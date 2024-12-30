December 30, 2024
Donald Trump gives Mike Johnson vote of confidence ahead of House Speaker vote
Mike Johnson with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Image via AP.

A.G. Gancarski

Johnson and Trump
A 'complete and total endorsement' may quell noise on the Right.

The President-elect is happy with the man currently leading the House of Representatives.

In a Monday post to Truth Social, Donald Trump said he wants current Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana to continue leading what will be a thin GOP majority in the lower chamber of Congress.

The timing is worth noting. The Speaker vote is on Friday and Congress is scheduled to certify the Presidential Election three days later on Jan. 6, 2025.

An uncomplicated Speaker race will help to smooth out the certification process.

Trump said Johnson “is a good, hard working, religious man.”

“He will do the right thing, and we will continue to WIN. Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement,” Trump added.

Trump’s timely imprimatur comes as speculation has swirled about whether Johnson has sufficient support to become Speaker again. Conservatives such as U.S. Reps. Chip Roy of Texas, Thomas Massie of Kentucky (both Ron DeSantis supporters in the Presidential Primaries), Victoria Spartz of Indiana and Andy Ogles of Tennessee have voiced qualms after a spending agreement reached earlier this month.

Massie doubled down on doubts about Johnson earlier Monday.

“Mike Johnson is the next Paul Ryan,” Massie said, referring to the former Speaker who isn’t “regarded kindly by today’s conservatives.”

“On January 3rd, 2025, I won’t be voting for Mike Johnson. I hope my colleague will join me because history will not give America another ‘do-over,'” Massie added.

Despite the protest statements, Johnson is the odds-on favorite to win the leadership race. Polymarket has a “Yes” share priced at 87 cents at this writing Monday morning.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

