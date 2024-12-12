Florida Commission on the Status of Women to host Veterans Roundtable

The Florida Commission on the Status of Women will host a Veterans Roundtable Tuesday, addressing issues that face military members and retirees, including women.

The event, scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 3:30-5:30 p.m., will be held at the Florida Capitol Complex, located at 400 S. Monroe St. in room 412 of the Knott building.

Topics include “The Journey of Mental Health and Support,” including PTSD, addiction recovery and access to mental health resources; and “Financial Resilience and Career Development,” focusing on financial literacy, recovery and sustainable career pathways.

Moderators include Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Florida Commission on the Status of Women Commissioner and Public Policy Chair Belinda Keiser.

Panelists include state Sen. Jay Collins, U.S. Army veteran Layla Collins, U.S. Army veteran James Hartsell, Florida Department of Veterans Affairs Executive Director Diana Roman, Florida Commission on the Status of Women Executive Director Deloris Quaranta, and Northeast Florida Women Veterans President Kat Gates-Skipper.

The event will begin with welcome remarks and introductions from Nuñez, Patronis and Keiser, followed by a roundtable discussion at 3:45. An audience question period will open at 4:45, with closing remarks from Sen. Collins and Keiser at 5:30.

You can RSVP here and stream the event live online here.

The Florida Commission on the Status of Women is a nonpartisan board created in 1991 to study and report findings to the Governor, Cabinet and Legislature on issues impacting women in an annual report distributed the first quarter of each year. It was created to align with the Presidential Commission on the Status of Women established by President John F. Kennedy Jr. in 1961, but with a Florida-specific lens to make policy recommendations.