Jimmy Patronis officially resigns as Chief Financial Officer

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis has officially submitted his resignation in order to run for Congress.

The Panama City Republican sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis and Secretary of State Cord Byrd saying he will leave office effective March 31.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as Florida’s CFO for nearly eight years,” Patronis wrote. “Together, we have worked with the Florida Legislature to provide benefits for mental health and cancer for Florida’s first responders. They are always there when we need them, and in return, we showed up for them in their time of need. I was proud to lead our Florida Urban Search and Rescue Teams to respond to multiple hurricanes and even the deadly Surfside Building Collapse.”

DeSantis will appoint a new Chief Financial Officer to fill out the remainder of Patronis’ term, which will end after 2026.

Patronis was first appointed as Chief Financial Officer by former Gov. Rick Scott, who now serves in the U.S. Senate. Patronis was named to the post after former Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater resigned the statewide elected office to become President of Florida Atlantic University.

Since his appointment, Patronis won two four-year terms, most recently defeating Democrat Adam Hattersley in 2022.

Another resignation prompted Patronis’ next political move. Gaetz left Congress after President-elect Donald Trump nominated him for Attorney General. While Gaetz ultimately withdrew his name from consideration, he said he will not take the oath office for a new term of office in January.

DeSantis had promised to quickly call elections to fill the seat in the U.S. House. A Primary is set for Jan. 28, with a Special General Election taking place on April 1. Patronis said he will serve until a day before the final election.

A process has not been announced yet as far as how DeSantis will choose who to appoint to the post.

State Sen. Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican already filed to run for CFO in 2026, has said he will seek the seat and still intends to run regardless.

“Whether via appointment or at the ballot box in 2026, I look forward to running for CFO as President Trump’s endorsed candidate,” Gruters posted on X. “President Trump’s resounding victory is a mandate for change in this country and I will never stop fighting to Make America Great Again!”

But rumors have always swirled since Patronis started considering a run that DeSantis could appoint an ally like state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, a Spring Hill Republican, to the Cabinet post. That would presumably set up a Republican Primary battle for the statewide office in 2026.

Located in the Panhandle and anchored by Pensacola, the district is one of the state’s most conservative. Gaetz was elected to the seat in 2016, winning more than 69% of the vote. This year, he secured re-election with 66% of the vote. In CD 1, more than 53% of the electorate registered as a Republican, according to the most recent L2 voter data. Only 22% of the district’s voters are registered as Democrats.