Florida political leaders remember Jimmy Carter

Former President Jimmy Carter inspired many political figures over his 100 years. The Georgia Democrat’s passing prompted praise from Florida leaders on both sides of the aisle.

President-elect Donald Trump, a Palm Beach County Republican, posted: “President Jimmy Carter is dead at 100 years of age. While I strongly disagreed with him philosophically and politically, I also realized that he truly loved and respected our Country, and all it stands for. He worked hard to make America a better place, and for that I give him my highest respect. He was a truly good man and, of course, will be greatly missed. He was also very consequential, far more than most Presidents, after he left the Oval Office. Warmest condolences from Melania and I to his wonderful family!”

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, a Miami Republican, posted: “President Carter lived a life of service that extended well beyond his presidency. He was a servant leader who felt called to action. As we reflect on his life, I hope we can channel his faith to better our communities and our nation. Jeanette and I have President Carter’s family in our prayers. May he Rest In Peace.”

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, a Naples Republican, posted: “Through his decades of public service and charitable work, President Carter devoted his entire life to serving others. Please join Ann and me in praying for the Carter family, their friends and all who worked alongside the former president.”

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, a Longboat Key Republican, posted: “I join Americans across the country in mourning the loss of President Carter. A small town farmer and Navy veteran, his dedication to public service and humanitarianism changed countless lives. Thank you for your service, Mr. President.”

U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack, a Gainesville Republican, posted: “Sending the entire Carter family our sincerest and warmest condolences. Rest in peace Mr. President.”

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, a Tampa Democrat, posted: “President Carter lived a life of selfless service, and never stopped working to lift people up through housing, health and humanitarian work. He served (America) in the Navy but will go down in history as a peacemaker — a steadfast and faithful public servant.”

U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, a Miramar Democrat, posted: “Today, we mourn the loss of President Jimmy Carter. He was a true beacon of service, and a champion for human rights. His commitment to bettering the world serves as a reminder of the power in public service. My thoughts are with the Carter family during this difficult time.”

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, a Naples Republican, posted: “Jimmy Carter led a life of public service and charitable work. A graduate of Naval Academy, he served as a U.S. Navy Lieutenant, a Georgia State Senator, Governor of Georgia and President of the United States. Erika and I pray for the strength of the Carter family. May his memory be a blessing.”

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, a West Palm Beach Democrat, posted: “President Carter lived a life of service and compassion. Through his work as President to his tremendous achievements advancing peace, health and democracy worldwide throughout the rest of his life, he made our country and the world a better place. May his memory be a blessing.”

U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin, a Lakeland Republican, posted: “From his humble beginnings as a farmer from Plains, Georgia, to the Naval Academy, service as a naval officer, Georgia state Senator and Governor, 39th President of the United States, global human rights leader, champion for Habitat for Humanity, and Sunday school teacher until well into his 90s, Jimmy Carter personified the best in service to his fellow man. May he now enjoy his eternal reward in heaven with his beloved wife of 77 years, Rosalynn. ‘Well done, good and faithful servant.’”

U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a St. Petersburg Republican, posted: “We disagreed on many issues and how he ran our country, but his humanity is undeniable. Prayers for his family, and may God grant him mercy. Rest in peace, President Jimmy Carter.”

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, a Stuart Republican, posted: “May former President Jimmy Carter rest in peace.”

U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar, a Coral Gables Republican, posted: “Jimmy Carter’s legacy is one of service and faith. After the White House, he fought disease, advocated for global peace, & built homes. He always put Christ first. A Nobel laureate and servant leader, he leaves behind a better world. Thank you for your service, President Carter!”

U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, a Kissimmee Democrat, posted: “What an amazing life President Carter lived! He was a farmer, veteran and public servant, committed to our country. He helped promote peace around the world and excelled in diplomacy. Now he can rest. God bless him.”

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, a Sarasota Republican, posted: “President Jimmy Carter lived a life defined by faith and a profound commitment to serving others. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the Carter family during this difficult time.”

U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, a St. Augustine Beach Republican, posted: “Rest in Peace President Carter. Your commitment to humanitarian work in your post-presidency inspired millions and changed the lives of so many in need. May your legacy and commitment to Habitat for Humanity live on. Fair winds and following seas.”

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Weston Democrat, released a statement: “President Jimmy Carter renewed trust in government at a time when America needed its values and faith restored. And he was a generation ahead of his time in confronting climate change. One of my first major news memories growing up was the warm handshake between Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Minister Menachem Begin at the White House, at the signing of the Israel-Egypt peace treaty. Once thought impossible, these Camp David Accords were facilitated by President Carter. A philanthropic giant, current and future generations will own homes, thanks to his selfless work and vision. Our nation and world are better off because of his decency, intellect and advocacy for democratic values at home and around the globe. May his memory be for a blessing.”

U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster, a Clermont Republican, posted: “President Carter lived a life of service to others and is now reunited with his beloved Rosalynn. Saying a prayer for the entire Carter family this evening. Rest in peace President Carter. After a lifetime of service, he is reunited with his beloved Rosalynn. Praying for the entire Carter family this evening.”

U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Miami-Dade Democrat, posted: “My heartfelt prayers are with the family of former President Jimmy Carter. He was an extraordinary leader and a man of unwavering principle. He was kind and compassionate, and may his legacy continue to inspire generations. May he rest in peace.”

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan, a Democrat, posted: “Godspeed to former President Jimmy Carter, a man who defined what it means to be a servant leader. His was a life well lived. I will never forget Sunday School with him at Marantha Baptist Church in 2019. His lessons of pursuing peace and acts of kindness ring just as true today.”

Jacksonville City Councilman Rahman Johnson issued a statement: “President Carter lived a life full of service, sacrifice, and love for others. From his early days in Georgia to becoming the 39th President of the

United States, he remained grounded in his values, always focused on helping those in need and making the world a better place.I had a chance to meet President Carter in 2000 at the Democratic National Convention in Los Angeles. I was a newly elected in 1998 and was one of the youngest delegates at the convention. He gave me some very valuable words of wisdom. He and Mrs. Carter spent about 20 minutes with me. It’s 20 minutes I will never ever forget. He shared lessons of humility and pragmatism that I will always cherish.Though we mourn his passing, we celebrate an incredible legacy. His work toward peace in the Middle East, his dedication to human rights through the Carter Center, and his countless hours spent building homes with Habitat for Humanity all stand as testaments to his unwavering commitment to making the world better one action at a time.President Carter’s life reminds us that true greatness is not measured by titles, but by the love and impact we leave behind. His memory will live on in the hearts of all those who were touched by his kindness and dedication.My warm thoughts and prayers of strength are with his family as we join the world in honoring a life well-lived.”