Stanley Gray jumps into Democratic Primary to succeed Matt Gaetz

It looks like there may be a Democratic Primary in Florida’s reddest congressional district. Stanley Gray, a Milton Democrat, has filed to run for former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz’s open House seat.

“Help me get my name out!” he wrote on Facebook. “Love to All.”

Gray has already started campaigning roadside with hand-drawn signs. Leading into the General Election, the Democratic activist campaigned in the Panhandle for Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. His most recognizable contribution to the campaign trail may have been his distinct, hand-written roadside signs that read “Vote for our lives” alongside imagery including hearts and peace signs.

Gray filed paperwork with the state on Friday, the same day the Special Election to replace Gaetz was formally called in Florida’s 1st Congressional District.

The qualifying period will be compressed from Dec. 5-6. The Primary will occur on Jan. 28. The Special General Election Day will take place on April 1.

Gray is the first Democrat filed with the state, but Democrat Gay Valimont, Gaetz’s opponent in the 2024 General Election, already has a federal campaign account and announced before the Special Election was called that she will run. Tevin Minus has also filed to run without party affiliation.

Meanwhile, many Republican candidates have taken steps to run in the deep red district. The GOP field includes former Green Beret John Frankman, former U.S. Senate candidate Keith Gross, Gaetz’s former Director of Military Affairs, Nathan Nelson, Bikers for Trump leader Bernadette Pittman, state Reps. Joel Rudman and Michelle Salzman, former Escambia County Commissioner Gene Valentino and F-35 trainer and pilot Jeff Witt.

Located in the Panhandle and anchored by Pensacola, the district is one of the state’s most conservative. Gaetz was elected to the seat in 2016, winning more than 69% of the vote. This year, he secured re-election with 66% of the vote. In CD 1, more than 53% of the electorate registered as a Republican, according to the most recent L2 voter data. Only 22% of the district’s voters are registered as Democrats.