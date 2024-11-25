Donald Trump endorses Jimmy Patronis to succeed Matt Gaetz in Congress

President-elect Donald Trump is publicly encouraging Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis to run for Congress to succeed former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz.

“Jimmy Patronis, Chief Financial Officer for the Great State of Florida, has done a tremendous job as CFO, where he also serves as the State’s Fire Marshall, and as an important member of the Florida Cabinet. I hear that Jimmy is now considering launching a Campaign for Congress in Florida’s 1st Congressional District!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“A fourth generation Floridian from the beautiful Panhandle, and owner of an iconic seafood restaurant, Jimmy has been a wonderful friend to me, and to MAGA. As your next Congressman, Jimmy would work tirelessly alongside of me to Grow our Economy, Secure our Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Incredible Military/Vets, Restore American Energy DOMINANCE, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment.”

Trump’s endorsement would be helpful in an already crowded Republican Primary field if Patronis runs.

“Should he decide to enter this Race, Jimmy Patronis has my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, JIMMY, RUN!” Trump added.

Patronis would have to resign his statewide office to run, and must submit a letter to do so no later than Monday if he plans to compete in the Special Election to fill Gaetz’s seat.

The qualifying period will be compressed from Dec. 5-6. The Primary will occur on Jan. 28. The Special General Election Day will take place on April 1.

Patronis, a Panama City Republican, has hinted at a run for the currently vacant seat.

“I am strongly considering running for Florida Congressional District 1,” Patronis posted on X on Nov. 19. “We’ve got an historic opportunity to fight the swamp, end lawfare and return power back into the hands of Americans.”

Should Patronis resign his Cabinet seat, Gov. Ron DeSantis would name a replacement to serve out the Republican’s term. The office is up for election again in 2026.

Meanwhile, nine other Republicans have taken steps to run for the seat.

The GOP field already includes former Green Beret John Frankman, former U.S. Senate candidate Keith Gross, Gaetz’s former Director of Military Affairs, Nathan Nelson, Bikers for Trump leader Bernadette Pittman, state Reps. Joel Rudman and Michelle Salzman, former Escambia County Commissioner Gene Valentino and F-35 trainer and pilot Jeff Witt.

Located in the Panhandle and anchored by Pensacola, the district is one of the state’s most conservative. Gaetz was elected to the seat in 2016, winning more than 69% of the vote. This year, he secured re-election with 66% of the vote. In CD 1, more than 53% of the electorate registered as a Republican, according to the most recent L2 voter data. Only 22% of the district’s voters are registered as Democrats.

Gaetz resigned the seat earlier this month after Trump initially nominated the Fort Walton Beach Republican for Attorney General. Ultimately, Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration for that job but also said he does not intend to return to Congress for a new term in January.