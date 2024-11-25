November 25, 2024
Jimmy Patronis to resign Cabinet seat, mount run to succeed Matt Gaetz in Congress

Jacob OglesNovember 25, 20244min0

patronis copy
Patronis made the move after Donald Trump publicly endorsed him.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis will resign his Cabinet post and run for Congress.

He will run in the Special Election to replace former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz in Florida’s 1st Congressional District. President-elect Donald Trump endorsed him the same day the Republican announced his run for Congress.

Put me to work, Mr. President! I am here to serve,” Patronis posted on X, screenshotting Trump’s endorsement.

Patronis must resign his statewide office to run, and cannot revoke the resignation whether he wins or loses the race. He must submit a letter to do so no later than Monday in order to run, but does not need to leave office until the winner of the congressional race is ultimately expected to take office.

The qualifying period will be compressed from Dec. 5-6. The Primary will occur on Jan. 28. The Special General Election Day will take place on April 1. Patronis enters a large Republican field of candidates running for the seat.

Republican Primary candidates who already took steps to run include former Green Beret John Frankman, former U.S. Senate candidate Keith Gross, Gaetz’s former Director of Military Affairs, Nathan Nelson, Bikers for Trump leader Bernadette Pittman, state Rep. Joel Rudman, former Escambia County Commissioner Gene Valentino and F-35 trainer and pilot Jeff Witt.

Democrats Stanley Gray and Gay Valimont have also made moves to run, as has no-party candidate Tevin Minus.

But the seat ultimately leans heavily Republican.

Located in the Panhandle and anchored by Pensacola, the district is one of the state’s most conservative. Gaetz was elected to the seat in 2016, winning more than 69% of the vote. This year, he secured re-election with 66% of the vote. In CD 1, more than 53% of the electorate registered as a Republican, according to the most recent L2 voter data. Only 22% of the district’s voters are registered as Democrats.

Gaetz resigned the seat earlier this month after Trump initially nominated the Fort Walton Beach Republican for Attorney General. Ultimately, Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration for that job but also said he does not intend to return to Congress for a new term in January.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

