NWS issues severe storm warnings, tornado watches as cold front plows through North Florida Sunday

It seems the final weekend of 2024 in Florida is going to go out with a bang, at least for North Florida as a strong cold front is sweeping through the state and bringing with it sever weather threats.

The National Weather Service (NWS) stations in from Pensacola to Jacksonville have issued severe weather alerts as the cold front is draping the Southeast U.S. The impacts will be felt throughout the day Sunday along the Interstate 10 corridor stretching through the northern tier of the state.

“The primary threat this morning will be the Florida Big Bend and South Central Georgia. Damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, and hail are all a concern as the line pushes east,” an advisory statement on the Tallahassee NWS website said.

Tornado watches were issued for most North Florida Counties north of Interstate 10 and several others. Those NWS tornado watches – which mean conditions are possible for the formation of a tornado – stretched into a total of 19 of Florida’s 67 counties including: Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Clay, Columbia, Dixie, Duval, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Madison, Nassau, St. Johns, Suwannee, Taylor, Union and Wakulla.

For many of those counties, the tornado watches will remain in effect until 3 p.m. Sunday.

Meanwhile, even outside the tornado watches, there are sever thunderstorm warnings that will be in effect for most of that day. For Jacksonville, that means the Jacksonville Jaguars game scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Sunday at EverBank Field in Jacksonville will be in the line of fire of the storms during the game.

The NWS station in Jacksonville issued a statement that “a line of strong and a few embedded severe storms will track across Florida and Southeast Georgia. Confidence in severe thunderstorms is higher along and north of Interstate 10.”

The NWS said some of the potential hazards in the band of storms will include winds up to 40 to 60 mph, frequent lightning and possible small hail. Strong storm threats on the First Coast will last until 5 p.m. Sunday in many areas.

Weather radar at the Jacksonville NWS station showed the line of the powerful front was plowing through the Tallahassee area aiming toward the Big Bend area about 9:10 a.m.