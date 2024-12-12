December 12, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida Commission on the Status of Women to host Veterans Roundtable
Veterans Day. US soldier. US Army. The United States Armed Forces. American Military

Janelle Irwin TaylorDecember 12, 20243min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Broward GOP re-elects Chris Marino as Chair, keeps Vice Chair, adds new Secretary, Treasurer

FederalHeadlines

Kathy Castor applauds passage of 2025 NDAA … but not the provision on trans care

HeadlinesPanhandle

4 Panhandle counties get $89M approved for public projects

Veterans Day. US soldier. US Army. The United States Armed Force
Moderators include Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

The Florida Commission on the Status of Women will host a Veterans Roundtable Tuesday, addressing issues that face military members and retirees, including women.

The event, scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 3:30-5:30 p.m., will be held at the Florida Capitol Complex, located at 400 S. Monroe St. in room 412 of the Knott building.

Topics include “The Journey of Mental Health and Support,” including PTSD, addiction recovery and access to mental health resources; and “Financial Resilience and Career Development,” focusing on financial literacy, recovery and sustainable career pathways.

Moderators include Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Florida Commission on the Status of Women Commissioner and Public Policy Chair Belinda Keiser.

Panelists include state Sen. Jay Collins, U.S. Army veteran Layla Collins, U.S. Army veteran James Hartsell, Florida Department of Veterans Affairs Executive Director Diana Roman, Florida Commission on the Status of Women Executive Director Deloris Quaranta, and Northeast Florida Women Veterans President Kat Gates-Skipper.

The event will begin with welcome remarks and introductions from Nuñez, Patronis and Keiser, followed by a roundtable discussion at 3:45. An audience question period will open at 4:45, with closing remarks from Sen. Collins and Keiser at 5:30.

You can RSVP here and stream the event live online here.

The Florida Commission on the Status of Women is a nonpartisan board created in 1991 to study and report findings to the Governor, Cabinet and Legislature on issues impacting women in an annual report distributed the first quarter of each year. It was created to align with the Presidential Commission on the Status of Women established by President John F. Kennedy Jr. in 1961, but with a Florida-specific lens to make policy recommendations.

Post Views: 0

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBroward GOP re-elects Chris Marino as Chair, keeps Vice Chair, adds new Secretary, Treasurer

nextAlex Rizo targets education reform, optometrist allowances, helping Maury Hernandez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories