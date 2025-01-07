James Buchanan first to file to succeed Joe Gruters in SD 22

State Rep. James Buchanan will run next year to succeed state Sen. Joe Gruters.

“I’m running for the Florida Senate to defend our constitutional principles, to continue to push back against the radical and ridiculous vision of left-wing activists who seek to change our great state, and to be a champion for common sense and limited conservative government that continues to make Florida the greatest state in the Union,” Buchanan said.

The Sarasota Republican is the first to file paperwork to run in Senate District 22 in the 2026 election cycle.

Buchanan first won election to the Florida House in 2018. In November, he won election to a fourth term.

He touted legislative successes by Republicans in the House over the last eight years as the GOP has grown a supermajority to record levels. He also touted local wins for the Sarasota area’s environment and infrastructure.

“Florida’s success as a nationwide, conservative beacon of economic prosperity, individual freedom, and parental empowerment is a result of state leaders willing to brave the critics and do what is right. Over my time in the Florida House of Representatives, I’ve been honored to be a part of this conservative fight by being a leader on the issues most important to Sarasotans,” Buchanan said.

“The result of our work has turned Florida into a state that leads the nation in fiscal health, education reform, public safety and veteran services, just to name a few. Now, with Florida taking a leading role on the national stage, we need leaders in Tallahassee who are ready to work alongside Governor (Ron) DeSantis and President (Donald) Trump to deliver even greater security and prosperity for our state.”

With Gruters unable to run for re-election because of term limits, the open seat could still draw more candidates into the race. Gruters is running for Chief Financial Officer.

Buchanan also cannot seek another term in the House because of term limits. He currently chairs the House Commerce Committee, and is part of Speaker Daniel Perez’s leadership team.

Of note, Buchanan is also the son of longtime U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, a Longboat Key Republican, and has long been considered a potential candidate for Congress when a seat opens.