August 10, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Joel Rudman brings ‘Freedom Fighters’ to Freeport

Peter SchorschAugust 10, 20233min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesPanhandle

Sierra Club lawyer threatens lawsuit over Wakulla gas station plan

HeadlinesPanhandle

Rick Scott wants answers if Air Force moves Special Forces command from Florida

HeadlinesPanhandle

‘There’s no demand’: Jimmy Patronis skunks Bud Light

Joel Rudman — God Guns and Less Government Tour
The Navarre Republican is heading to the Horse Power Pavillion with a six-string on his back.

Walton County has been picking on Freeport’s Horse Power Pavilion, but they have a formidable ally in their corner: Rep. Joel Rudman

The first-term GOP lawmaker will show some literal rock ’n’ roll-style defiance Thursday night when he and his band hit the stage for a 7 p.m. concert.

Rudman is a physician during business hours, but is known to sling a guitar over his shoulder and play it loud at local venues throughout his district, which includes parts of Okaloosa and Santa Rosa counties.

That means this outing is an away game — the Walton County line is just east of the House District 3 borders. Still, the good doctor isn’t shy when he gets in front of a microphone. He’s no fan of Walton’s code enforcement arm, either.

The Horse Power Pavilion has been in a war with county government for years. Owners Kate and Fred Holland opened the venue in 2019 and though the Hollands had obtained a business permit, county officials groused that the paperwork didn’t mention there would be a stage or bar on the premises.

The business and the county have been embroiled in a court battle ever since and it’s the type of conflict that runs counter to the third “G” in Rudman’s ethos of “God, Guns and Less Government” — coincidentally, that’s the name of the Panhandle tour his band, Dr. Rudman and the Freedom Fighters, embarked on earlier this summer.

The Navarre Republican jams out on rhythm guitar (a Gibson Les Paul that sports the Working Class Dog album cover) with his son backing him up on the drums. 

Notably, the Freedom Fighters’ tour started a couple of weeks after Rudman shattered his kneecap in a “freak bike accident.” Rudman tells Florida Politics that the recovery process is going well — in a recent social media post, he shared that he’s achieved a personal best 110 degrees of flexion in his knee, which is about 30 degrees from full use.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also the publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLast Call for 8.10.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

nextMaxwell Frost wants Congress to investigate Gov. DeSantis' suspension of Monique Worrell

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories