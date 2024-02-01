February 1, 2024
C Edward Meadows: Investing in education — a case for allocating $87M to integrate Florida College System into state group insurance program
Workers people group.
The economic impact of a well-supported education system cannot be overstated.

As the Florida Legislature grapples with budgetary decisions, it is imperative to recognize the critical role of the 28 institutions that make up the Florida College System in shaping the future of the state’s workforce. One such avenue deserving attention is the proposal to allocate $87 million to integrate the Florida College System (FCS) into Florida’s State Group Insurance Program (SGIP).

This initiative aligns with both the state’s commitment to education and Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo’s Live Healthy Act — through increased access to quality, affordable insurance and health care for FCS employees and their families — and allows for a more robust and resilient higher education system.

The FCS Council of Presidents has been a vocal advocate for this proposal, citing the pressing need to prioritize recruiting and retaining the best faculty and staff for students. With escalating health care costs, faculty and staff in the FCS often find themselves burdened with high insurance premiums, impacting their financial well-being and job satisfaction. By integrating the FCS into the SGIP, the Legislature has an opportunity to alleviate this burden and help retain those dedicated to educating Florida’s future workforce.

The SGIP, which currently serves employees who work for the State of Florida and State University System, offers a comprehensive and cost-effective solution. Institutions within the FCS have contributed to the cost of a health plan for their employees and will continue with the current investment. Extending the SGIP program to cover faculty and staff within the FCS would not only provide them with a more affordable health care option but also foster a sense of security and stability. Attracting and retaining top-tier educators is paramount to the success of Florida’s higher education institutions, and ensuring their access to quality health care is a pivotal step in achieving this goal.

Financial security is a cornerstone of a thriving society and, by extension, a thriving educational system. Faculty members who are secure in their health and well-being can devote their full attention to teaching, research, and mentorship, ultimately benefiting the students they serve. The proposed $87 million investment is not just an allocation of funds; it is an investment in the foundation of Florida’s intellectual capital and economic future. Furthermore, the inclusion of college system employees and their families would boost the state health insurance program by bringing additional contributions, reducing the SGIP deficit, and helping the program become more sustainable.

The economic impact of a well-supported education system cannot be overstated. By treating employees fairly and equitably across all state higher education institutions, the Legislature demonstrates its commitment to fostering a conducive environment for learning and innovation. A highly educated workforce attracts businesses, drives innovation, and propels the state into economic prominence. By allocating $87 million to integrate the Florida College System into the State Group Insurance Program, the Legislature is making a strategic investment in the prosperity of Florida.

___

Dr. C Edward Meadows is the president of Pensacola State College and Chair of the Florida College System Council of Presidents.

