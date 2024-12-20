December 20, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

U.S. House passes deal to avert a government shutdown
Mike Johnson. Image via AP.

Associated PressDecember 20, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Ex-Brevard School Board member threatens lawsuit over ‘retaliatory hiring practices’

HeadlinesSpecials

Sheriffs of CD 1 unanimously support Jimmy Patronis

HeadlinesInfluence

Protecting tourism development, cleaning Lake Toho top Kristen Arrington’s 2025 priorities

Mike Johnson
The plan headed to the Senate hours ahead of a midnight deadline to fund the government.

With hours to go before a midnight government shutdown, the House approved a new plan from House Speaker Mike Johnson that would temporarily fund federal operations and disaster aid, but dropped President-elect Donald Trump’s demands for a debt limit increase into the new year.

The bill passed on a 366-34 vote.

The House approved the three-month government funding bill and sent it to the Senate with just hours left before a shutdown deadline.

Trump’s billionaire ally Elon Musk played a key role this week in killing a bipartisan funding proposal that would have prevented a government shutdown, railing against the plan in more than 100 X posts that included multiple false claims.

Not only did the owner of the social platform X, an unelected figure, use his outsize influence on the platform to help sway Congress, he did so without regard for the facts and gave a preview of the role he could play over the next four years.

“Trump has got himself a handful with Musk,” said John Mark Hansen, a professor of political science at the University of Chicago. “Trump’s done this kind of thing before, blowing up a bill at the last minute. This time, though, it looks like he was afraid of Musk upstaging him. Now there’s a new social media bully in town, pushing the champion social media bully around.”

Johnson set a vote for Friday evening on the plan to temporarily fund federal operations and disaster aid, but punted on Trump demands for a debt limit increase into the new year.

Johnson declined to disclose the new idea under consideration, but lawmakers said it would fund the government at current levels through March and adds $100 billion in disaster aid and $10 billion in agricultural assistance to farmers.

The vote comes ahead of a potential government shutdown at midnight.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSheriffs of CD 1 unanimously support Jimmy Patronis

nextEx-Brevard School Board member threatens lawsuit over ‘retaliatory hiring practices’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories