing the break — pointing to his social media videos.

“He’s having fun with it and letting it roll,” this person said. “It’s hard to be reflective when you’re traveling at 200 mph every day on the campaign trail. I think it’s him just finally having a free half-hour.”

“‘I’ll permanently fuck up your biorhythms’: The inside story of the DeSantis super PAC’s failure.” via Marc Caputo of The Bulwark — As told by more than 20 officials, staffers, contractors, and high-level insiders, the story of Never Back Down’s toxic implosion offers an unusually candid look at the tensions and skullduggery rife in presidential campaigns. High-dollar consultants and Type A personalities knifed each other, often using the media as the blade. Hairline cracks of mistrust broke into compound fractures of headline-grabbing paranoia and recrimination.

Many spoke to The Bulwark anonymously out of fear of retribution, the risk of reputational damage or the concern over legal exposure stemming from a new watchdog complaint alleging the super PAC and DeSantis’ campaign illegally coordinated. Both DeSantis and the super PAC deny the allegations.

At the center of Never Back Down’s big drama, big ideas, and big spending stood a close Laxalt ally: the star consultant Jeff Roe, his mammoth firm Axiom Strategies, and a web of affiliated companies that accounted for $22 million in Never Back Down’s billing in 2023, according to an internal Never Back Down analysis of campaign finance information filed last Wednesday.

Roe became a target early on for Trump and his supporters, who conducted what some called a “psyop” on DeSantis designed to sow mistrust about the consultant. Unreported until now, the super PAC backing South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott secretly fueled the division — chiefly by discovering and leaking a debate advice memo Roe clandestinely penned for DeSantis. It caused major suspicion inside the DeSantis campaign — and between it and the super PAC — about who the leaker was.

It was a constant power struggle from the jump: The DeSantis operation in Tallahassee pitted against Roe’s Axiom team in Atlanta. The Tallahassee crew thought the professional consultants were pretend experts who masked fecklessness with data and jargon, while Atlanta thought Tallahassee exemplified a Dunning—Kruger effect of inexperienced rubes overestimating their abilities.

“In hindsight, we were fucked from the beginning,” one Never Back Down consultant summed up.

— LEGISLATIVE —

“Legislature rolling back state spending in ‘austere’ budget plans” via John Kennedy of USA Today Network — State budget plans only a whisker apart in bottom-line spending advanced Wednesday in Florida House and Senate Committees, but still loom as slightly bigger than what was proposed just over a month ago by DeSantis. With billions of dollars in federal aid drying up, money that kept Florida and most states afloat during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, DeSantis and fellow Republican legislative leaders are intent on belt-tightening for 2024-25. The House’s blueprint for state spending is $115.5 billion and the Senate’s is $115.9 billion. DeSantis rolled out a $114.4 billion recommendation in December that he promoted as $4.6 billion smaller than current year spending — marking one of the few times in recent decades that a Governor has dialed back on dollars.

“Senate panel to hear social media ban championed by Speaker but questioned by DeSantis” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The Judiciary Committee will hear Sen. Erin Grall’s bill that bans them from creating new accounts and requires platforms to terminate existing accounts held by those youth. The bill is similar to HB 1, a priority of House Speaker Paul Renner that has already been voted on and sent to the Senate. Renner’s bill was passed despite legal challenges to similar legislation in Utah and Ohio. Questions remain in the executive branch about its legality. “There have been other states that have tried to do similar things that have met resistance in the courts,” DeSantis said last month. “Not to say courts are always right about this, but anything I do, I want a pathway for this to actually stick.”

“In wake of border deployment, Senate panel to vote on State Guard leader’s confirmation” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The Senate Military and Veterans Affairs, Space, and Domestic Security Committee is set to advance the nomination of Mark Theieme of Apollo Beach Monday afternoon. Thieme is the third person to hold the position in less than a year and a half, following retired Marine Lt. Col. Chris Graham, who died in 2022 and U.S. Navy Reserve Capt. Luis Soler, who quit last year for “personal reasons.” DeSantis has been jocular about concerns that the State Guard is his personal army. “They were basically saying that, like, ‘Gov. DeSantis is raising an army to raze the countryside,’ “ he said mockingly. “All they did was give free advertising for it, and so people were like, ‘Oh man! I want to join the Florida State Guard. We’re really excited about it.’”

“Lawmakers discuss a possible study into eliminating property taxes” via Gina Jordan of WFSU — A proposal that would start the ball rolling toward eliminating property taxes in Florida was heard this week in a House Committee. It seeks a study to determine how much money would disappear and how local governments might recoup that revenue elsewhere. “This bill (HB 1371) is about one thing. It’s about starting down the road toward phasing out and eliminating Florida’s property tax,” said Rep. Ryan Chamberlin. He told the House Ways and Means Committee his bill would direct the research arm of the Legislature (OPPAGA) to conduct a study about what it would take to replace property taxes, which fund local government services like schools and roads.

— MORE LEGISLATIVE —

“Another Senate panel to consider bill removing local officials who take down Confederate statues” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Jonathan Martin’s bill would give the state the ultimate authority over Confederate statues in Florida’s cities. SB 1122 seeks to impose penalties on local officials who removed those and other historical monuments after July 1, 2024. “It is the intent of the Legislature that the state not allow a historical monument or memorial to be removed, damaged, or destroyed. Accurate history belongs to all Floridians in perpetuity,” the bill contends, adding that “an elected official of a local government acting in his or her official capacity who knowingly and willfully violates this section on or after July 1, 2024, may be subject to suspension or removal from office by the Governor.”

“Home-hardening grants for condo owners win preliminary House OK” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Florida condo owners who want to strengthen their properties against seasonal storms are one step closer to getting financial help from the state. The House Insurance and Banking Subcommittee voted unanimously this week to advance a proposal (HB 1029) that would create the My Safe Florida Condominium Pilot Program within the Department of Financial Services. In essence, the bill would allow condo owners to benefit from grants now afforded to owners of single-family homes and townhouses across Florida through the My Safe Florida Home program, which lawmakers resurrected in 2022. The Legislature has since set aside $433 million to help homeowners harden their domiciles through roof, door and window reinforcement upgrades.

“‘Right to Rock Act’ booked for Senate debut” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee on Tuesday is the first stop for a bill that abridges the rights of those who control the programming for public venues. If you book an act, you won’t have the right to cancel a gig if your grounds for doing so are ideological or belief-based, according to Sen. Martin’s “Right to Rock Act” (SB 1206). “The owner or operator of a public venue may not cancel a live performance of an artist, a performer, or a musical group because of the artist’s, performer’s, or musical group’s lawful exercise of freedom of speech or the artist’s, performer’s, or musical group members’ personal beliefs,” reads the filing.

— EVEN MORE LEGISLATIVE —

“‘Corrosive’ Senate bill will hide public corruption rather than expose it, ethics expert says” via Bob Norman of the Florida Center for Accountability — A top Florida ethics expert is sounding the alarm about an ethics bill passed by the state Senate Thursday that would make it easier for corrupt officials to avoid investigation — and much harder for residents to hold them to account. “This bill would be incredibly destructive and corrosive,” said Caroline Klancke, who heads the nonprofit Florida Ethics Institute and is a past deputy executive director and general counsel for the Florida Commission on Ethics. The poison pill in the ethics bill (SB/7014), she said, is an amendment to require all complaints filed with the state Ethics Commission to be “based upon personal knowledge or information other than hearsay” in order to qualify for investigation.

Correction: Florida Politics’ description of HB 979 in the Feb. 3 edition of Takeaways from Tallahassee was based on the original language of the bill, which has since been amended. The amendment removed provisions that would have prohibited charging fees for estoppel certificate preparation. It kept the repeal of the inflationary adjustment of estoppel fees and the repeal of the authority to charge a $100 rush fee for a three-day reply, among other changes. Florida Politics regrets the error.

— THE SKED —

— 11 a.m. House State Administration & Technology Appropriations Subcommittee meets. Room 212, Knott Building, the Capitol.

— 1 p.m. House Select Committee on Health Innovation meets. Morris Hall, House Office Building.

— 2 p.m. Senate Special Order Calendar Group meets. Room 401, Senate Office Building, the Capitol.

— 2:30 p.m. Senate Ethics and Elections Committee meets. Room 37, Senate Office Building, the Capitol.

— 2:30 p.m. Senate Judiciary Committee meets. Room 110, Senate Office Building, the Capitol.

— 2:30 p.m. Senate Military and Veterans Affairs Space and Domestic Security Committee meets. Room 301, Senate Office Building, the Capitol.

— 2:30 p.m. Senate Regulated Industries Committee meets. Room 412, Knott Building, the Capitol.

— 2:30 p.m. House Infrastructure & Tourism Appropriations Subcommittee meets. Room 314, House Office Building, the Capitol.

— 2:30 p.m. House Justice Appropriations Subcommittee meets. Room 17, House Office Building, the Capitol.

— 2:30 p.m. House Agriculture & Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee meets. Room 212, Knott Building, the Capitol.

— THE TRAIL —

“‘SNL’ faces backlash after Nikki Haley makes surprise appearance during cold open” via Carly Thomas of The Hollywood Reporter — Saturday Night Live instantly started receiving backlash after Haley made a surprise appearance during the Feb. 3 show. During a town hall sketch for the cold open, the Republican presidential candidate made a cameo to ask James Austin Johnson’s Trump some questions of her own. Haley started out by asking, “Why won’t you debate Nikki Haley?” in reference to Trump refusing to participate in debates ahead of the 2024 Election. Johnson’s Trump responded, “Oh my God. It’s her, the woman who was in charge of security on Jan. 6. It’s Nancy Pelosi.”

“Haley’s money surges after debates. Donald Trump’s spikes when he’s indicted.” via Jessica Piper, Lisa Kashinsky, and Meridith McGraw of POLITICO — Donations to Haley surged in late August after her standout performance in the first GOP Primary debate. The following day, Aug. 24, was her single best online fundraising day of the year. There was just one problem for Haley: Trump got his mug shot taken in Georgia that same day. And that image — quickly emblazoned on T-shirts, mugs and other campaign merchandise — fueled a massive fundraising boon for Trump’s campaign. Trump had his biggest online fundraising day right after Haley — and his brought in nine times as much money as hers had.

“20-point deficit on handling economy highlights Joe Biden’s struggles against Trump” via Mark Murray of NBC News — Despite a growing economy and little opposition for his party’s nomination, Biden confronts a dissatisfied electorate and a challenging political climate nine months before he faces re-election. Biden trails GOP presidential front-runner Trump on major policy and personal comparisons, including by more than 20 points on which candidate would better handle the economy. And Biden’s deficit versus Trump on handling immigration and the border is greater than 30 points. The poll also shows Trump holding a 16-point advantage over Biden on being competent and effective, a reversal from 2020, when Biden was ahead of Trump on this quality by 9 points before defeating him in that election.

“Biden brings home first official win in South Carolina Primary” via Meryl Kornfield of The Washington Post — Biden won the Democratic Primary in South Carolina on Saturday, notching a decisive victory in his party’s first official nominating contest. The Associated Press called the race shortly after polls closed Saturday night. Biden entered the day as a massive favorite over two long shot rivals, Rep. Dean Phillips (Minnesota) and self-help author Marianne Williamson, in a state that was key to turning around his campaign four years ago. He is heavily favored to win renomination, even as he battles low approval ratings and concerns percolating in his party about how he would do in a General Election.

“The swing state that matters most for Biden” via Patrick Healy of The New York Times — When I talk to Democratic strategists about the swing states Biden must win in November to be re-elected and I ask about Michigan, I’m usually met with the same response: laughter. The reason: It’s gallows humor. If Biden can’t win Michigan, then forget it. Wisconsin, Arizona, probably Pennsylvania — those swing states will probably be even harder to win, and they will surely be lost if Biden is in such trouble that he can’t win even Michigan, for much of my lifetime the most Democratic of battleground states. I remember how Hillary Clinton largely took Michigan for granted in 2016, with some of her advisers predicting a five-point victory there. On Election Night, one Clinton aide very nervously told me that the numbers in Michigan would turn around for her. Trump edged her out by nearly 11,000 votes.

— MORE 2024 —

“A Swift endorsement? It’s delicate.” via Kara Voght and Ashley Parker of The Washington Post — Last Thursday, in a not-quite dive bar on the east side of Capitol Hill, five Democratic staffers crammed into a leather booth with beers and white wines to discuss the latest spasms of political drama swirling around the leader of their movement. “I want one single person to be normal about this and treat her like a human being,” one Hill staffer said of Swift. The women belong to the Hill Swifties, a group chat of congressional worker bees who adore the pop star and who occasionally let their fandom out at work by sneaking Swift references into their bosses’ news releases. Her latest appearance at one of Kelce’s games coincided with murmurs that Biden’s campaign may be courting her support. The developments had kicked off a frenzy over what Swift could mean to the 2024 Elections.

“Did collapse of local news hurt DeSantis’ 2024 campaign?” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — A recent article from the Columbia Journalism Review suggests just that, noting that even though DeSantis “barnstormed hard,” the strategy failed in part because “local news outlets have been hollowed out — leaving voters less attuned to local issues, and the stations and papers themselves with much less leverage to force candidates to answer questions important to the local audience. “ “In 2018, the Des Moines Register, Iowa’s largest newspaper, had a print circulation of 129,000. That’s roughly a quarter of what it had been a few decades earlier — and by 2022 it had plunged all the way to 40,000, according to Nieman Lab,” writes Cameron Joseph. Joseph stops well short of an endorsement of DeSantis’ strategy, noting that candidates didn’t talk about local issues beyond ethanol, though it should be said the Governor was somewhat more expansive in his comments.

— OTHER STATEWIDE —

“State sues feds over rule that keeps kids on state-subsidized health care even if parents skip premiums” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — DeSantis is suing to toss new federal guidelines that require that kids keep their state-subsidized health care insurance even if their parents skip premium payments. If parents don’t pay premiums and kids are allowed to stay on the state-subsidized insurance, as the feds are requiring, the new rules would be costly, the state contends. Estimates are it could add up to nearly $30 million in unpaid premiums under the current system and nearly $50 million under the state’s expansion of Florida KidCare approved last year, according to a 411-page complaint the state filed in federal court Thursday. Florida is the first state to file suit, according to critics. It’s another chapter in the contentious relationship between the DeSantis administration and the feds.

“DeSantis state contractor was reported to feds a year before deputy death” via Emily L. Mahoney and Justin Garcia of the Tampa Bay Times — Nearly a year before Pinellas Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Hartwick was struck and killed by a construction worker who was not in the country legally, another man’s death at the same work site prompted the company to be reported to immigration authorities. The state contractor, a road-building company called Archer Western, as well as its partner company on the Gateway Expressway project, The de Moya Group, are now under a federal investigation sparked by Hartwick’s death, with multiple agencies focusing on the companies’ hiring practices. But police records show that Hartwick’s September 2022 death was not the first time law enforcement flagged the immigration issues now at the heart of a federal probe.

Nothingburger? — “Grand jury investigating COVID-19 vaccines releases first report” via Angie Dimichele of the Orlando Sentinel — More than a year after the Florida Supreme Court granted DeSantis’ request to impanel a statewide grand jury to investigate “criminal or wrongful activity” related to COVID-19 vaccines, the body released its first report and said its probe is “nowhere near complete.” Their 33-page report released late Friday said, “lockdowns were not a good trade” and that “we have never had sound evidence of (masks’) effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2 transmission,” among other conclusions. “In a way, this grand jury has allowed us to do something that most Americans simply do not have the time, access, or wherewithal to do: Follow the science,” the report said. Conclusions in the report on masks contradict recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“New statewide bond scheme widely challenged as unconstitutional” via Dan Christensen of Florida Bulldog — Florida’s tough new uniform bond schedule, which took effect Jan. 1, is already under “numerous’’ constitutional challenges throughout the state. The Miami-Dade case, now pending before the 3rd District Court of Appeal, involves Orlando Chillon Hernandez, who was arrested at his northwest Miami home on the afternoon of Jan. 9 on a charge of felony battery after he allegedly struck his wife in the face with a ceramic coffee mug. She suffered lacerations on her left eyebrow and below her left eye. Hernandez had no arrest history. His wife, Grety Companioni, told police at the scene and a judge at her husband’s first court appearance the next day that her husband, 35, is mentally ill and under the influence of medication prescribed by his doctor.

“After two years of hefty increases, will auto insurance rates in Florida stabilize in 2024?” via Ron Hurtibise of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Florida motorists are hoping that auto insurance rates in 2024 follow the adage that what goes up must surely come down. Of course, the term “down” is subjective when it comes to insurance costs, with the most optimistic definition meaning a lower rate of increase this year compared to the past two years. And has it ever increased. According to personal finance website Bankrate.com, the average cost for full coverage in Florida increased from $2,762 in 2022 to $3,941 in January. That’s a 42.7% hike over two years. The nation overall experienced a 43.5% increase during the same period — but from a much lower $1,771 to $2,542.

“three years later, is Moms for Liberty losing influence? Here’s what’s changed since it started” via Finch Walker and Steven Walker of Florida Today — Moms for Liberty has dominated headlines, School Board meetings and grassroots politics since its inception. The group, founded in Florida in January 2021, has rubbed shoulders with DeSantis and Trump as its influence has spread exponentially. But now, on its third anniversary, Moms for Liberty loses more elections than it wins, and some chapters are seceding from the national organization over public controversy stemming from a three-way sex scandal involving one of the organization’s co-founders and her husband. Bridget Ziegler, who also sits on the Sarasota School Board, is refusing to resign her seat as her husband faces an allegation, but no charge, of rape.



— DOWN BALLOT —

“Debbie Mucarsel-Powell camp lays out Rick Scott’s plan to outlaw abortion nationwide” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Sen. Scott has a habit of publishing multi-point plans. But now it’s a Democratic opponent publishing a detailed write-up of Scott’s abortion positions. Senate candidate Mucarsel-Powell unveiled a fresh attack saying Scott could enact a national abortion ban in a second Senate term. The Miami Democrat’s campaign published a five-point plan of what Scott would do to restrict reproductive health care given the chance. While Scott last week called Mucarsel-Powell a “liar” for saying he supports a national ban, the plan sources Scott’s own votes and quotes on the issue.

“AIPAC endorses Jared Moskowitz for re-election” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Washington’s most powerful pro-Israel lobby is endorsing U.S. Rep. Moskowitz for re-election. The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) praised the Parkland Democrat at a time when U.S.-Israel relations are as critical as ever. “This AIPAC PAC endorsement is in recognition of your support for the pro-Israel agenda on Capitol Hill and the actions you have taken to strengthen the U.S.-Israel relationship,” wrote AIPAC Director Marilyn Rosenthal in a letter to the Congressman. “Our support reflects the appreciation of our membership — 3.5 million pro-Israel Americans nationwide — for leaders like you who help strengthen the bonds between the United States and Israel.”

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Vern Buchanan holds 3-to-1 cash advantage over Eddie Spier” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Buchanan raised more than $165,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023. That far eclipses the less than $12,000 raised by his GOP Primary opponent over the same time. But thanks to a $500,000 investment in his own campaign, Bradenton Republican Eddie Spier closed the year with more than $489,000 in cash on hand. Depending on how much he’s ready to spend, it could press the incumbent to tap into his own war chest. On that front, Buchanan appears ready to face a threat. His campaign reported nearly $1.57 million in cash itself, much of that amassed before this election cycle.

“Darren Soto outraising all Republican challengers” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Soto outraised all Republican challengers in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Kissimmee Democrat also closed the year with more than a half million in the bank. While Republicans nationally have listed Soto as a targeted incumbent in this year’s election, no GOP candidate yet has raised six figures for the race. Soto collected about $232,000 in contributions from October through December. He closed 2023 with more than $546,000 in cash on hand. The next closest challenger as far as fundraising was Jose Castillo, a former Disney manager who gained national attention for supporting a controversial parental rights law the company opposed.

“Phil Ehr outraises Carlos Giménez in Q4, but lags far behind in cash on hand” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Ehr added more than $160,000 last quarter toward his bid to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Giménez in Florida’s 28th Congressional District, all of it through grassroots donations. Due to heavy spending that outpaced his gains, Ehr entered 2024 with less cash on hand than he started — and 13 times less than Giménez holds. But Ehr also raised far more than Giménez through personal checks, which his senior campaign adviser, Obi Umanna, said indicates slipping support for the incumbent. “Maybe he’s afraid of his record of doing the bidding of corporations or the superwealthy. Or maybe he doesn’t want to face accountability for his anti-democratic votes to overturn an American election. Maybe he regrets his whitewashing Donald Trump’s despicable attacks on Latinos,” Umanna said.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Will Broward close at least 5 schools next year? Ideas take shape as enrollment shrinks” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — With enrollment continuing to plummet, the Broward school district plans to close or overhaul at least five schools in 2025, with dozens more possible in the next few years. The first affected schools should be determined by June, after the school district holds a series of public forums, meetings with community groups and School Board workshops. The district would spend the 2024-25 school year planning and making necessary changes to school boundaries. The district also has released a list of schools it considers under-enrolled — defined by district policy as having enrollment that’s less than 70% of its capacity.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Bill Cowles set the gold standard as elections chief” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — Cowles’ tenure as Orange County Election Supervisor started with a flurry of uncertainty: His lead in the 1996 Election to replace his boss, Betty Carter, was so tight that it triggered a recount. And it ended with widespread expressions of bewildered sorrow. Orange County residents knew he planned to retire in 2024, but they didn’t expect Cowles to announce in mid-December that the January election to fill a vacant House seat would be his last. But Cowles has more than earned his retirement, along with the trust of voters — many of whom remembered his name on their first voter ID as they watched their newly adult children inspect their own cards. Those memories covered calm times and times of tumult.

“An Orange County neighborhood ripped out its septic tanks to protect Wekiwa Springs. Now it’s sorry.” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Mike King helped persuade skeptical neighbors in Sweetwater West five years ago to sign onto a mammoth sewer project to protect the delicate Wekiwa Springs from septic-system pollution. The gated community of more than 180 homes was the first of 17 neighborhoods in Orange County near the springs to buy into a septic-to-sewer conversion, a multiphase project originally estimated to cost $123 million. But now, more than two years after bulldozers rolled in, King and many other residents have regrets. “It’s been a nightmare in so many ways for people who live here and invested here,” he said this week, pointing out a sod-less section of a neighbor’s lawn, an unpaved half-lane of street in front of his home and other shoddy work.

“Citrus County Superintendent Sam Himmel to retire after 28 years of political life” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — For 28 years, kids were Himmel’s passion. First as a Citrus County School Board member, then 20 years as Superintendent of schools, Himmel always made sure decisions reflected on how they affected the classroom. Come January 2025, someone else will be making those calls. Himmel, who turns 70 in October, announced she would be retiring at the end of this year, ending a successful political career in which she never lost an election. “This is the hardest decision I’ve ever made,” Himmel said. “I love what I do. My decision makes me so sad.”

— LOCAL: TB —

Good! — “John Muhammad will not run in 2024 St. Petersburg City Council election” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — District 7 City Council member Muhammad announced Saturday that he will not be running for the seat in 2024. Muhammad was appointed in October 2022 after the Council member at the time, Lisa Wheeler-Bowman, resigned after she was accused of not living in her district. Muhammad wrote that he has “come to the realization that my passion for serving the community can be better channeled as a private citizen.”

“Frank Hibbard lodges ethics complaint against mayoral candidate Kathleen Beckman over use of city resources for political gain” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Southeast Politics — In a complaint filed this week with the Florida Commission on Ethics, Clearwater Mayor Hibbard accuses City Council member Beckman of using city resources to aid her campaign for Mayor. Hibbard’s complaint includes copies of emails sent to city staff, letters sent to select recipients within the city, and various items to support his claim of an ethics violation. “Council member Beckman deceived City staff to assist her in drafting the letters on City of Clearwater letterhead, and to allow said letter to be placed in City of Clearwater envelopes while she caused the letters to be addressed to specific voters derived from political software, which was obtained through her mayoral campaign,” Hibbard wrote in the complaint. Beckman denied any wrongdoing.

“Authorities release names of three killed when plane crashed into Florida mobile home park” via The Times Union — The names of two women who were killed when a small airplane crashed into a Florida mobile home park, and the identity of the pilot who died in the fiery accident, were released Saturday by officials in the city of Clearwater. Martha Parry, 86, was a resident of a double-wide mobile home that was destroyed in Thursday night’s crash. A visitor to the home, 54-year-old Mary Ellen Pender of Treasure Island, was also killed, as was the plane’s pilot, Jemin Patel, 54, of Melbourne Beach.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“At Capitol rally, Moms for Liberty vows to press on social media, mental health” via Alaijah Brown of the Tallahassee Democrat — The Moms for Liberty mission continues. The firebrand conservative group hosted its third annual legislative rally at the Florida Capitol Friday to speak out against social media, mental health in schools and “gender ideology.” More than 100 moms and their allies attended the rally in chilly weather, donning blue Moms for Liberty shirts and holding signs that said, “We do not co-parent with the government” — their motto. The Capitol was largely vacant as most legislators had left town for the weekend. Among the speakers: January Littlejohn, a licensed mental health counselor and the mother who sued the Leon County School District for allegedly allowing her 13-year-old daughter to socially transition without her consent.

“Jack Porter signs Israel-Palestine cease-fire resolution sponsored by progressive group” via Steve Stewart of Tallahassee Reports — Tallahassee City Commissioner Porter is one of over 300 members of the progressive group, Local Progress, that recently signed a resolution related to the Israel-Palestine conflict. Local Progress describes their organization as “a community of powerful progressive leaders.” A number of media outlets have reported that progressive politicians have generally been more sympathetic to Palestinians than their Democratic colleagues. The resolution — dated Jan. 9, 2024 — was addressed to President Biden and was posted on the Local Progress website on Jan. 5 and subsequently posted on the group’s X account.

—“Demolition underway at fire-damaged RISE Doro apartments downtown” via Bob Self of The Florida Times-Union

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Ziegler claims victim status, fights release of records from sexual assault investigation” via Zac Anderson of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Christian and Bridget Ziegler are fighting the release of information from Christian Ziegler’s cellphone that was obtained by the Sarasota Police Department as part of its investigation into a sexual assault allegation against Christian Ziegler. “We request that you take all steps necessary to ensure that no data or information from Mr. Ziegler’s cellphone is released to the public,” attorney Matthew Sarelson wrote in a Jan. 30 letter to Sarasota City Attorney Robert Fournier. Sarelson offers several arguments for why the records shouldn’t be released, including that Christian Ziegler is “protected” by Marsy’s Law, a 2018 amendment to the Florida Constitution to protect crime victims.

— TOP OPINION —

“DeSantis keeps proving the media’s Disney cheerleaders wrong” via Becket Adams of the National Review — How could it be that DeSantis’ critics in the press sounded so certain, so self-assured, of Disney’s position in the fight? They suggested repeatedly that Disney would steamroll DeSantis, proving to the world that a mere Governor is no match for a multibillion-dollar corporation that specializes in monetizing childhood nostalgia. And to think that Mitt Romney’s “corporations are people” was once a punchline among the anti-DeSantis crowd.

“Disney has a ‘strong case’ against DeSantis over his ‘retaliatory campaign,’ First Amendment experts say,” read one CNN headline.

“Ron DeSantis Finds Taking On Disney Is a Dicey Business,” the New York Times warned last year. “Republicans are increasingly taking on corporations they denounce as ‘woke.’ The Florida Governor is just the latest to find that it isn’t easy.”

Said the once-austere New Republic, “Disney Tells Ron DeSantis: Play Stupid Games, Win Stupid Prizes.”

And this is to say nothing of the premature celebrations that were printed after the pro-Disney Board overseeing the Reedy Creek Improvement District voted to strip itself of power just as the state installed a replacement Board.

The legal matter isn’t yet settled, and whether Disney will be triumphant remains to be seen. But that is true of any protracted and complicated legal battle.

Why, then, given how the fight started, how it escalated, and where it stands currently, has the tone of so much news coverage carried the assumption of an easy Disney victory?

Is it a subconscious (or explicit) bias against DeSantis? Or is it a bias for corporate America? If the latter, then we are a long way away from the days of snickering over “corporations are people.”

— OPINIONS —

“Why I changed my mind and think Trump should be thrown off the ballot” via E.J. Dionne, Jr. of The Washington Post — It is annoying when your political judgments come into conflict with what you decide is right. That’s what has happened to me on the question of whether Trump should be barred from running for President under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. The section disqualifies from office those who took an oath to support the Constitution and then engaged “in insurrection or rebellion against the same” or gave “aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.” When a narrowly divided Colorado Supreme Court threw Trump off the state’s Primary ballot in December on the basis of Section 3’s plain language, my initial reaction was, well, political — and skeptical.

“Ashley Moody makes her flawed pitch to silence Floridians on abortion” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — Next week, Moody will come before the state Supreme Court and argue that Floridians can’t be trusted to understand a ballot initiative that would protect abortion rights in Florida — and because of that, they should be stripped of the right to demand them. Moody is asking the state’s high court to crush an abortion rights initiative that’s already supported by nearly 1 million Floridians (and counting). If it makes the November ballot, it’s likely to pass: Most polls show that voters support abortion rights, regardless of party. Without this amendment, the Legislature has already shown it will do everything in its power to destroy those rights. Voters in six states, including solidly conservative Kentucky and Kansas, have already voted to protect abortion rights. At least a dozen other states could vote on abortion this year.

“Legislation would turn local ethics watchdogs into ‘lap dogs’” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union — Florida lawmakers are considering far-reaching legislation that would weaken an already beleaguered state Ethics Commission and would virtually wipe away the power of local ethics watchdogs to investigate and enforce laws intended to fight corruption. The legislation could make local ethics officials “lap dogs instead of watchdogs,” said Kirby Oberdorfer, the director of Jacksonville’s Office of Ethics, Compliance and Oversight. An amendment to a broader ethics bill, filed by state Sen. Danny Burgess would strip away the power of local Ethics Commissions to initiate their own investigations into potential problems, which are often based on anonymous or informal tips as well as information uncovered by local media. In other words, an ethics official’s mere knowledge of potential lawbreaking would no longer be enough for that official to begin an investigation.

“New technologies are critical to keeping Florida citrus alive” via Geoff Roe for The Ledger of Lakeland — Florida farmers face unique and serious challenges. From invasive pests and disease to workforce shortages, there are real threats to our domestic, safe and wholesome food supply. Technology and innovation have become integral in tackling these challenges. Just a decade ago, at the sight of a rainstorm, we would have to send an employee out into a grove to delay irrigation cycles and prevent overwatering. This process was extremely inefficient, time-consuming and expensive for our operation, which already comes with a high-cost burden in the ready-to-eat citrus category. Today, technology has allowed us to remotely control and monitor our automated irrigation systems with the click of a button. As technology and innovation continue to advance, artificial intelligence will also begin to play a major role in future farming.

— ALOE —

“Average Floridian would trade five years of life to live like a millionaire” via Naomi Feinstein of the Miami New Times — How many years of ordinary life — working your nerves raw and struggling to pay bills — would you trade in exchange for untold riches? A year? A decade? Not a second at all? That’s the question posed by the recently released “Price of Prosperity” poll, in which pop culture website Wealth of Geeks surveyed 3,000 people nationwide, asking them just how much of their lives they would be willing to shave off in exchange for the “splendors of a millionaire’s existence.” The results include detailed stats and a state-by-state breakdown of where residents were most willing to sacrifice years for wealth.

“New ‘Peanuts’ special will finally let Franklin sit by White friends” via Samantha Chery of The Washington Post — Franklin’s isolated seat at the dinner table in “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” riled viewers of the classic that aired 50 years ago. But a new TV special coming out this month about the first Black “Peanuts” character literally gives him a better seat at the table. “Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin,” premiering Feb. 16 on Apple TV Plus, will focus on Franklin’s origin story. The trailer, released Friday, shows that after moving to a new neighborhood, Franklin Armstrong initially struggles to fit in, with kids passing him by as he tries to strike up conversations. He vows to make new friends and win the town’s Soap Box Derby race with his partner, Charlie Brown.

“NFL star Jason Kelce visits Disney World with family, friends” via Cassie Armstrong of the Orlando Sentinel — Professional football player Kelce shared a magical family moment with Mickey and Minnie Mouse at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, earlier this week. Kelce, the starting center for the Philadelphia Eagles, was in Central Florida for his seventh NFL Pro Bowl and took some time to visit Magic Kingdom theme park with his wife Kylie, their three daughters, family and friends. According to a news release from Disney, the group added more memories throughout the day, including their biggest goal, which was meeting the royal sisters Elsa and Anna from “Frozen” at EPCOT.

What David Johnson is reading — “What if Super Bowl Monday became a national holiday? Here’s what would have to happen” via Mike Snider of USA Today — The hype continues to build for Super Bowl Sunday and the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Would it be even more fun if the day after the big game was a day off? This isn’t a new concept. The idea of the Monday after the Super Bowl becoming a national holiday has been around for a while, but it hasn’t gathered enough momentum to advance. This year, ice cream treat maker Drumstick is promoting a petition to make post-Super Bowl Monday a national holiday. Since 2017, Change.org has hosted more than two dozen petitions asking Congress, the President or the NFL to make the Monday after the Super Bowl a national holiday. Some schools canceled classes the day after the Super Bowl when a local NFL team was involved.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Happy birthday to Mr. FSU, Clay Ingram, Ruth’s List’s Christina Diamond, and the legendary Bill Pfeiffer.

