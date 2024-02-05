February 5, 2024
Personnel note: Shumaker Advisors promotes Jordyn S. Ferguson

Drew Wilson

'Jordyn has worked hard at learning the intricacies of the Florida State Legislature, and she has become an integral part of our team.'

Government affairs firm Shumaker Advisors is elevating Jordyn S. Ferguson to the role of Advisor on its state team.

In her new role, Ferguson will help foster and maintain relationships with elected officials, community leaders, and other key stakeholders, further solidifying Shumaker’s commitment to its mission and vision.

Ferguson joined Shumaker Advisors in January 2021, when she was hired as an intern. Since then, she has served part-time as a Policy Analyst, and most recently, she worked full-time as a Content Research Analyst and Writer.

“Since joining our team, Jordyn has worked hard at learning the intricacies of the Florida State Legislature, and she has become an integral part of our team. As an Advisor, Jordyn will play a pivotal role in shaping and implementing initiatives that align with Shumaker Advisors’ core values, ensuring the organization’s continued success in making a positive impact on the community,” shared Gino Casanova, Chief of Staff for Shumaker Advisors.

In her elevated role, Jordyn will support the state team in legislative affairs, focusing on navigating the legislative process, influencing policy outcomes, client communications, legislative tracking and analysis, and other lobbying-related endeavors.

Shumaker Advisors is one of the fastest-growing public affairs firms in the nation, with offices now in Washington, Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Shumaker Advisors is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shumaker Law Firm.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

