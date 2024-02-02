Ron DeSantis rips undocumented immigrants’ sense of ‘entitlement’

Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke in Hardee County, where his comments included a riff on certain undocumented immigrants and their sense of “entitlement.”

“You see some of these images, you see some of these people in New York City committing crimes, and the sense of entitlement on some of these illegal aliens is unbelievable. They act like they have a right to illegally come into our country,” DeSantis said. “I’m sorry, you do not have that right.”

The Governor made those comments in the middle of his latest statements on issues at the U.S.-Mexico border, which has been a major talking point for him over the last 24 hours specifically.

On Thursday in Jacksonville, the Governor announced the first out-of-state deployment for the reactivated Florida State Guard, troops from which are being sent to Texas.

“It’s as bad as it’s ever been at the southern border,” DeSantis said at that event, vowing to be “helpful” to Texas.

DeSantis earned national media coverage from that announcement, featured on Fox News both Thursday and Friday. That included an appearance on the Sean Hannity show Thursday evening that felt like an attempt at political rehabilitation after his failed presidential campaign, which won no counties in Iowa and folded before what would have been a distant third place in New Hampshire based on every poll available.

On Hannity’s show, he suggested the State Guard would be willing to go coast to coast for his border security mission.

“But if California actually wants to stop people coming across the border, I’m happy to send to California as well because ultimately, I want the whole border secure. Texas is the first step, but we need all states to have secure borders,” DeSantis said on Fox News.