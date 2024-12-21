Gov. DeSantis picks 63 for Judicial Nominating Commissions

It will be a merry Christmas and a happy New Year indeed for more than five dozen connected Republicans tapped to help pick judges around the state Friday.

The names, many of which are reappointments, include state legislators, powerful lawyers, insurance executives, and others who Gov. Ron DeSantis trusts to help shape benches from the Keys to the Panhandle.

There is no more powerful panel than the Supreme Court Judicial Nominating Commission, and the names chosen by DeSantis Friday reflect the prominence of that perch.

Jesse Panuccio, reappointed for a term ending July 1, 2027, was Secretary of the Department of Economic Opportunity for three years. Additionally, he was acting United States Associate Attorney General during the Donald Trump administration.

Citizens Property Insurance President Tim Cerio is reappointed through July 1, 2028 to the same commission. Additionally, Harout Samra and Heather Stearns are reappointed for the same tenure.

Turning to the First District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission, Deputy Secretary of State for Legal Affairs & Election Integrity Brad McVay is a first-time appointment through July 1, 2028. Chief of Staff for the Florida Attorney Genera James Percival and Gary Hunter are reappointed through the same date.

Chad Mizelle and Tyler Cathey were reappointed through July 1, 2028 to the Second District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission. Adam Foslid and Lauren Morse are likewise given more time on the 3rd DCA JNC. And on the 4th DCA JNC, Daniel Epstein and Debra Jenks are reappointments, while Gunster shareholder Jonathan Osborne is appointed for his first term.

There’s a fresh face on the 5th DCA JNC: Jacksonville’s Alan Wachs. He joins reappointees Amanda Carl, Carrie Eisnaugle, and M. Scott Thomas.

20th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Amira Fox is new to the 6th DCA JNC, where she will join reappointed Ronald Edwards and Joshua Grosshans.

Two new appointments are headed to the 1st Judicial Circuit JNC: Mark Davis of DeFuniak Springs and George Brannon of Santa Rosa Beach.

Likewise, a pair of fresh picks from Tallahassee will help select judges in the 2nd Circuit: Denise Harle and Timothy Moore. They will join the reappointed Kristina Osterhaus and William Spicola.

Jacksonville’s Anthony Zebouni will be a fresh face on the 4th Circuit JNC, while Patrick Kilbane and Chanda Rogers are reappointments.

Meanwhile, two newcomers (Lazaro Fields and William Gladson) will select judges in the 5th Circuit.

Denis deVlaming will be joining the reappointed Rep. Berny Jacques and Assistant State Attorney Adam Ross in making selections in the 6th Circuit.

Two lawyers from Ponte Vedra, Anna Shea and Geremy Gregory, are headed to the 7th Circuit JNC for the first time. Meanwhile, Kelly Kwiatek and John Reid, who is an an Assistant State Attorney in the same circuit, are reappointments.

Joseph Towne is going to help pick judges in the 9th Circuit, along with reappointed Jeff Aaron.

Two new names are headed to the 10th Circuit JNC: Robert Peddy and Mattie Tondreault. Meanwhile, Krista Mahalak and Lydia Zbrzeznj are reappointed.

Miguel Gonzalez is the fresh face on the 11th Circuit JNC, joining repeat selections Jesus Suarez of Continental PLLC and Hayden O’Byrne, an Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

Four reappointments will select judges in the 12th Circuit: Nancy Cason, Lisa Carlton, Bonnie Lee Polk and Anthony Rolfes.

Jennie Granahan Tarr will bring fresh perspectives to the 13th Circuit JNC, joining the reappointed Max Amster.

Barry Postman likewise will be a first-timer on the 15th Circuit JNC, while two Boca Raton lawyers, Gordon Dieterle and Steven DeLorenz, are headed back for another tour of duty.

Eric Yesner is affirmed as the latest pick to pick judges in the 17th Circuit, while Thomas Oates and Camille Coolidge Shotwell are coming back again.

Finally, two new names were tapped in the 18th Circuit.

Shane Williams, an Assistant State Attorney for the Eighteenth Judicial Circuit, is the first. And Michael Sjuggerud, an Assistant City Attorney for the City of Orlando, is the second.