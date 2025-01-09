January 9, 2025
Florida Chamber leadership workshop tackles workplace safety

Drew Wilson

A safety sign on a metal gate with sign says word text phrase "SAFETY FIRST". Concept of worker safety during work.
'It’s a day of meaningful learning and networking.'

The Florida Chamber is gearing up for its 2025 Corporate Leadership Workshop: Safety & Mental Health in the Workplace.

Set for Jan. 28 in Orlando, the Chamber says the one-day in-person event “will equip attendees with actionable strategies to foster safer, healthier, and more resilient workplaces.”

The workshop will cover strategies that business, EHS and HR leaders can employ to reduce risks, inspire teams and improve employee engagement. It will also delve into leadership practices to integrate safety and mental health into the workplace.

Confirmed speakers include Dr. Heather Flynn, who chairs the FSU College of Medicine’s Department of Behavioral Sciences and Social Medicine, as well as Mark Morgan, a safety adviser to multiple Fortune 200 companies and the author of The M.A.D. Safety Book for Leaders, which all attendees will receive as part of their registration.

“This workshop reflects our commitment to equipping businesses with the resources they need to build safer and healthier workplaces,” said Katie Yeutter, President of the Florida Chamber Leadership Cabinet on Safety, Health and Sustainability. “It’s a day of meaningful learning and networking that will help leaders across Florida make an immediate impact within their organizations.”

The Florida Chamber launched a major workplace safety education effort in 2020 as part of its multipronged effort to elevate the state economy to the 10th-largest in the world over the next decade. The Council has since become the official National Safety Council Chapter for Florida.

Registration is open online.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Categories