February 5, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell camp lays out Rick Scott’s plan to outlaw abortion nationwide

Jacob OglesFebruary 5, 20245min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Congratulazioni: Ron Sachs, founder of ‘top place to work,’ to receive Italian knighthood

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Shumaker to open St. Pete office, adds new partner

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Shumaker Advisors promotes Jordyn S. Ferguson

scottrick_051122gn_lead
The Democratic Senate candidate said the Republican's record on reproductive rights speaks for itself.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott has a habit of publishing multi-point plans. But now it’s a Democratic opponent publishing a detailed write-up of the Naples Republican’s abortion positions.

Senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell unveiled a fresh attack saying Scott could enact a national abortion ban in a second Senate term. The Miami Democrat’s campaign published a five-point plan of what Scott would do to restrict reproductive health care given the chance.

While Scott last week called Mucarsel-Powell a “liar” for saying he supports a national ban, the plan sources Scott’s own votes and quotes on the issue.

“Rick Scott is lying about the fact that he voted for a national abortion ban because he knows his toxic agenda is out of step with Floridians,” said Kate Letzler Moore, Mucarsel-Powell’s campaign manager. “But no amount of burying his radical agenda will hide the fact that Scott wants to take away our freedoms.”

The plan? According to the Democratic camp, Scott would: 1. Pass a national abortion ban; 2. Include no exceptions for rape or incest; 3. Jail doctors providing care; 4. Institute barriers to access essential care; and 5. Ban access to birth control.

To source this, the campaign leans in part on the “Rescue America” plan Scott infamously released while he chaired the National Republican Senatorial Campaign, something Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell trashed ahead of the caucus suffering a net loss in seats in 2022.

“I’ll warn you; this plan is not for the faint of heart,” Scott wrote in that document. The “Rescue America” plan says “abortion stops a beating heart” and that “unborn babies are babies.”

But the document published by Mucarsel-Powell’s campaign also sources Scott’s voting record, noting he co-sponsored and voted for legislation in 2020 that would have banned abortions at 15 weeks, a so-called “pain-capable” ban. The legislation laid out potential prison sentences for doctors. The bill notably had exceptions for rape, incest and risk of life of the mother.

But Mucarsel-Powell’s camp backs up assertions Scott would go much further.  Democrats note Scott declared less than a year ago he would have signed an abortion bill passed by the Florida Legislature with limited exceptions.

Mucarsel-Powell’s campaign also spotlights legislation Scott signed as Florida Governor, including requirements forcing women to pay for ultrasounds before obtaining abortions. Scott co-sponsored Senate legislation seeking to impose those requirements nationwide.

The assertion Scott wants to limit birth control access cites Scott’s endorsement of Arizona Republican Blake Masters, a Senate candidate who lost in 2022. Masters criticized several Supreme Court decision, including the Griswold v. Connecticut decision in 1965 that ensured married couples access to birth control.

“Rick Scott can try to lie away his radical record, but the Debbie for Florida campaign will continue to hold him accountable and remind every Floridian what his anti-freedom plan actually is,” Letzler Moore said.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida Retail Federation urges shoppers to show Florida love for Valentine's Day

nextPersonnel note: Shumaker Advisors promotes Jordyn S. Ferguson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories