Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.2.24

Breaking overnight — “Small plane crashes into Clearwater mobile home park, causes fire” via Emily Wunderlich of the Tampa Bay Times — The crash was reported at Bayside Waters mobile home park at 7:08 p.m. and the first fire crews arrived on scene at 7:15, according to a news release. Multiple agencies were responding. Officials said there was no word yet of injuries on the ground or how many people were on the plane. The bulk of the activity was on Pagoda Drive. Bayside Waters, formerly known as Japanese Gardens Mobile Home Park, is located at 19709 U.S. Highway 19 North, south of the Clearwater Mall.

Youngsters probably don’t get the same satisfaction out of seeing Ned Ryerson take a haymaker from Phil Connors as the rest of us, but they can still get into the Groundhog Day spirit through a new book co-authored by Andrew Dolberg.

The MDW Communications Strategic Partner and Punxsutawney-native Rob Long recently released “The Great Weather Diviner,” a fantasy novel that blends the lore of Groundhog Day with a poignant message about climate change and environmental stewardship.

“Growing up in Punxsutawney meant that Groundhog Day was a constant part of my life, and I wanted to introduce a new generation to this beloved celebration. We’re refreshing the concept by connecting the weather-predicting lore to modern environmental issues while celebrating my town’s traditions,” Long said.

Dolberg added, “Our novel, ‘The Great Weather Diviner,’ is not just a fun story; it’s an opportunity to share a message about community resilience. We’re thrilled to bring this narrative to life right here in Punxsutawney, where the tradition and our story intertwine.”

He’ll me making the trek to Pennsylvania to see the most famous non-animated rodent make his annual weather forecast in Barclay Square and take part in a series of events, including book signings and a library talk. He and Long also plan to swing through Pittsburgh for more promos.

“The Great Weather Diviner” released in November to universally positive reviews — it’s also a semifinalist for the prestigious Gertrude Warner Book Award honoring excellence in middle-grade fiction novels, which would serve as a nice complement to the multiple Reed Awards lining MDW’s trophy case.

“The Great Weather Diviner” is available at major book retailers, including Amazon.

—@APantazi: A federal appellate court said two Chinese immigrants can purchase property in FL, granting an injunction against Florida’s law banning noncitizen immigrants from China & other “countries of concern” from purchasing property.

—@Jason_Garcia: Ron DeSantis keeps finding mundane places to pick culture war fights. Today, the Legislature will take up a bunch of changes sought by the state’s business licensing agency that would eliminate mentorship programs for women and minorities who want to become harbor pilots.

—@MikeGrunwald: The government isn’t really capable of big conspiracies to do things, like implant chips in vaccines or persecute (Donald) Trump or fix the Super Bowl for Taylor Swift and (President Joe) Biden. But it can conspire not to do things, like stop farms from polluting or car dealers from committing fraud.

“‘Inflection point’: Gov. Ron DeSantis sends Florida National, State Guard to Texas” via Hanna Holthaus of The Florida Times-Union — Florida National Guard and State Guard members will be sent to Texas to assist with placing razor wire along the southern border and stopping illegal immigration, DeSantis announced Thursday.

The Supreme Court ruled last week that the federal government had the power to remove the controversial razor wire and other barriers the Texas government erected along the border, but the Texas National Guard continued placing the wire last week.

Florida will send up to 1,000 of its own National Guard members and State Guard volunteers to assist Texas, as the state has done with other Florida agencies over the past two years.

“The goal is to help Texas fortify this border, help them strengthen the barricades, help them add barriers, help them add the wire that they need to so that we can stop this invasion once and for all,” DeSantis said from Jacksonville’s Cecil Airport Thursday morning. “And the states have to band together.”

The new units are to help Texas protect itself and its sovereignty, he said.

“It’s sad that you don’t have a president willing to just, you know, put his foot down and say, ‘I’m not going to let this happen to my country,’” DeSantis said. “But in the absence of that leadership, in the face of the dereliction of duty, we’re going to step up and do our part.”

The House on Thursday passed a pair of bills expanding the state’s school voucher programs to include VPK students struggling to hit early reading and math benchmarks (HB 1361) and to allow the cap on Family Empowerment Scholarship for Unique Abilities to increase by 5% a year (HB 1403).

House Speaker Paul Renner said the legislation reaffirms Florida’s status as “the undisputed leader in school choice, adding, “Bills like these bring innovative solutions to create new and better educational opportunities for our students.”

VPK bill sponsor Rep. John Temple said his legislation would help students lagging behind early in their school careers get back on track early and “set them up for a successful academic future.”

Rep. Josie Tomkow, who sponsored the FES-UA expansion, said growing the scholarship program would ensure the state is able to provide all Florida families who want to take advantage of the program the ability to do so.

“We must ensure the timely and efficient distribution of education funding so that every child in Florida can access the unique learning opportunities they need and deserve. I am proud to work alongside Speaker Renner and my House colleagues to deliver on our promise to ensure every child can succeed in the classroom,” she said.

Paul Renner lauds U.S. Senators for grilling social media execs — House Speaker Renner sent a letter to members of the U.S. Senate’s Judiciary Committee expressing “sincere gratitude for bringing social media executives forward to confront essential matters related to the addictive nature of their platforms and the harmful effects they are having on America’s children.” Renner’s letter follows a Wednesday hearing in Washington where the Committee heard testimony from top executives at Meta, TikTok, Snap, Discord and X. Renner’s letter also highlights his priority bill moving through the state Legislature that would ban children younger than 16 from social media platforms. “I urge you to support common sense age verification for social media companies and look forward to working alongside you to keep America’s children safe. As leaders, it is our duty to act,” he wrote.

“House passes bill easing child labor laws” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Lawmakers took a significant step to relax restrictions on child labor laws as the House passed a measure allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to work more than 30 hours a week and as late as 11 p.m. on a school night. The 80-35 vote on HB 49 fell mostly along party lines, with Rep. Mike Beltran the only Republican to join Democrats voting against it. It came after Republicans rebuffed a series of amendments offered by Democrats to beef up protections for teenage workers. “This is 2024; this is not the 1900s, this is not the 1800s,” said House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell. “Just because our kids like to play Minecraft doesn’t mean we should send them back into the mines.”

“ALF lawsuit protections in play as House panel advances bill by a 12-5 vote” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — As the fourth week of the Session nears its end, House and Senate judicial panels have approved identical bills to treat assisted living facilities (ALFs) more like nursing homes in civil litigation. House Civil Justice Subcommittee Chair William Robinson extended Thursday’s meeting by 15 minutes so the panel could consider HB 995, filed by Rep. Ryan Chamberlin. The bill, which cleared the panel by a 12-5 vote, is identical to SB 238, filed by Sen. Colleen Burton. The bills change ALF statutes to make clear that, similar to nursing homes, “passive investors” cannot be sued in civil litigation. The bills use the definition of “passive investor” that was included 14 years ago in the state’s nursing home statutes.

“THC caps advance in House, in case recreational marijuana becomes legal” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — A bill capping the level of delta-9 THC in the event voters decide to legalize adult-use marijuana moved forward by a 13-4 vote in its first House stop in the Healthcare Regulation Subcommittee. But the bill is watered down from its original filing when it comes to flower. After an amendment adopted in Committee, Rep. Ralph Massullo’s bill (HB 1269) would limit the psychoactive compound to a 30% level in pre-rolls and whole buds, well above the 10% level in the original bill. In processed substances, such as vapes, shatter and wax, the cap would be 60% delta-9 THC if this bill passes.

“House panel advances bill to honor 100 Florida women with historical markers” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — There are around 1,200 historical markers in Florida recognizing noteworthy places, people and events across the state. Just 20 are dedicated to women. That’s far too few and it’s time that number increases, according to a bill now advancing in the Legislature. The House Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law and Government Operations Subcommittee voted unanimously for HB 629. The bill would launch the “Florida Women’s Historical Marker Initiative” to begin adding new, women-devoted markers by the end of next year. “For far too long, many great women who have contributed to our state have gone unrecognized,” said Rep. Fabián Basabe, the measure’s sponsor.

“DeSantis is ‘100%’ against removing Confederate monuments” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is unambiguous in his support for keeping Confederate monuments up, painting such efforts as a slippery slope that could lead to the removal of tributes to Martin Luther King Jr. if today’s standards are applied to bygone history. “I’m 100% against removing the monuments. I think it’s just gone too far,” DeSantis said on the first day of Black History Month. DeSantis was responding to reporter questions about proposed legislation that would impose punishments on localities for taking down the memorials to the Civil War losers, which have a special provenance to certain Floridians. “I have not seen the legislation, but I’ve been very clear ever since I’ve been Governor, I do not support taking down monuments in this state,” DeSantis said.

“Ban on charitable donations from ‘America’s enemies’ clears first House hurdle” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A bill that would prohibit charitable organizations in Florida from soliciting or accepting contributions or other assistance from seven “foreign countries of concern” is advancing after clearing its first House hurdle. If passed, the measure (HB 1327) would make it illegal for charities to accept any financial gifts from the governments of China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, Syria and Venezuela. Contributions from their government officials, political parties, companies, organizations, agents or agencies acting on their behalf, and any person living in those countries who isn’t a permanent resident or citizen of the United States, would also be banned.

“House moves on Citizens-surplus lines bill, but clash with Senate awaits” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Three days after the Senate advanced a bill allowing lightly regulated surplus lines companies to take over some Citizens Property Insurance Corp. policies, a House panel approved a similar bill. But the House version (HB 1503) is substantially different from the Senate bill (SB 1716), setting up a potential dispute between the chambers. The main difference is over which type of properties would qualify to be taken out of Citizens and put into a surplus lines carrier. The Senate wants to allow second homes to be taken out, while the House version would apply to commercial residential properties.

“Short-term vacation rental bill passes in Senate, but regulations on the issue remain unsettled” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — Florida lawmakers took significant steps Thursday toward regulating short-term vacation rental platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo, but local officials fear that the measure won’t resolve the conflicts that have existed for years in their communities. That said, the Florida Senate passed a measure [SB 280) that includes the issue of occupancy for statewide vacation rental regulations: The bill says that the maximum overnight occupancy of a vacation rental cannot exceed two persons per bedroom, plus an additional two persons in one common area, or more than two persons per bedrooms if at least 50 square feet per person, plus an additional two persons in one common area, whichever is greater. The bill also gives the property owner up to 15 days to cure a problem.

“House clears ‘illegal slot machine’ measure, but questions remain about clarity, ‘unintended consequences’” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — A House bill seeking to crack down on illegal gambling operations in the state has cleared its second Committee, but concerns remain about unintended consequences and a potential lack of clarity. The bill (HB 189) cleared the House Appropriations Committee after debate established some potential drawbacks, including ensnaring unknowing employees into legal trouble. Broadly, the bill increases penalties for operating an illegal gambling house or establishment with illegal slot machines, establishes fines for violations and prohibits advertising unauthorized betting establishments.

“House panel approves upping stripper age requirements to 21-plus” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The House Regulatory Reform & Economic Development Subcommittee is advancing legislation that would combat human trafficking by making it harder to work in the adult entertainment industry. HB 1379, carried by Rep. Carolina Amesty, prohibits employment of people younger than 21 years of age in adult entertainment establishments, such as adult bookstores, adult theaters, special cabaret and unlicensed massage parlors, which the Windermere Republican calls “modern-day slavery” and a “significant part of the sex trafficking network.” The bill, which the sponsor said would be “transformational for our state,” would make any such employment at adult businesses a second-degree felony.

American Civil Liberties Union decries House ‘Trans Erasure Bill’ — The ACLU of Florida is criticizing a bill (HB 1639) that would require transgender persons to keep their sex assigned at birth rather than their gender on their driver’s licenses and ID cards. The bill would also require health plans to cover the “widely discredited practice of conversion therapy” and make it more difficult for insurers to cover gender-affirming care. ACLU of Florida legislative director and senior policy counsel Kara Gross said the bill “seeks to erase from public life … Politicians are not only trying to censor and erase the very existence of trans individuals, but they are also forcing individuals to choose between their gender identity or lawfully driving.” Gross added, “HB 1639 is harmful, vague, and does nothing to improve the lives of Floridians.

“Bill clearing $1.5M to Pasco man injured in school bus crash finally gains traction” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — After more than a decade of legislative efforts that went ignored, Florida lawmakers finally voted for a bill that would clear $1.5 million to a Pasco County man who suffered life-altering injuries in a gruesome crash 18 years ago. Every member of the House Civil Justice Committee approved a measure (HB 6017) to provide long-sought relief to Marcus Button and his mother, Robin Button, for pain, suffering and costs incurred in a 2006 collision with a Pasco County school bus. It marked the first time since former Sen. Mike Fasano first filed legislation on the Buttons’ behalf in 2011 that lawmakers officially weighed in on the issue.

“Legislature backs constitutional conventions on balancing federal budget, term limits” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The Legislature has formally voted to seek constitutional conventions to make changes to the nation’s founding document. The Senate passed two concurrent resolutions seeking amendments to the U.S. Constitution. One (HCR 703) seeks a requirement for Congress to pass a balanced budget. The other (HCR 693) calls for term limits on members of Congress. The Senate votes took place after the House already passed the resolutions on the first day of the Legislative Session. The action of the full Legislature makes Florida the 26th state calling for a constitutional convention on a balanced-budget amendment. It’s the 16th to demand a convention on term limits. The Constitution requires petitions from two-thirds of states, currently 34, for a convention to actually be called.

“Millions of dollars at stake in statewide bankers vs. lawyers dispute” via Louis Llovio of Business Observer — Two identical bills are working through the Florida Legislature to address an obscure rule change that governs how much interest banks pay on specific trust accounts held by lawyers. HB 1253 and SB 1336 call for the state’s Chief Financial Officer to set the interest rate that banks pay on IOTA — Interest on Trust Accounts — on a quarterly basis, capping what banks have to pay at 2.55%. Many bankers say the Supreme Court’s rule change is forcing them to pay higher transaction accounts, nearly the same as what they normally pay on long-term deposit accounts, cutting into their bottom lines. The Florida Bar, however, argues the new rules give banks an incentive to bring in more business by offering higher yields.

Happening today — Moms for Liberty in Florida is hosting its third annual legislative days with a rally at the Capitol: 8:30 a.m., Capitol Complex. Speakers will include Moms for Liberty Co-Founder Tina Descovich, joined by Reps. Rachael Plakon, Michelle Salzman, Berny Jacques and Doug Bankson.

— 9 a.m. House Select Committee on Health Innovation Committee meets. Room 17 House Office Building.

— 9 a.m. Senate holds a floor Session. Senate Chambers.

— Noon. House holds a floor Session. House Chambers.

“Poll: Joe Biden leads Donald Trump head-to-head, but trails Nikki Haley” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Southeast Politics — A new poll from Quinnipiac University shows Biden leading Trump in a rematch, with 50% support for Biden and just 44% support for Trump. That’s an improvement for Biden who, as of the previous Quinnipiac poll taken in late December, was in a statistical dead heat with the former President, at 47% to 46%, respectively. Republican presidential candidate Haley, Trump’s remaining competition for the GOP nomination, likes the results. The poll shows that if she were in a head-to-head matchup with Biden, she’d have the edge, with 47% support compared to 42% for Biden.

“4 ways DeSantis and his allies burned through $160 million” via Max Greenwood of the Miami Herald — DeSantis and an allied super PAC spent a combined $160 million over the course of his presidential bid. He dropped out of the race before the New Hampshire Primary. Federal filings made public on Wednesday underscore just how loosely the Florida Governor’s campaign and the pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down spent their cash, even as donor interest in DeSantis’ presidential ambitions tapered off and his poll numbers declined. The rapid clip of spending ultimately earned DeSantis a distant second-place finish in the Iowa caucuses. After pulling in $145 million last year, Never Back Down entered January with just $14.5 million left in the bank. DeSantis’ campaign finished 2023 with $9.7 million, though much of it could not be used in the Republican Primary.

“How DeSantis blew $154 million and won nothing” via Jack Gillum, Anthony DeBarros, and Alex Leary of The Wall Street Journal — After spending millions last year in what amounted to roughly $6,500 per vote in Iowa’s Republican caucuses, DeSantis and his financial backers exited the presidential race with nothing to show for it. DeSantis and his allies racked up more than $154 million in expenses last year to try to elbow Trump out of the GOP primaries. Then came a slowdown of donations to his campaign in the Fall, new data show, followed by DeSantis’ distant second behind the former President in Iowa and his withdrawal from the race days before the New Hampshire Primary. The about-face in financial windfalls for DeSantis’ presidential campaign marks a stark end to a GOP hopeful seen only months ago as a viable alternative to Trump. DeSantis had argued he was the best person to beat Biden this November.





“DeSantis promises Texas 1,000 troops from Florida for the border” via Anna J. Keiser of Bloomberg — DeSantis, fresh off a failed presidential bid, says he’s readying 1,000 troops from the state’s National Guard to assist his Texas counterpart with a controversial crackdown at the U.S.-Mexico border. The troops will be deployed to Texas based on the state’s needs as it seeks to stem rising illegal immigration, DeSantis said in a statement Thursday. The Republican Governor, who drew headlines in recent years by sending “migrant flights” from the border to Democratic-dominated states such as Massachusetts and California, said Florida State Guard personnel are also ready to go to Texas. “Our reinforcements will help Texas to add additional barriers, including razor wire along the border,” said DeSantis, who has already sent 90 officers from Florida state agencies to the border.

“Disney appeals judge’s dismissal of lawsuit against DeSantis” via Jay Cridlin of the Tampa Bay Times — The Walt Disney Co. has appealed a federal judge’s decision this week to dismiss its lawsuit against DeSantis and others over what it saw as retaliation for the company’s opposition to a Governor-backed education law. The notice of appeal, filed Thursday, followed a ruling by U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor on Wednesday that the company’s free-speech suit against DeSantis lacked merit and standing. Disney had vowed to push forward with its case against the Governor, which it brought when the state disbanded the special district that oversaw much of the Central Florida land on which Walt Disney World sits.

“While touting “family values” agenda, the Zieglers were on the “hunt” for threesome partners, police report reveals” via Michael Barfield of the Florida Center for Government Accountability — While Republican power couple Christian and Bridget Ziegler publicly pushed for “family values” and backed an agenda widely viewed as anti-LGBTQ, they were secretly on the “hunt” for threesome lovers and had prior concerns the woman who alleged Christian sexually assaulted her was too “broken” to properly consent to their advances, newly released police reports from the now-closed rape investigation reveal. Among the startling evidence recovered from Christian’s cellphone, according to the report, was a list of women, including the alleged sexual assault victim’s name, with a one-word subheading: “Fuck.”

“Pressed by Moms for Liberty, Florida school district adds clothing to illustrations in classic children’s books” via Judd Legum and Tesnim Zekeria of Popular Information — Since its initial publication in 1970, millions of children have read In The Night Kitchen, the classic picture book by celebrated author Maurice Sendak. The book is about a young boy who has a surreal dream about baking a cake that needs to be finished by morning. At least two copies of In The Night Kitchen are available in elementary school libraries in Indian River County. This concerned Jennifer Pippin, the Chair of the local Moms for Liberty chapter, because the main character, Mickey, is sometimes depicted without clothes. Pippin submitted formal challenges to the Indian River County School District seeking the removal of In The Night Kitchen, which she calls “pornographic.” Following Pippin’s challenges, the books were removed from the library shelves.

“Amid worries about LGBTQ rights, many Pride parades will march on in Florida this year” via Lisa Huriash of the South Florida Sun Sentinel — Pride event organizers are forging ahead with this year’s celebrations across Florida. And they’re hoping to draw larger crowds than last year when some celebrations were canceled due to the state’s political climate. Among the hurdles that organizers say they’re now facing: It has become more challenging to secure sponsors. Not all companies want their names connected to Pride events “because of economic concerns but also political concerns,” said Patrick Gevas, representative for Miami Beach Pride.

“Inside Kevin McCarthy’s vengeance operation against the Republicans who fired him” via Ally Mutnick and Olivia Beavers of POLITICO — McCarthy is not done trying to exact revenge on the fellow Republicans who ended his Hill career. After a devastating ejection from the speakership that he spent 16 years pursuing, the California Republican and his allies are mobilizing to oust the eight GOP lawmakers who joined Democrats to depose him. A top McCarthy ally, Brian O. Walsh, is overseeing an attempt to recruit Primary challengers to take on members of the infamous “Gaetz Eight,” the Capitol’s nickname for Rep. Matt Gaetz and seven Republicans who supported his fire-McCarthy push. The McCarthy revenge campaign is ready to marshal the former speaker’s considerable donor network on behalf of Republican Primary candidates who are deemed strong enough to pose a credible threat to one of the eight.

“Constitutional amendment campaign for Medicaid expansion officially kicks off” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — Florida Decides Healthcare is re-upping its efforts to put Medicaid expansion on the ballot in November 2026. “Today is the first day of the signature collection for the ballot initiative,” Florida Decides Healthcare Campaign Manager Jake Flaherty said. “We need to gather roughly 1 million signatures.” Flaherty said he expects the effort to cost between $12 million and $18 million but said the recent success of proposed constitutional amendments to protect access to abortion and to make recreational marijuana legal for adults has assuaged previous fundraising concerns. To date, the campaign has raised $1 million for the efforts and has $200,000 on hand.

“Maria Elvira Salazar’s opponent slams her in video after interview debacle” via Kimberly Leonard of POLITICO — Salazar’s Democratic opponent attacked her in a video just days after the Congresswoman couldn’t recall the House votes she cast during an interview with a South Florida TV station. In a campaign video titled “Salazar Lied” released Thursday, Democrat Lucia Báez-Geller slammed the Congresswoman for voting against an estimated $24 million in federal funding for her district — the topic of a contentious interview Salazar had with CBS News Miami’s Jim DeFede earlier this week. “What we see here in Miami-Dade County is that a lot of the advancements that are happening happened despite her and not because of her,” Báez-Geller, a School Board member in Miami-Dade County, said of Salazar.

“Whitney Fox outraises Anna Paulina Luna in Q4” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Southeast Politics — Fox, launching an underdog campaign for Florida’s 13th Congressional District in hopes of ousting Luna from the now-red district, has shown strong momentum with more than $200,000 raised in the fourth quarter of 2023. Luna, the Republican incumbent, raised just shy of $165,000. Fox has raised more, by far, than any of her Democratic opponents in the CD 13 Primary. “We are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support our campaign has received,” Fox said. “The people of Pinellas County are fed up with the chaos in Washington and Luna’s self-serving political games. That’s why we’re organizing in every corner across the district to talk about the issues that matter to voters — like the high cost of groceries and rent and protecting a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions.”

“Former Trump aide ‘The Mooch’ has things to say on Miami, economy and former President” via Vinod Sreeharsha of the Miami Herald — Some people may know Anthony Scaramucci more for his brief time in the Trump administration than the impact he has made in the financial world. On the political stage, he made headlines and a quick exit. People called him “The Mooch.” But Scaramucci is a longtime American financier based in New York City. He founded SkyBridge Capital in 2005 following a stint as a Goldman Sachs executive. SkyBridge started the SALT conference, or SkyBridge Alternatives Conference, a yearly investment conference and one of the most important in global finance. He briefly served as White House communications director in the first year of Trump’s administration.

“Francis Suarez bashes ‘radical liberal activists’ after ethics complaint dismissal” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Suarez serves in a technically nonpartisan capacity, but that didn’t stop him from lashing out at “radical liberal activists” and the “local leftist media” after the Florida Ethics Commission dismissed a complaint against him. The complaint, filed in November by Democratic activist and Miami resident Thomas Kennedy, alleged Suarez violated state ethics law by spending city funds on personal security during his short White House bid. On Wednesday, the state Ethics Board confirmed it had tossed the complaint aside for “lack of legal sufficiency.” Shortly afterward, Suarez released an official city statement declaring vindication and lashing out at Kennedy and local media outlets. “The Commission’s action exposes the coordinated coup attempt that radical liberal activists, political mercenaries, and their allies in the local leftist media have perpetrated in the City of Miami,” he said.

“Miami Beach officials want to remove a civil citation option for marijuana possession” via Aaron Leibowitz of the Miami Herald — While much of the country has moved toward decriminalization and more lenient enforcement of marijuana laws in recent years, city leaders in Miami Beach say they want to go in the opposite direction. The City Commission voted 4-3 to give initial approval to the repeal of a 2015 ordinance that gave police the option to issue civil citations for possession of 20 grams or less of marijuana. The proposal will face a final vote later this month. “Maintaining it decriminalized sends the wrong message,” said Commissioner Alex Fernandez, who proposed the change. Fernandez said he has smoked marijuana himself, but only in private.

“Broward tourism industry looks for growth, higher visibility as rival destinations vie for business in 2024” via David Lyons of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — In March 2000, as COVID-19 savaged the local economy, Michigan auto dealer Timothy Zacharias and a traveling companion had Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas district practically to themselves. Bumped from a cruise in Barbados amid the onset of the pandemic, they took up a temporary residence at a nearly deserted Ritz-Carlton on the beach to await a flight home. Zacharias said he’s been a repeat visitor ever since. “I rent at the Conrad from January to the end of March,” he said by phone. “We’re coming back next week.” Zacharias is among millions of tourists who have returned to the region as the pandemic eased its grip.

“‘Time to do something different’: Families plead for probe into Broward inmate deaths” via Devoun Cetoute and Grethel Aguila of the Miami Herald — Families of inmates who have died while being held in Broward jails joined together at the courthouse, conveying pain and bewilderment as they called for oversight due to decrepit conditions inside correctional facilities across the county. Broward NAACP President Marsha Ellison and Broward Public Defender Gordon Weekes comforted the families — shedding some tears themselves — as loved ones painstakingly voiced how their lives have forever changed. Anthony Kirk, through stifled tears, shared how difficult it has been for him since learning of his nephew Joseph Kirk’s death. Joseph was an inmate at the Broward jail’s detoxification unit who died while in the hospital on Jan. 22.

“A Fort Lauderdale lawyer disappeared. An auditor said he misappropriated $452K” via David J. Neal of the Miami Herald — Shortly after a Broward court said a Fort Lauderdale lawyer owed a former client $234,000, a Florida Bar audit said that lawyer misappropriated $452,000 from another client’s estate. John Jenkins, aka “Spencer,” hasn’t disputed the above. That’s part of the problem — he’s gone dark. Jenkins stopped responding to both those clients and a third. When the Florida Bar inquired about the first two clients, he ghosted that organization, too. He didn’t file paperwork by September to keep Jenkins Law Firm registered as doing business in Florida. His mobile phone number has been disconnected. The number to his New York office also isn’t connected.

“Manolo Reyes announces that his cancer is in remission” via Joey Flechas of the Miami Herald — Months after he was diagnosed with leukemia, Miami Commissioner Reyes announced his cancer is in remission. Reyes, 79, was diagnosed in late September as he was running for a second full term representing District 4. He underwent treatment as he campaigned and tended to city business, keeping his diagnosis private for weeks. He publicly confirmed his illness in early November. He participated in some Commission meetings through video calls. Reyes returned to Commission meetings in person within a few months. He easily won re-election with 86% of the vote. Reyes told the Miami Herald that he was grateful to his family, friends and everyone in the community who prayed for his health.

“Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez predicts 111 possible Space Coast launches for 2024” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — If 2023 felt like a lot of launches, by the time 2024 is over, Floridians may hurt their necks looking over their shoulders for the telltale streaks of light carving their way up from the Space Coast. With seven launches in the books by the end of January from either Kennedy Space Center or Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, the Space Coast is on pace for 84 launches for the year, which would surpass the record 72 it saw in 2023, which was, in turn, a big jump from the 57 it had in 2022. “We have no signs of slowing down. So, we look to 2024. We’re anticipating over 111 launches from Florida Space Coast,” said Florida Lt. Gov. Núñez during a speech Wednesday during the commercial space symposium SpaceCom at the Orange County Convention Center. “On any given day, you can look up and see one of those amazing launches.”

“Randy Dye raises $235K in county Chair race; Hosseinis and their firms among top donors” via Sheldon Gardner of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Local business owner Dye has far outpaced his competitors in fundraising for the Volusia County Council Chair race. After launching his campaign in May 2023 through the end of the year, Dye’s campaign received about $235,441 in monetary contributions, according to the Volusia County Supervisor of Elections Office. “I’m grateful, thankful, blessed beyond measure to be in this position so far on the fundraising effort,” Dye said. Dye, a car dealership owner, has no previous experience in a political office. He has two competitors so far, incumbent Chair Jeff Brower and Port Orange Mayor Don Burnette. Burnette raised about $21,412 through the end of 2023. Brower raised $14,560.

“To beat Florida developers, community activists learn to be persistent” via Craig Pittman of Florida Phoenix — I had never thought of “dogged persistence” as a superpower. If that’s true, though, then add the group Save Orange County to the pantheon of Marvel-ous modern superheroes. The Central Florida organization has had to repeatedly fight off developer assaults on its rural eastern Orange community adjacent to the Econlockhatchee River. The most recent fight climaxed last week with a County Commission hearing that drew hundreds, lasted nearly six hours and resulted in a suspenseful split vote at 1 a.m. Their opponent for this round has been a Texas-based company named Columnar Holdings LLC that 10 years ago spent $15.5 million to buy a chunk of a 100-year-old ranch. It has been trying ever since to change the zoning to a higher density than one home per 10 acres.

What Alix Miller is reading — “Federal funding to help tired I-4 truckers find place to rest” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Long-distance truckers will soon find it easier to park their big rigs off Interstate 4 and take a break, thanks to $180 million in federal funding dedicated toward filling a dearth of truck parking spots along the thoroughfare. “This is great news,” said Alix Miller, president and Chief Executive Officer for the Florida Trucking Association in Tallahassee. “Truck drivers spend an average of 56 minutes every day looking for a place to park and rest. That’s not only a safety issue, but that’s time lost in freight moving forward.” The money comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation as part of the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“‘Shocking and damaging’: Strategist pleads guilty to charges related to 2022 Polk County School Board election” via Staci DaSilva of WFLA — Polk County School Board member Lisa Miller told a judge Thursday she hopes political operatives take note of what happened to her. “I am grateful that prosecutors chose to draw a line here in our community between dirty politics and petty crime. I hope others with warped ambitions and broken moral compasses pay attention to the consequences of illegal actions,” Miller told the court. On Thursday morning, James Dunn pleaded guilty to seven counts of violating text message disclosure requirements. Dunn, a political strategist, traveled from Texas to help elect School Board candidates in Polk County in 2022.

“Tampa airport CEO announces he will step down in 2025” via Justin Garcia of the Tampa Bay Times — Tampa International Airport Chief Executive Officer Joe Lopano received a standing ovation when his retirement was announced. When his current contract ends in April 2025, Lopano will leave the airport to spend time with his grandchildren, travel and go fishing, he said during a Hillsborough County Aviation Authority Board meeting. “People talk about everything we’ve accomplished and they give me credit,” Lopano told the Board and a crowd of dozens at the airport SkyCenter One boardroom. “But everything we do involves us as a team, and it has been a privilege to be a part of that.”

“Senate puts up $5M for Pensacola’s effort to acquire old Baptist Hospital” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal — The Legislature appears set to back Pensacola’s effort to redevelop the old Baptist Hospital property with $5 million. House and Senate Committees backed their version of the state’s budget plans — $115.5 billion on the House side and $115.9 billion on the Senate side — and included in the Senate version was $5 million for “Live Local Pensacola” the name of the city effort to acquire and demolish the old Baptist Hospital property. The city’s working plan is to clear the property and find a developer who can transform the campus into a new mixed-income community with all levels of affordable housing.

“Lawsuit: Duval jail’s neglect led to heart transplant recipient’s death” via Nichole Manna of The Tributary — Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters faces a new federal lawsuit filed this week by the family of a man who died after a short stint in Duval County’s jail. The lawsuit accuses the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office of violating 54-year-old Dexter Barry’s constitutional rights after denying him medication for a heart transplant. The Sheriff’s Office did not return The Tributary’s request for comment Thursday. During his arrest, Barry told McKeon at least seven times that he needed to take his anti-rejection medications every day to survive, according to body camera footage reviewed by The Tributary. The next morning, according to the court transcript, Barry told Judge Gilbert Feltel the same. Jail records show that Barry never got his medication.

“Mike Martin, longtime FSU baseball coach, dies at 79” via The Associated Press — Martin, a member of the College Baseball Hall of Fame who won an NCAA Division I record 2,029 games in 40 seasons as Florida State’s baseball coach, died Thursday after a three-year battle with dementia. He was 79. The school announced Martin’s death on social media. Martin was the head coach at Florida State from 1980 through 2019, getting to the College World Series a record-tying 17 times in that span — including his first and last seasons in Tallahassee. The Seminoles finished second twice at the CWS and third on three other occasions under Martin, who never won a national title. He passed Texas’ Augie Garrido as the NCAA wins leader on May 5, 2018, when Florida State beat Clemson 3-2. That was win No. 1,976 for Martin; he would add 53 more to the total before retiring after the 2019 season.

WTF, David? — “New College of Florida Dean of Students performs comedy routine some call ‘homophobic’” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — A recording of New College of Florida’s dean of students making jokes about homosexual sex at a downtown Sarasota comedy club has circulated social media platforms, with some calling the jokes he made homophobic. David Rancourt, a former lobbyist and now dean of students at New College of Florida, participated in what appeared to be a New College-sanctioned group comedy class at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre. In his seven-minute segment uploaded to YouTube on Jan. 25, he joked about his child self-exposing his genitalia to a girl, a drill sergeant sticking a baton up his anus and native Amazonians forcing him and his Peace Corp battalion to have gay sex.

“Recruited to play sports, and win a culture war” via Susan Dominus of The New York Times Magazine — Many New College athletes had no idea they were part of DeSantis’ attack on “woke ideology.” Then the semester began. Jayleigh Totten came to New College because she wasn’t happy on her team at Southern Nazarene University in Oklahoma City. Totten did not fully realize that she was signing on for more than just a new team. She and about 140 other athletes who showed up last fall at New College, a school of about 700 people in Sarasota, were all, knowingly or not, also consenting to be change agents, just by being themselves.

“Sarasota County elections office is ready for 3-election year” via Bob Mudge of the Venice Gondolier — The best way for voters to get ready for a year in which there are three elections is to do it well in advance, Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner said. And his office practices what he preaches — it’s been looking ahead to 2024 since December 2022. This is a Presidential Election year, so the immediate concern is the Presidential Primary on March 19. About 70,000 county voters have been notified that they’re in a different precinct and may be voting in a different location from the one they’re used to. Population growth required a “re-precincting” that began more than a year ago and just recently ended, Turner said.

“Look what you made me do” via Jonah Goldberg of The Dispatch — I wanted to write about the Swift Panic. First of all, when am I going to find a plausible excuse to write about a pop star and football player again? Not exactly my “beat.”

But the “story” has already advanced so far; pretty much everything that can be said about the basic, baseline idiocy of it all has already been said.

But just to set the stage, let’s recap. Swift, if you haven’t heard, is very successful. It’s very weird to have to tell this to people because this is known by even people like me, who would be hard-pressed to name more than a handful of her songs.

By the way, one masochistically fun pastime is to take any pressing controversy and type “Jews” into the Twitter search engine to see what you find. Did you know that people like Swift because the Jews told them to? Or that conservatives are making a stink about Swift to distract from the Jeffrey Epstein and “Jew tunnels” story? It works on pretty much any issue. Searching for “Jews” and “COVID” is like opening a portal to a demonic realm hiding in plain sight.

By now it should be obvious that I think all of this is so incandescently idiotic, so profoundly moronic, that … well, words escape me. Everything about it is stupid. It’s stupid on the “merits” — the scare quotes are necessary because there are no merits. It’s stupid politically in every regard. I don’t think a Swift endorsement would matter very much.

But all of this performative ass-clownery means her inevitable endorsement will matter more, and to Biden’s benefit.

Indeed, now that so many of these people have invested in this sweeping and grandiosely insipid conspiracy theory they’ll be obliged to scream “The PSY OP IS HAPPENING!” at the top of their lungs which will be a pas-de-deux of idiocy because it will not only amplify her endorsement, it will also amplify the message that right-wingers are completely out of their gourds.

“Trump’s running mate? It’s gotta be Vivek Ramaswamy.” via Frank Bruni of The New York Times — If you’re Trump, your whole brand — your whole point — is to defy norms and break rules. Everyone else calls Putin a snake in the grass? You declare him the bee’s knees. Everyone else says tomato? You say ketchup. And if you’re Trump, you think — no, you know — that your greatest asset is your supreme, inimitable, undiluted Trumpness, so you want a second serving of that, a force multiplier of it, a walking, talking tribute to, emulation of and genuflection before it. You want Ramaswamy. You look for extreme unscrupulousness, peak opportunism. Ramaswamy takes the cake. Then he feeds it to Trump baby-bird-style and wipes the glistening corners of the orange emperor’s mouth with a fine linen napkin.

“C Edward Meadows: Investing in education — a case for allocating $87M to integrate Florida College System into state group insurance program” via Florida Politics — As the Florida Legislature grapples with budgetary decisions, it is imperative to recognize the critical role the 28 institutions that make up the Florida College System play in shaping the future of the state’s workforce. One such avenue deserving attention is the proposal to allocate $87 million to integrate the Florida College System (FCS) into Florida’s State Group Insurance Program (SGIP). This initiative aligns with both the state’s commitment to education and Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo’s Live Healthy Act — through increased access to quality, affordable insurance and health care for FCS employees and their families — and allows for a more robust and resilient higher education system.

“NeoCity investments support U.S. strategic interests” via John Newstreet of the Orlando Sentinel — The recent investments by both state and federal policymakers into NeoCity have been heralded as an economic driver for the region. However, the larger story is that NeoCity positions the region and our state to play a critical role in advancing U.S. national security interests over the coming decades against China and other U.S. adversaries. Florida’s local economy has long benefited from supporting the U.S. national defense and U.S. interests abroad. For example, major defense contractors, like Lockheed Martin, Harris Corp., and Raytheon, have employed Floridians for the better part of a century, paying high salaries and supporting local economies. At the same time, these private sector employers have also allowed our state to play an important role in supporting our national military and space programs.

What John Lux is reading — “Mission: Impossible 7 scenes with Tom Cruise filmed at St. Pete studio” via Josh Rojas of Spectrum News — A movie scene with Cruise for “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One,” the seventh installment in the iconic film series, was shot at Litewave Media in St. Petersburg. The media company will begin production on a new Rom-Com later this month, according to founder Christian Cashmir. “Apparently, Tom Cruise spends some time in the area,” he said. “It might have been a convenient place for him to film.” Cashmir said the set for the scene was shipped to Florida from the United Kingdom. The scene appears near the beginning of the movie when Cruise, who plays Ethan Hunt, gets his instructions from a self-destructing message.

“Universal’s Epic move could prompt Disney World to up its game, too, experts say” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — Fresh details from Universal Orlando about its upcoming Epic Universe theme park are the latest flex in the long-running competition for tourism dollars by entertainment titans, including standing champion Walt Disney World, which industry analysts predict could soon strike back. Universal’s Epic announcements confirm big news such as the park’s lands being themed to Nintendo, “How to Train Your Dragon,” Harry Potter and Universal’s classic monsters. And they unveil finer details such as restaurant names and the speed of the racing roller coaster. The batch of facts intensified the buzz about the park, set to open next year. And it has some watchers wondering if a Disney countermove is coming soon.

