August 22, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

NRCC billboards will remind voters in Darren Soto’s district about pain at the pump

Jacob OglesAugust 22, 20234min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis falls to 6% in New York, 58 points behind Donald Trump

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Iowa State Fair attendees pick Donald Trump over Ron DeSantis

Headlines

RNC snubs Francis Suarez, leaves Mayor off debate invitees

Darren Soto
Will Bidenomics hurt the Democratic incumbent's re-election effort?

Republican-funded billboards will greet drivers in U.S. Rep. Darren Soto’s district, suggesting they remember gas prices when they vote.

With the price of gas in Florida nearing $4 a gallon, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) launched a campaign blasting 21 Democratic Representatives in vulnerable seats. That includes Florida’s 9th Congressional District, which Soto, a Kissimmee Democrat, represents.

“Rising gas prices are a fresh gut punch to millions of Americans already struggling under Bidenomics,” said NRCC Communications Director Jack Pandol. “Every trip to the pump is a reminder that extreme House Democrats put their radical war on American energy ahead of working families’ wallets.”

Gas prices in Orange County sit around 3.812 per gallon, according to AAA, and around 3.801 a gallon in Osceola County. The billboards will feature the Congressman’s face, with bold type across it.

“Gas prices are out of control,” the ad reads. “Extremist Darren Soto is making it worse.”

Along with other inflation and rising costs, Republicans see a chance to deploy economic conditions against House Democrats during a presidential year when President Joe Biden stands for re-election.

Billboards will appear near gas stations in Soto’s district. In addition to the sign campaign, NRCC launched a digital advertising campaign with similar messaging targeting voters in the district.

Republicans notably haven’t backed a candidate yet to challenge Soto. But the purchase shows House Republicans see a chance to flip the Central Florida seat from blue to red.

Soto won election over Republican Scotty Moore in November, securing a fourth term in the U.S. House in a closer-than-expected contest. The Democratic incumbent won 53.6% of the vote, the lowest tally of any incumbent in Florida’s congressional delegation last year.

Moore notably isn’t pursuing another run against Soto. He’s a candidate for state House District 35 in a highly watched Special Election in the region.

Five other Republican candidates — Angel Coba, Adianis Morales, Lateresa Jones, Sergio Ortiz and John Quinones — have opened federal campaign accounts to run for the seat. But to date, no clear front-runner has emerged.

The NRCC in March announced a list of Democratic-held seats viewed as prime pickup opportunities. Soto’s seat was the only Florida district to make that first round of offense targets.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis falls to 6% in New York, 58 points behind Donald Trump

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories