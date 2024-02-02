February 1, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

House passes bill easing child labor laws

Gray RohrerFebruary 1, 20243min0

Related Articles

Headlines

C Edward Meadows: Investing in education — a case for allocating $87M to integrate Florida College System into state group insurance program

HeadlinesInfluence

House panel approves upping stripper age requirements to 21-plus

HeadlinesInfluence

House panel advances bill to honor 100 Florida women with historical markers

help wanted
'Just because our kids like to play Minecraft doesn’t mean we should send them back into the mines.'

Lawmakers took a significant step to relax restrictions on child labor laws as the House passed a measure allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to work more than 30 hours a week and as late as 11 p.m. on a school night.

The 80-35 vote on HB 49 fell mostly along party lines, with Rep. Mike Beltran of Riverview the only Republican to join Democrats voting against it. It came after Republicans rebuffed a series of amendments offered by Democrats to beef up protections for teenage workers.

“This is 2024 this is not the 1900s, this is not the 1800s,” said House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell of Tampa. “Just because our kids like to play Minecraft doesn’t mean we should send them back into the mines.”

But bill sponsor Rep. Linda Chaney, a St. Pete Beach Republican, said the bill merely offered opportunities for teens to work more flexible hours.

“This bill is about choice and opportunity for families. I trust that our families and our teens will make the right choice for them,” Chaney said.

The bill, though, could face difficulty getting through the Senate. The Senate version of the bill (SB 1596) is more expansive, allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to work starting at 5:30 a.m. and until midnight on a school night, but that chamber has also advanced a different, more limited bill (SB 460) that would bar 16- and 17-year-olds from commercial construction sites while allowing them on jobs with scaffolding, roofs and ladders under six feet.

“I fully support our position and looking at it from our perspective and hearing from the public the concern about young people working all hours of the day and night and not sleeping and not getting education,” Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, a Naples Republican, told reporters Thursday.

“We want to allow students or kids that want to work to do that but our number one priority is to make sure they don’t sacrifice their education, time and that they have parental consent.”

Post Views: 0

Gray Rohrer

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousC Edward Meadows: Investing in education — a case for allocating $87M to integrate Florida College System into state group insurance program

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories