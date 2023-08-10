Maxwell Frost wants Congress to investigate Gov. DeSantis’ suspension of Monique Worrell

A Central Florida lawmaker wants Congress to investigate Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of the state’s only Black State Attorney.

Rep. Maxwell Frost led a letter to House Oversight Chairman James Comer accusing Florida’s Governor of abusing his power for political gain in removing Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell from office.

‘Under its current administration, Florida’s executive and legislative branches of government have engaged in a relentless assault on the fundamental rights and freedoms of Floridians,” the letter reads. “The Florida Governor has continued to force through this repressive agenda by extreme and lawless means and has taken further acts of political intimidation tactics against elected officials. Since our initial correspondence, the situation in Florida has continued to escalate.”

The Orlando Democrat’s letter was co-signed by U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat and the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, and by U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman, a New York Democrat who previously served as lead counsel for the impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

This isn’t the first time Frost said DeSantis’ actions demand federal attention. He called for an Oversight Hearing on past actions, including the suspension of Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren.

Both Warren and Worrell are Democrats.

But it’s unlikely Comer, a Kentucky Republican, will hold such a hearing about DeSantis, a Republican candidate for President. He ignored requests from Frost for a prior hearing.

Frost ultimately held a field hearing in Washington, flying in Democratic critics of DeSantis in Florida who said the Governor had weaponized the state government as he ran for President. Warren testified at that hearing, attended by only Democratic Representatives.

“DeSantis has shown remarkable disdain for the laws he has sworn to uphold,” Warren told lawmakers who attended. “If you cross the Governor, you are at risk of political reprisal.”

Frost said the attacks on duly elected officials constituted an attack on the institution of democratic government.

“Given the seriousness of the current attack on democracy and freedom in Florida and other states, the urgent need for Congressional action has become more dire than ever,” the letter reads.

“A full Committee hearing is essential to understand the pattern of these abuses of power and to identify the steps that must be taken to protect the rights and freedoms of Floridians and Americans living in other states witnessing similar attacks. We look forward to your prompt reply.”