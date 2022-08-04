Gov. DeSantis suspends Hillsborough County State Attorney

Gov. Ron DeSantis is suspending State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit, replacing the progressive prosecutor with County Judge Susan Lopez. The Governor made the decision, claiming Warren refused to enforce the law.
“Andrew Warren has put himself publicly above the law,” DeSantis said. “The Constitution of Florida has vested the veto power in the Governor, not an individual State Attorney.”
In announcing Warren’s suspension, the Governor cited Warren’s refusal to enforce bans on abortion and gender-affirming surgery. Most recently, Warren pledged he would not enforce Florida’s new law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
“It’s been a very, very troubling record,” DeSantis said. “They’re literally chopping off the private parts of kids.”
Warren, who was elected in 2016 and re-elected in 2020, has pushed for justice reform throughout his tenure. While his progressive approach has earned praise from some, DeSantis criticized his use of power.
“This is something that I think is a very, very important issue across our country, that this movement would be allowed to take hold, where you basically elevate your own personal conception of … social justice over what the law requires of you,” DeSantis said. “I just think that to take a position that you have veto power over the laws of this state is untenable.”
DeSantis admitted he had not consulted with Warren prior to the announcement, pointing instead to his statewide review from law enforcement feedback.
“My office consulted with a lot of people. This was a statewide review to make sure that we were not going down the road of San Francisco, Los Angeles,” he said. “Everything anyone said was right here, I didn’t hear the same in Duval, in Miami Dade or any of that — it was all right here.”
Attorney General Ashley Moody also spoke Thursday morning, slamming Warren for not being “tough on crime.”
“When Andrew Warren first took office, he proudly joined with prosecutors from New York, Washington, LA and said, ‘I will not enforce and be tough on crime. Proudly, I will not be tough on crime,'” Moody argued.
She also threw in national rhetoric, taking a jab at federal leadership.
“You are seeing an eradication of stability and safety around our nation starting with our border into our large cities,” Moody said. “It’s because an executive who has been trusted to enforce and execute laws has abandoned that responsibility.”
DeSantis is replacing Warren with Hillsborough County Court Judge Lopez, who was appointed by DeSantis in December. Previously, she worked as an assistant state attorney in the 13th Judicial Circuit for 17 years.
“I have the utmost respect for our state laws and I understand the important role that the State Attorney plays in ensuring the safety of our community and the enforcement of our laws,” Lopez said. “I want to thank the Governor for placing his trust in me, and I promise that I will faithfully execute the duties of this office.”
Under the state constitution, a Governor has the power to suspend a local official for “misfeasance, malfeasance, neglect of duty, drunkenness, incompetence, permanent inability to perform official duties, or commission of a felony.”
The suspension, though, is not a permanent removal from office. Warren can dispute the suspension and, if DeSantis’ allegations of neglect of duty don’t meet legal muster, be reinstated.
Kelly Hayes and Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics contributed to this report.
14 comments
Elliott Offen
August 4, 2022 at 10:50 am
Mini Hitler strikes again. Forced birth of meth babies and crack babies must be done! Meth babies and crack babies are the future of the Church and the GOP.
Impeach Biden
August 4, 2022 at 10:53 am
He disregards the laws of the state of Florida so his sorry ass should be replaced.
Bill
August 4, 2022 at 11:00 am
If you want to change the law, vote out the current incumbent and get it done. Nothing to be gained by picking and choosing what you will and won’t do. Given the buildup, it’s a nothing burger.
dana galen
August 4, 2022 at 11:35 am
If an official chooses to avoid performing official duties as written in the law, he doesn’t have a leg to stand on. Case closed.
Tom
August 4, 2022 at 12:09 pm
Yes and thank you Dana!
These idiots like Elliot, Dave, and hand wringer bill, are Soros backed Manchurians. Complete ignoramuses.
America’s Gov the best Florida Gov ever!
Elliott Offen
August 4, 2022 at 12:22 pm
^ Antisemitic conspiracy theorist…hard core neo-nazi propagandist.
dave Roberson
August 4, 2022 at 11:39 am
DeSantis is proving once again that he is an authoritarian who wants to be a dictator. Similarly, Rick Scott removed Aramis Ayala and now a sensible progressive like Warren is being harassed because ReThuglicans have no real agenda other than to keep and maintain power.
Tom
August 4, 2022 at 11:47 am
America’s Governor sets the agenda in state and nationally.
Soros Manchurians will not be tolerated!
Prosecutors,
Public officials entrusted to uphold the law will be held to the highest standards!
Greatest Governor sets the mark!
Chameleon and Fraud can’t touch this.
Joe Corsin
August 4, 2022 at 12:24 pm
Nobody but you a maybe a handful of other people know wtf a “Soros Manchurian” is. You sound like an imbecile. Seek help…
marylou
August 4, 2022 at 11:54 am
Warren is an elected official with a responsibility to use his prosecutorial discretion in service to the people of Florida, including protecting their religious rights– as in this situation. Something that deranged clown in Tallahassee should be doing instead of defying the will of Florida voters.
Going to far?
August 4, 2022 at 12:12 pm
What interests me is whether or not there is evidence that the state can point to, such as actual cases that were not tried. If there is not, then isn’t this just a case of Warren exercising free speech? Is it enough to prove dereliction of duty, if you have talked about it, but not actually acted on it? For someone appointed, perhaps, but for someone elected, perhaps not. My own preference would be for locally elected prosecutors to use their own discretion and keep or lose their jobs accordingly; not just to do whatever a politician tells them to do.
Hector J
August 4, 2022 at 12:19 pm
This is exactly what happens when we live under an extreme Fascist government. This mini-me Maga set his own rules based on his beliefs only and forces them on all Floridians whom do not support his extreme views.
This is why Floridian have to stand up now and campaign hard until November and vote this extremist along with other magas out of office.
tom palmer
August 4, 2022 at 12:21 pm
I dont think we’ve heard the last of this one. Be curious how the voters will react in November after being accused of political crimes for electing Warren.
rust
August 4, 2022 at 12:21 pm
Abort Rona DeSatan! And Tom, thanks for the laugh about “america’s governor” again. Always reminds me of Rudy with his hair dye dripping and the Four Seasons Total Landscaping! And hey everyone, I AM WOKE!!!!