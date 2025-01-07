January 7, 2025
Lara Trump expects Gov. DeSantis to go in ‘right direction’ to fill Senate seat

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 7, 20253min2

lara trump
The President-elect's daughter-in-law withdrew from consideration in late December.

Former Republican National Committee Co-Chair Lara Trump recently backed off her previously expressed interest in being appointed Senator from Florida.

But she tells the Daily Mail she has confidence that Gov. Ron DeSantis will make a good pick to replace Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio, even if it’s not her.

“I think his instinct will probably lead him in the right direction,” she said, expressing confidence that the second-term Republican “will choose a great person” and “has really great names in terms of people who could potentially fill that seat.”

Indeed, the names run the gamut. Speculation has included Attorney General Ashley Moody, former House Speaker José Oliva, DeSantis Chief of Staff James Uthmeier, and even First Lady Casey DeSantis or the Governor himself. Termed out in 2026 and apparently not headed to President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet, there is an argument to be made that the onetime Senate candidate may want to run in two years as the incumbent in what is now a GOP-dominated state.

Speaking of the President-elect, Lara Trump says her father-in-law was “a little upset” when it became clear she wouldn’t be headed to the Senate as an appointee of DeSantis.

“The only person that Donald Trump wanted to see there was probably me,” she told the Mail.

But the President-elect already seemed to accept that Lara Trump wouldn’t be the pick before she said she was bowing out of consideration just before Christmas.

“I probably don’t (expect it), but I don’t know. Ron’s doing a good job and it’s his choice. Nothing to do with me,” President-elect Trump told reporters in Palm Beach days before she publicly withdrew her name from consideration.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014.

  ScienceBLVR

    January 7, 2025 at 9:39 am

    Ok… I'm normally a strong supporter of women in politics, but frankly, who cares what Lara thinks or says? Not elected, she married a rich guy, and..
    So many accomplishments, too many to count, really. Perhaps she should write a memoir now like Melania, who married a rich guy, and…

    Reply

Categories