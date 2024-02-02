Ron DeSantis floats sending his armed forces to California hours after announcing Texas detail for State Guard

Gov. Ron DeSantis may not be in line to be President after the November election, but he’s establishing a post-campaign reputation for aggressive deployment of Florida’s forces that he commands.

Just hours after announcing that he was sending his State Guard to Texas, along with National Guard troops and state troopers, the Governor told friendly interviewer Sean Hannity that he was ready to deploy them even farther away.

“But if California actually wants to stop people coming across the border, I’m happy to send to California as well because ultimately, I want the whole border secure. Texas is the first step, but we need all states to have secure borders,” DeSantis said on Fox News.

The Governor’s willingness to deploy state forces is nothing new, having happened since months after Joe Biden was sworn into office. But the comment about sending forces to help out Gov. Gavin Newsom, however unlikely that they would be requested, shows that he is comfortable with using state resources for activities far outside the immediate interest of most Floridians.

Improbably, there is precedent for DeSantis offering to help Newsom, as he made a more legitimate offer when Hurricane Hilary approached the state.

It is a matter of subjective interpretation if the State Guard should be out of state at all. While the law permits it, the organization’s marketing suggests that’s outside of its mission.

According to Florida Statute, the Florida State Guard is intended to be used “exclusively within the state, or to provide support to other states,” so this kind of deployment is within the letter of the law, especially given the alignment of the state’s Attorney General and the vast majority of its judges.

The organization’s website, meanwhile, doesn’t suggest that it’s an expeditionary force. The claim is that it’s “by Florida, of Florida,” and that it’s “proud to offer a volunteer response during times of manmade or natural disasters.”

“State guards are authorized under Title 32 of the U.S. Code and operate distinctly from the National Guard. They are state-funded, responsive to the Governor and focused on the needs of their home state.”