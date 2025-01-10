Gov. DeSantis promises Senate pick will help Donald Trump ‘deliver on mandate’

Time is running short for Gov. Ron DeSantis to say who he will pick to replace Marco Rubio in the Senate.

But the Florida Governor isn’t tipping his hand to the media as to who the selection might be, even with less than a week before the Miami Republican’s first Senate confirmation hearing for Secretary of State.

“It will come soon and it’s going to be somebody that’s going to help President Trump deliver on the mandate he earned from the American people. It’s going to be somebody that’s going to be strong on immigration and it’s going to be somebody that represents the conservative principles that have made this country great,” DeSantis said on “Fox & Friends.”

Speculation has included Attorney General Ashley Moody, former House Speaker José Oliva, DeSantis Chief of Staff James Uthmeier, and even First Lady Casey DeSantis or the Governor himself. Termed out in 2026 and apparently not headed to President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet, there is an argument to be made that the onetime Senate candidate may want to run in two years as the incumbent in what is now a GOP-dominated state.

One name who wanted the job but won’t get it: former Republican National Committee Co-Chair Lara Trump.

She said her father-in-law was “a little upset” when it became clear she wouldn’t be headed to the Senate as an appointee of DeSantis.

“The only person that Donald Trump wanted to see there was probably me,” she told the Daily Mail this week.

But the President-elect already seemed to accept that Lara Trump wouldn’t be the pick before she said she was bowing out of consideration just before Christmas.

“I probably don’t (expect it), but I don’t know. Ron’s doing a good job and it’s his choice. Nothing to do with me,” President-elect Trump told reporters in Palm Beach days before she publicly withdrew her name from consideration.