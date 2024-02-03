February 3, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

‘Right to Rock Act’ booked for Senate debut

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 3, 20243min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Embattled RNC chair calls for GOP unity

Epilogue: TrumpHeadlines

SCOTUS to mull Donald Trump ballot eligibility

HeadlinesInfluence

In wake of border deployment, Senate panel to vote on State Guard leader’s confirmation

silhouette of guitar player in action on stage in front of concert crowd
The bill blocks public venues from cancelling gigs over performers' 'personal beliefs.'

The Senate Commerce and Tourism committee on Tuesday is the first stop for a bill that abridges the rights of those who control the programming for public venues.

If you book an act, you won’t have the right to cancel a gig if your grounds for doing so are ideological or belief based, according to Sen. Jonathan Martin’s “Right to Rock Act” (SB 1206).

“The owner or operator of a public venue may not cancel a live performance of an artist, a performer, or a musical group because of the artist’s, performer’s, or musical group’s lawful exercise of freedom of speech or the artist’s, performer’s, or musical group members’ personal beliefs,” reads the filing.

Public venues could be “owned by or rented to a governmental entity, school, college, or university,” per the bill, if these are “funded by or constructed with public or government funds.”

Martin’s bill is the Senate version of one filed in the House by Rep. Joel Rudman, whose version has not been heard in any committee yet. Its first stop, should it ever be heard, would be the Regulatory Reform & Economic Development Subcommittee, which did not include it on its Feb. 6 agenda.

Rudman, who performs in a band, vented about how “liberals” sought to censor him via the unlikely mechanism of Eventbrite signups last year, as WFLA noted.

“When I announced my concert tour, I used Eventbrite to process free tickets so I could get a rough headcount for each gig. The woke mob liberals flooded the system with fake emails and bogus names, so now we have no way of knowing how many to expect.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSCOTUS to mull Donald Trump ballot eligibility

nextEmbattled RNC chair calls for GOP unity

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories