Forward Pinellas seeks stakeholder feedback ahead of USDOT certification

Forward Pinellas, which serves as the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) for Pinellas County and guides investment in the local transportation network, is seeking feedback from residents and stakeholders ahead of a certification process that occurs every four years.

The survey is open through Jan. 24.

The agency guides land use decisions in Pinellas County, including on sidewalk repairs, new bikeways and trails, new highways, improved transit, and use of technology to improve safe and efficient travel. The survey asks respondents about what the agency is doing well, and about areas in which it may still improve.

The survey comes ahead of a certification process by the U.S. Department of Transportation that begins Jan. 30 in which feedback from the survey will be used.

The survey gathers basic information about respondents’ knowledge of the agency, including various projects it works on or oversees, including Safe Streets Pinellas, the Long Range Transportation Plan, Bike Your City, SunRunner Rising Development Study, the Trail County Program and the Transportation Disadvantaged Program, among others.

After gauging familiarity, the survey asks respondents how satisfied they are with Forward Pinellas’ work, ranging from “very satisfied” to “very dissatisfied.”

It also asks respondents to rate the agency’s responsiveness, and provides space for open-ended responses to three questions — whether Forward Pinellas has added value to the community; how the agency can improve service; and any other comments, questions or concerns.

Forward Pinellas serves as the county’s land use and transportation planning agency, guiding transportation and land use plans to sustain economic value through connecting communities in Pinellas County and the broader Tampa Bay region.

It oversees a variety of programs, including congestion management, local assistance, collecting trail use data, the Transportation Improvement Program, the Transportation Disadvantaged Program for those who lack access to reliable personal transportation, and the Unified Planning Work program to facilitate state and federal funds.

Forward Pinellas also maintains a countywide plan to guide land use planning among 25 local governments in the county, as well as through various agencies operating in Pinellas. Its Long Range Transportation Plan provides strategic guidance to improve mobility and economic opportunity countywide, including determining which transportation projects should receive state and federal funding.

Other plans include the Active Transportation Plan, which addresses changing needs in eclectic neighborhoods; Safe Street Pinellas, which promotes safety for everyone; the Equity Action Plan to promote inclusivity; the Gateway Master Plan focusing on 30 square miles within the Gateway/Mid-County area; the Downtown St. Petersburg Mobility Study to identify mobility solutions within the ever-growing downtown St. Pete urban corridor; the State road 60 Multimodal Implementation Plan; and the Transportation Disadvantaged Service Plan in partnership with the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority.