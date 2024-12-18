McNicholas & Associates celebrates 25 years of rock star strategy

Formed in 1999, McNicholas & Associates is celebrating 25 years of excellence in strategic communications, ever evolving, expanding and growing in notoriety.

The firm is widely known for its ability to deliver creative and data-driven public affairs and public relations strategies to whip policymakers and other decision-makers on various topics. It has provided communications services for several high-profile litigators over the years, including Johnny Cochrane, Willie Gary and Richard Kibbey.

Cochrane is perhaps the best known with his claim to legal fame being the headline grabbing acquittal of O.J. Simpson in 1995 after he was charged in the double homicide of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994.

Gary, meanwhile, won a $500 million lawsuit against Canadian businessman Raymond Loewen on behalf of funeral home operator Jeremiah Joseph O’Keefe over a contractual dispute. The case was the subject of a Hollywood blockbuster called “The Burial” in which Gary was portrayed by Jamie Foxx.

“From corporate initiatives to hyper-local stakeholder campaigns and years-long endeavors to strengthen public-private partnerships, our team has built a reputation over the past 25 years for delivering data-driven results,” said McNicholas & Associates President and Founder Tom McNicholas. “Our deep experience allows us to quickly adapt to help our clients succeed.”

A full-service firm, McNicholas & Associates has worked with businesses and leaders in a variety of industries, including agriculture, athletics, construction, development, education, energy, health care and nonprofits. Other top clients include ARC of the Treasure Coast, the Atlanta Braves, Delaware North, Florida State University, GL Homes, Health First, the Houston Astros, Ocean Properties, Oxbridge Academy, Ranger Construction, United Healthcare, U.S. Sugar and the Washington Nationals.

Firm leader and namesake McNicholas also puts great emphasis on community engagement, a commitment that is reflected in the firm’s work for public and public-facing clients. That includes Audubon of Martin County, the Economic Council of Martin County, the Florida Baseball Club, Leadership Florida, the Martin Memorial Hospital Foundation, the Palm City Chamber of Commerce, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and the Treasure Coast Wildlife Center Foundation.

McNicholas has earned plenty of honors over his years of service, including the Martin County Economic Council’s Leader of the Year award, the Florida Public Relations Association’s Crisis Communicator of the Year award and numerous ADDY awards.

“During our first 25 years, it’s been very rewarding to work with wonderful people on extremely interesting and rewarding projects,” McNicholas said. “I’m excited for what lies ahead as we build on our momentum and partner with existing and new clients to achieve their goals.”