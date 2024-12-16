December 16, 2024
Deloitte strengthens Florida leadership team with addition of Senthil Kandampalayam

Senthil copy
Deloitte says Kandampalayam 'will most certainly strengthen our local team of policy and technology professionals.'

Senthil Kandampalayam has joined Deloitte Consulting LLP as a managing director in Deloitte’s Government and Public Services (GPS) practice. He will support the State, Local and Higher Education sector, particularly health and human services clients.

“We’re excited to have Senthil Kandampalayam join our team, supporting our clients in Florida and other states,” said David Friedman, principal at Deloitte Consulting LLP and the leader of Deloitte’s work with the State of Florida. “Senthil is a trusted partner with decades of experience in child welfare and cloud consulting who will most certainly strengthen our local team of policy and technology professionals.”

Over the past 20 years, Senthil has delivered IT services for various technology firms, providing strategic direction, redefining business processes, and championing key technology and business process innovations with mobile, cloud computing, cognitive analytics and Generative AI.

Senthil’s hiring reflects Deloitte’s strategic expansion of their Florida leadership team and demonstrates their ongoing commitment to their clients and our community.

