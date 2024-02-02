Ron DeSantis rips undocumented immigrants’ sense of ‘entitlement’

Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke in Hardee County, where his comments included a riff on certain undocumented immigrants and their sense of “entitlement.”
“You see some of these images, you see some of these people in New York City committing crimes, and the sense of entitlement on some of these illegal aliens is unbelievable. They act like they have a right to illegally come into our country,” DeSantis said. “I’m sorry, you do not have that right.”
The Governor made those comments in the middle of his latest statements on issues at the U.S.-Mexico border, which has been a major talking point for him over the last 24 hours specifically.
On Thursday in Jacksonville, the Governor announced the first out-of-state deployment for the reactivated Florida State Guard, troops from which are being sent to Texas.
“It’s as bad as it’s ever been at the southern border,” DeSantis said at that event, vowing to be “helpful” to Texas.
DeSantis earned national media coverage from that announcement, featured on Fox News both Thursday and Friday. That included an appearance on the Sean Hannity show Thursday evening that felt like an attempt at political rehabilitation after his failed presidential campaign, which won no counties in Iowa and folded before what would have been a distant third place in New Hampshire based on every poll available.
On Hannity’s show, he suggested the State Guard would be willing to go coast to coast for his border security mission.
“But if California actually wants to stop people coming across the border, I’m happy to send to California as well because ultimately, I want the whole border secure. Texas is the first step, but we need all states to have secure borders,” DeSantis said on Fox News.
10 comments
Joe
February 2, 2024 at 11:01 am
Hey Tiny D, Florida doesn’t have a border with Mexico. Shouldn’t Casey have you pretending to govern back home again by now?
Florida Red
February 2, 2024 at 11:33 am
You are aware that Florida is used as an entry point by Cubans, Haitians, and whoever else gets dropped off on a boat here right?
P. S. PIETY
February 2, 2024 at 11:33 am
No, JUST A GULF TO FLOAT OVER! READ YOUR PINNELAS CRIME RATES AS EELL AS MANNATEE!!!!
Michael K
February 2, 2024 at 11:11 am
Bless their tiny little heart, they backed down and failed – at great expense and damage to a lot of people. Can’t they get it through their thick little head that their political future is dead?
Florida Red
February 2, 2024 at 11:35 am
Not everyone wins their first time at a national election. Ronald Reagan comes to mind as one.
KathrynA
February 2, 2024 at 11:22 am
And who is DeSantis talking about with a sense of entitlement. When he points fingers–4 are pointing back at him!
MH/Duuuval
February 2, 2024 at 11:39 am
Dee, ignorant as ever of facts, doesn’t know or care that undocumented Cubans have gotten the red carpet treatment once they got ashore: the whole 9 yards just short of citizenship, which was easy for them to obtain.
Many of these have in turn embraced the caudillo ethic that makes Latin America such a mess.
Ron
February 2, 2024 at 11:46 am
I thought he dropped out of the race to the orange man criminal running for President. I guess we were wrong. Always invoking HATE
Artemis
February 2, 2024 at 11:49 am
Wait until YOUR daughter gets sideswiped and is the attempted victim of a kidnapping.
Maybe then you’ll realize we are NOT getting the best & brightest from across the border. These aren’t folks with degrees or who wish to assimilate, nope. They see potential victims everywhere.
Idiot. You are an idiot.
Elly
February 2, 2024 at 12:13 pm
Florida and Texas have helped each other for a long time. Both states have hurricanes and millions of illegal migrants. The border needs protection right now and Texas has dealt with the brunt of it. States that can send help should do so.