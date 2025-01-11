Takeaways from Tallahassee — On the right track

According to new data from the Florida Chamber of Commerce, the Sunshine State made headway in the fight against childhood poverty last year.

According to the Chamber, as of year-end 2024, about 715,000 children lived in poverty. Though work still needs to be done, this total continues the nearly decade-long streak in the Chamber’s data.

Since 2016, when the Chamber launched the Florida Prosperity Project, which houses its childhood poverty reduction effort and other initiatives, the raw total has dropped by 218,852 — more than 30%.

But that figure undersells the state’s progress.

Florida’s population was booming for much of that span and still is, although a couple of bellwethers have shown signs of deceleration — Florida slipped to the No. 4 destination state in a U-Haul-sponsored report after landing at No. 2 the year prior.

Still, if the roughly 1,000 people who moved to Florida per day this decade are accounted for, the downtick becomes more impressive.

Kristina Donahue, the Florida Chamber Foundation’s new Director of Prosperity, touted the numbers this week in a video in which she and Chamber Foundation Executive Vice President Kyle Baltuch dive deeper into the data and explain how the Chamber is working to maintain an eight-year streak.

Of note, about half the 714,768 children still living in poverty are concentrated in just 15% of Florida’s ZIP codes.

TheFloridaGapMap.org provides a deeper data dive and more information on the Chamber’s efforts. Tallahassee residents who want to pitch in should know they won’t need to travel far to make an impact, as the state’s highest concentration of impoverished children is just to the west in Gadsden.

Coming up, the usual assortment of news, intel, and observations from the week that was in Florida’s capital city by Peter Schorsch, Drew Wilson, Drew Dixon, Liam Fineout and the staff of Florida Politics.

But first, the “Takeaway 5” — the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

—Take 5 —

Drill kill — Weeks ahead of the end of his term, President Joe Biden issued an order withdrawing areas of the Outer Continental Shelf. While the order does not impact most of the Gulf, it would protect all areas off the coast of Florida from housing new leases for offshore oil and gas exploration. No leases exist there now. Biden’s decree was praised by several Florida politicians, although there was a notable exception: President Donald Trump, who in part said: “Fear not, these ‘Orders’ will all be terminated shortly …”

Stay tuned … — With less than a week before U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio’s first Senate confirmation hearing for Secretary of State, Gov. Ron DeSantis isn’t tipping his hand as to who he will pick to replace him, although he did shut down speculation he would appoint himself. The Governor also mocked the idea that anyone knew who was under serious consideration. Whether that was a light jab or indeed an indication that none of the most hypothesized picks are on the money will be evident in less than two weeks, DeSantis vowed, saying, “ … Clearly, we will have somebody in place ready to go on Jan. 20.”

Off message? — Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said this week that he doesn’t live in Florida’s 1st Congressional District — where he is running to replace U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz — because of partisan gerrymandering. “Let me give you a little civics lesson. Do you know why District 1 is where it is?” Patronis said at a Niceville debate. “It’s because a Republican Legislature is in charge right now, and this is what we’ve done since Daniel Webster was Speaker of the House as a Republican. We try to create as many Republican congressional seats as possible, OK? So, what happens is you get gerrymandered lines.” even some Democrats were aghast at Patronis’ assertion gerrymandering kept Panama City in CD 2. “I’m glad Jimmy Patronis agrees that the current congressional map is gerrymandered,” said Matt Isbell of MCI Maps. “However, CD 1 is the least gerrymandered district in the state.”

To the right — The University of West Florida (UWF) may soon lurch rightward, following new appointments by DeSantis. More than one of the five new appointees, all of whom are conservative, have drawn attention to their controversial political views or activities. Two of them, Adam Kissel and Scott Yenor, live outside of Florida and have associations with The Heritage Foundation, whose Project 2025 vision for Trump’s incoming administration attracted national headlines and ample consternation among progressives. Yenor, a political scientist and professor of political science, also raised eyebrows with statements that “independent women” are “medicated, meddlesome and quarrelsome” and that colleges and universities are “the citadels of our gynecocracy.”

To the stars — A new “Space Consortium” in the Sunshine State will feature extensive and expanding higher-education involvement. The initial phases of the consortium will involve experts from three Florida colleges, including the University of Central Florida (UCF), Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University of Florida, and the University of Florida (UF). Research leaders from those institutions joined forces with NASA leaders to sign into effect the consortium Wednesday at Kennedy Space Center. The technology partnership that results will be committed to advanced research, technology development, education, and communication between spaceport facilities and the increasingly expanding space industry in Florida. The consortium solidified the same week DeSantis made clear he was angling to see NASA headquarters come to Florida.

— Military towns get a slice —

The state of Florida gave $7 million in boosts to communities with military installations this week.

Gov. DeSantis approved the Defense Infrastructure Grant Program funding, which was established to support infrastructure projects that would help military installations and communities in Florida. The program was established in 2019 and has since contributed more than $21.2 million to military towns across Florida.

“Gov. DeSantis’ focus on military infrastructure continues to secure Florida’s position as the most military-friendly state in the nation,” said Commerce Secretary J. Alex Kelly. “[The] awards impact Florida military bases statewide, bolstering their surrounding communities for generations to come.”

The grants are designed to help services for military installations to improve transportation access, housing, utilities, communications, environment and security issues. The funding is intended to help more than just the military installations; improvements to local communities are also encouraged.

Niceville, Key West, South Miami-Dade, Polk County, Escambia County, Clay County, Santa Rosa County and Pensacola were all communities that received a cut of the latest distribution.

— How Ever Was My Glades? —

The Florida Everglades hold a soft spot in any true Floridian’s heart. And, animal-lover or not, true Floridians go full Indiana Jones when it comes to Burmese pythons in the river of grass — get ‘em outta there!

Great, we just remembered “snake surprise,” and our skin is crawling … Moving on.

DeSantis gave Everglades lovers something to be happy about this week when he announced he would include a bundle of cash for Everglades restoration and other water quality projects in his upcoming budget recommendation.

“I’m proud to keep advancing these efforts in Everglades restoration and water quality, which will have lasting benefits to our state for years to come. I promised to leave Florida better than we found it, and we’re keeping that promise for future generations,” he said.

The Governor committed to recommending $805 million for Everglades restoration for the 2025-26 fiscal year. The total includes more than $670 million for the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan, which helps restore the Everglades’ water storage capacity, which has increased by 119 billion gallons since 2019. The plan also includes $130 million for other water and Everglades-related projects.

“Floridians understand the Everglades better than anyone else. We live, work and recreate here, and we are committed to the land that sustains this. Florida has the experience, urgency and determination to get the job done. We have proved our ability to manage restoration projects efficiently,” said Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Alexis Lambert.

— No better time than now —

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, which means it’s time to put on and watch conservatives’ favorite box office success, “The Sound of Freedom.”

To kick off National Human Trafficking Month, Attorney General Ashley Moody is calling Floridians to action in a new video.

Scarily enough, the U.S. Department of State estimates that there are nearly 28 million people trafficked worldwide at any given time — including people here in Florida.

“In Florida, we have created several unique initiatives to help the public join our fight to end human trafficking. Our goal is to train as many Floridians as possible to spot and report suspicious activity,” Moody said.

“Thousands have already answered our call and received unique anti-trafficking training. If you are still waiting to sign up, Human Trafficking Prevention Month is a great time to join our team. You can learn more at YouCanStopHT.com.”

Since 2019, Moody’s office has charged more than 130 traffickers and undertaken multiple anti-trafficking initiatives. These include the launch of a statewide hotline — 1-855-FLA-SAFE — that allows tipsters to report suspected traffickers and the creation of the “100 Percent Club,” a campaign that recognizes Florida businesses for training employees to spot and report suspected trafficking. Moody’s office has also prepared an online safety tool kit to help parents instruct their children about the dangers of trafficking.

Of course, Moody’s office organizes a Human Trafficking Summit every year, which brings together local, state, and national leaders to share expert testimonies on protecting victims and stopping traffickers.

— Claims to be had, claims given —

Florida held a lot of unclaimed property that was eventually claimed in December.

Chief Financial Officer Patronis said more than $30 million was returned to state residents last month. That batch of now-claimed property makes for $426 million in unclaimed property returned to Floridians in 2024.

“I’m excited to announce that our Unclaimed Property team returned more than $30 million in unclaimed property this December to Floridians statewide,” Patronis said.

“What better way to kick off 2025 than to put extra cash in your pocket or perhaps even pay off some of those holiday bills? Start the New Year right by searching for your friends, family, and even your business just by visiting FLTreasureHunt.gov. It’s estimated that one in five Floridians has unclaimed property just waiting to be claimed, with an average claim of $825. Don’t delay — start your treasure hunt today.”

The Miami area had the most claims last month, with about $8.7 million returned to Floridians living in the metro.

— Mo Money Mental Health —

Mental health has been a major topic of discussion over the past few years, and even big corporations like the NFL have launched campaigns on the subject.

It’s no secret that first responders are a group of individuals who are more likely to put themselves in scenarios or situations that could be unsettling in the long run for mental health or even result in PTSD.

This week, Patronis, who also serves as state Fire Marshal, announced he is requesting $3.6 million to improve mental health care for first responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, dispatchers, and EMS personnel.

The Florida Department of Financial Services will work with Patronis and lawmakers statewide to help secure funding for services such as peer support programs and psychological services for first responders.

“First responders face unique challenges daily, dealing with traumatic situations that can impact their mental health. Serving as your CFO and State Fire Marshal, I’ve seen firsthand the toll that tragedies like the Surfside building collapse and the Pulse Nightclub shooting took on these men and women,” Patronis said.

“Unfortunately, our first responders see suffering every day, and it has led to an increase in issues like PTSD and suicide rates among these brave individuals. Research shows that many first responders are at a greater risk for PTSD than the general public, with estimates of nearly 30% of firefighters and 20% of police officers being affected.

“The suicide rate in this group is also alarmingly high, often exceeding the rates of on-duty fatalities. These facts highlight the critical need for effective mental health resources and support tailored for first responders in our state.”

This time of year, especially winter daylight hours, only exacerbates mental health struggles. Come New Year’s 2026 … or the new fiscal year 2025-26 … there may be extra resources to help the people who show up when duty calls.

— Smokey and Simpson are proud —

Only you can prevent forest fires. Well, you and the brave firefighters across Florida and the nation.

(Really quick, Smokey Bear is easily the best PSA and the least controversial thing the feds have created, bar none).

Unfortunately, as fires continue to rage in Los Angeles, the importance of first responders’ work is especially pronounced.

It’s timely then that Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson announced that Forest Ranger William “Will” Egan, who operates out of the Lakeland District’s Dundee forestry station, is the Florida Forest Service’s 2024 Firefighter of the Year.

“I’m incredibly proud to honor Forest Ranger Will Egan as our 2024 Firefighter of the Year. His courage, quick thinking, and unwavering commitment to his fellow firefighters and the people of Florida embody the best of the Florida Forest Service,” said Simpson.

In June, Egan saved another firefighter’s life after Egan responded to a report that another ranger’s tractor was on fire.

“Will acted with bravery and composure. Despite knowing he would be putting himself in danger, he responded without hesitation and followed his training to help his fellow firefighter,” said Pete Lewis, Egan’s supervisor and the Forest Area Supervisor for eastern Polk County.

The Florida Forest Service manages over 1 million acres of state forests and assists in managing more than 17 million acres of private and community forests.

— The week in appointments —

University of West Florida Board of Trustees — DeSantis appointed Kissel, Yenor, Paul Bailey, Chris Young, and investor Gates Garcia to the UWF Board of Trustees. Read more on Florida Politics.

— Better your odds —

Applying for funding from Florida’s Legislature is not easy, given the labyrinthine challenges those seeking state funds face.

However, two lawmakers are holding a workshop to equip those making the ask with the knowledge they need to succeed.

The lawmakers’ press release states: “This course provides attendees with the knowledge and skills to apply for funding; however, funding approval is not guaranteed.”

Rep. Dianne Hart, a Democrat from Tampa, and state Sen. Darryl Rouson, a Democrat from St. Petersburg, will hold the workshop on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Encore Community Job Training Center, 620 E 7th Ave. in Tampa.

“The Appropriation Workshop” will explain how to apply for funds from Tallahassee. The two lawmakers ask those wishing to attend to RSVP online via Eventbrite.

— Mashed Potat-No! —

The side dish can often be the element of a meal that ties the experience all together. Vegetables complement many meals. And for those of us who recognize the potato as the most elite of the vegetables (and, yes, it is a vegetable — read a flipping book for once!), this news can be rather upsetting, to say the least.

Dierbergs announced this week that it is recalling all 16-ounce “Premium Home-Style Mashed Potatoes” with a sell-by date in January because of an undeclared wheat allergen.

Now, for those unaware of what a potato is composed of, it’s not wheat. The contaminant is especially troublesome as potatoes are one of the go-to’s for people who must avoid gluten because of autoimmune diseases such as Celiacs … and, yes, also people who dubiously claim a “sensitivity.”

The affected products are identifiable by a label ID number 92 in the lower left corner above the UPC. Potato lovers and mashed potato enthusiasts, beware while shopping this weekend at Dierbergs Markets.

You could always try prepping your mashed potatoes by hand, just like your Irish ancestors (hypothetical or actual, it doesn’t matter … potatoes are from South America anyway) would want you to.

— Standing in the hall of fame —

America’s pastime. The sport where there’s no crying in. Background noise for a nap.

Millions of Americans feel a deep connection to baseball. And, like it or not, so do you if you live in Tallahassee.

Florida A&M University baseball coach and former Rattler football player Acosta “Pop” Kittles was selected and enshrined into the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

The sold-out, lavish ceremony that saw the elites of the baseball world come out in force was on Jan. 3 in Washington.

ABCA Hall of Fame committee member Ron Maestri was enthralled that Kittles is now a Hall of Famer: “When you looked at his record, when you looked at what he did for the community, and you look at the players he had … not only as great players, but great men. Hal McRae, The Hawk (Andre Dawson), Vince Coleman, my goodness. Great men, great leadership, hall of famers … what can you say?”

Kittles had a.758 winning percentage as FAMU’s baseball coach, with an incredible 401-128 record.

After taking the helm in 1960, Kittles and his team won seven consecutive Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) championships. His run included eight SIAC championships, six NAIA district playoff appearances, and a spot in the 1962 NAIA World Series 1962.

Kittles recruited and coached National Baseball Hall of Famer Dawson, who had this to say about Kittles in his Cooperstown speech in 2010: “(I want to thank) coach Costa Kittles, who gave me a chance at Florida A&M University as a walk-on when no other college would look at me because of a knee injury.”

He was described as the nicest of people in one breath and then the sternest of coaches in the next. Sadly, Kittles died in 2003, but his greatness is forever enshrined now.

— North Florida or Hollywood? —

Just because it’s January doesn’t mean you can’t get your spooky spirit up.

“LeTZ PLaY A gaME” is a new horror short from Kevin Cate (and if that name sounds familiar, yes, we’re talking about the CATECOMM founder) and starring his daughter, Ainsley Cate.

Those with a keen eye will notice that the production was shot at the North Florida Fair, an annual November treat for those in and around Leon County, on the North Florida Fairground in Tallahassee.

The film’s plot is the scarily true story of what occurs when Matt Gaetz gets your phone number … just kidding!

All jokes aside, the short follows what happens when a creepy text message drags an unsuspecting teen into a twisted game where the next scream might be hers.

The horror short is on YouTube — check it out here or click the preview.

The short was shot on a Sony FX3, the camera famously used to shoot “The Creator,” the Oscar-nominated 2023 sci-fi blockbuster starring John David Washington.

So, do your best Leonardo DiCaprio impression in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and snap your fingers at the TV as you recognize the locations and director in the scariest CATECOMM production to date.

— Dean takes Dub —

Florida State University welcomed students back this week and so do the many prestigious professors and deans.

Damon Andrew, dean of the Anne Spencer Daves College of Education, Health, and Human Sciences, was named the recipient of the 2024 Earle F. Zeigler Lecture Award from the North American Society for Sports Management (NAASM), which is an award that can only be one once (sorry Daniel Day-Lewis and your three best actor wins).

NAASM was founded in 1985 to stimulate the study and research of sports management professionals. This sought-after award recognizes an individual who exhibits leadership in sports management and has made significant contributions through scholarship and research.

In 2020, the doctoral degree program in sports management at the Anne’s College of Education was ranked the No. 1 sports management program according to “The College Choice,” in which Andrew is the dean.

In May, Andrew will deliver a special lecture at the NAASM annual conference, where he will officially receive his award.

“I am truly honored to receive the Earle F. Zeigler Lecture Award from NASSM. Looking at the list of previous recipients, it is humbling to see my name beside giants in the field of sports management. This achievement inspires me to continue making an impact in sports management and higher education,” he said.

Andrew has been the Dean of the college since 2018.

— Sustained sustainability —

The new year is here, which means the holiday break is over for students, and it’s back to the regularly scheduled government meetings and programs.

On Monday, the Florida Chamber Sustainability Council Committee held a virtual meeting where — wait for it — sustainability was the topic du jour.

The committee’s mission was to unite Florida’s job creators in adopting suitable business practices and, in turn, make Florida the most sustainable state in the U.S. by empowering businesses to integrate sustainability into their communities.

These goals will ultimately protect Florida’s air, land, and water, which is a big selling point for Floridians living in the state and tourists visiting. The meeting went on to dive into the Chamber’s ability to promote training, then explored and collaborated with local businesses in the field of sustainability.

The meeting also featured Dr. Colin Polsky, a Broward Campuses Professor of Geosciences at Florida Atlantic University. He discussed his new “Office of Ocean Economy,” a program that commercializes ocean research while enhancing the local economy and people.

“I do think in the sustainability space, the industry worldwide has taken note of us [Florida] and can offer novelness,” said Polsky.

He also discussed the importance of different ideologies in the academic sphere and how this can lead to change and the discovery of common ground.

— Welcome (Back) to the Machine —

As university students all across the nation return from Winter Break, having finally eaten a meal of substance for the first time since Thanksgiving, or even those who are possibly starting their higher academic adventures for the first time, schools are gearing up for the mass migration of young adults back to their campuses.

Parents across America let out a sigh of relief knowing their kids are leaving and their guest rooms can go back to a makeshift gym/scrapbooking room. To help ease the transition back into the academic year, from Jan. 5-17, Florida State University will be hosting “Welcome FSU,” an exciting and fun series of events where new and returning students alike can connect with fellow peers and get to explore and learn more about their beautiful, historic campus.

“The events and programs offered during ‘Welcome FSU’ help introduce students to the various resources and activities they can access through FSU. Social, cultural, academic, wellness — there are so many ways to engage,” said Vice President for Student Affairs Amy Hecht.

Events are held every day across campus. Sunday’s schedule features “Find Your Classroom Tours,” a walking tour designed to help students who have yet to get their bearings find their way to class.

On the first day of the semester, “First Day” photos were taken on Landis Green for all friends and family — and even those about to graduate on their “Last First Day.”

The “Part Time Job Fair” and “Spring Involvement Fair” on Thursday offered networking and career opportunities for students across all colleges on campus. The first week of classes ended on a high note with the “Winter Wonderland” exhibition in the lower level of the student union, which saw Nole spirit at an all-time high after “syllabus week.”

But the Garnet and Gold fun isn’t over.

The weekend offers a great way to get your “Big Lebowski” on with “2 buck bowling” ($2 shoe rental, $2 per game) in the Student Union on Sunday from 2-10 p.m. — stop by the “Proof” bar next door to the bowling alley and get a white Russian to embrace the vibe fully.

Next week’s schedule is packed with events for students, such as “Study Supplies @ Dirac,” where they can snag free school study supplies like highlighters and sticky notes to ensure they start the grind on the right foot.

The “Welcome FSU Spring Fest” on Wednesday, the Honor Societies and Academic Resource Fair on Thursday, and the Seminole Innovators Lunch Hour on Friday round out Week 2 of students’ return to the capital city.

Let’s be honest: These students deserve a good time after the train wreck that was 2024 FSU football (And, no, Mike, there is no substitute for watching the Noles win after a day of tailgating, not even a seven-figure “please don’t fire me” donation).

— Capitol Directions —

Ron DeSantis — Up arrow — Solid week of the Governor being the Governor. No sign of lame duck status to be found.

Jimmy Patronis — Down arrow — You’re not supposed to say that out loud!

Patronis, Randy Fine — Up arrow — In case it wasn’t clear, ‘Complete and Total’ means ‘Complete and Total.’

Manny Diaz — Up arrow — The grad rate is technically a B+, but we’re calling it an A.

Scott Yenor — Down arrow — We hear UWF is adding an MRS program.

Kevin Guthrie — Crossways arrow — FEMA Director is a big upgrade, but he’ll have to be putting out fires left and right. Literally.

Jay Collins — Up arrow — It says a lot about his talents that he’s being floated as DeSantis’ U.S. Senate pick.

Fiona McFarland, Michelle Rayner — Up arrow — They might just make it rain in the desert.

FJA — Up arrow — With Brecht Heuchan in the pilot seat, the trial lawyers may not be in the doghouse for very long.

Home insurance — Up arrow — The up arrow is a sneak preview of your bill.

Kennedy Space Center — Up arrow — The NASA-to-Florida idea makes more sense by the day.

Mockingbirds — Crossways — In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes … and an annual fight over the state bird.

Mark Ferrulo — Up arrow — It’s not easy being the liberal leader of Progress Florida, but POTUS’ offshore drilling ban is a rare victory for this veteran of The Process.

David Rivera — Crossways arrow — Congrats for getting off the hook. Our condolences for 12 years of billable hours.

Jared Ross — Up arrow — He’s not a beer guy. He’s THE beer guy.

Andrew Warren — Down arrow — Rejected at the polls; rejected at the courts.

Cap City Consulting — Up arrow — Will it say CCC under Aronberg’s name on his next TV hit?

Greenberg Traurig — Up arrow — If you’re in PBC and reading this, thank GT Law for saving your internet.

Loranne Ausley — Up arrow — The Ironwoman is homeward bound!

Reggie Cardozo — Up arrow — Get well soon, buddy!

Buddy McKay — Halo — A life of service is a life well and greatly lived.