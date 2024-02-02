Darren Soto outraising all Republican challengers

U.S. Rep. Darren Soto outraised all Republican challengers in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Kissimmee Democrat also closed the year with more than a half million in the bank.

While Republicans nationally have listed Soto as a targeted incumbent in this year’s election, no GOP candidate yet has raised six figures for the race.

Soto collected about $232,000 in contributions from October through December. He closed 2023 with more than $546,000 in cash on hand.

The next closest challenger as far as fundraising was Jose Castillo, a former Disney manager who gained national attention for supporting a controversial parental rights law the company opposed.

He primarily has self-funded his campaign, dropping a $75,000 loan in his account. He only raised $226 beyond that in the quarter, and closed the year with just over $76,000 in cash.

But former state Rep. John Quiñones, a Kissimmee Republican, saw the most outside support among challengers. He collected nearly $29,000 in the quarter, and also dropped $5,000 out of pocket into the account.

That means he raised some $34,000 over three months, and about $72,000 over the course of the campaign.

He closed the year with nearly $53,000 in cash on hand. He also boasts endorsements from several sitting congressmen including U.S. Reps. Aaron Bean, Carlos Giménez and Bill Posey.

Republicans have kept an eye on Florida’s 9th Congressional District after a better-than-expected showing by Republican Scotty Moore against Soto in 2022. Soto won with 54% of the vote to Moore’s 46% as Republicans overperformed throughout the state.

The National Republican Congressional Committee has already funded some anti-Soto campaigning in the district. But the political arm of House Republicans intends to stay neutral in the Primary, officials there said.

Moore notably had been planning a run this year but closed his federal accounts for an ultimately unsuccessfully run for a state House seat.

Republican candidate Adianis Morales has raised more than $18,000, about $2,200 of that in the fourth quarter. Sergio Ortiz and Angel Coba have opened accounts but have yet to report any fundraising. Lateresa Jones has yet to file a year-end report.

Angel Rivera closed a campaign account in January.